We Don't Really Know Covid's True Death Toll, So I Made a Few Little Charts
Let's talk about them.
Jessica Wildfire
6 hr ago
61
16
Nobody's Coming to Save Us: The Future of Public Health in The West
Britain has collapsed. We're next.
Jessica Wildfire
Jan 3
104
44
Stay Home if You Can: A Street Smart Take on The State of Things
Someone has to say it.
Jessica Wildfire
Jan 1
174
53
You Have The Right to Be Rude. You Could Even Call It a Duty.
There's an ancient Greek word for it.
Jessica Wildfire
Dec 31, 2022
107
19
If Andrew Tate is Your Hero, I Feel Bad for You
His masculinity is smoke and mirrors.
Jessica Wildfire
Dec 30, 2022
104
20
The New IgG4 Study Doesn't Say What Anti-Vaxxers Think It Does
Higher IgG4 could be a necessary, appropriate response.
Jessica Wildfire
Dec 28, 2022
82
8
We're Having a Fit of Collective Amnesia
There's a way to resist.
Jessica Wildfire
Dec 26, 2022
136
42
Improving Ourselves to Death: Self-Help in The Age of Unraveling
It's gone too far.
Jessica Wildfire
Dec 25, 2022
117
31
Avoid Getting Sick at All Cost
Things are in free fall.
Jessica Wildfire
Dec 23, 2022
26
8
You Need a Mourning Routine
Here's one.
Jessica Wildfire
Dec 23, 2022
88
39
You Can't Pay Your Rent with Praise and Applause. There's a Term for That.
It's called vocational awe.
Jessica Wildfire
Dec 21, 2022
126
40
China Doesn't Deserve Our Judgement
Americans are always "that guy."
Jessica Wildfire
Dec 20, 2022
113
51
