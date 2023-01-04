OK Doomer

Home
Archive
About
NewTopDiscussion
Let's talk about them.
Jessica Wildfire
61
16
Britain has collapsed. We're next.
Jessica Wildfire
104
44
Someone has to say it.
Jessica Wildfire
174
53
There's an ancient Greek word for it.
Jessica Wildfire
107
19
His masculinity is smoke and mirrors.
Jessica Wildfire
104
20
Higher IgG4 could be a necessary, appropriate response.
Jessica Wildfire
82
8
There's a way to resist.
Jessica Wildfire
136
42
It's gone too far.
Jessica Wildfire
117
31
Things are in free fall.
Jessica Wildfire
26
8
Here's one.
Jessica Wildfire
88
39
It's called vocational awe.
Jessica Wildfire
126
40
Americans are always "that guy."
Jessica Wildfire
113
51
© 2023 Jessica Wildfire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Publish on SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing