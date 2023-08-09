My new platform (Ghost) has a feature that migrates my entire Substack to the new site, including emails and free/paid subscriptions. It would all be seamless on your end. Almost nothing would change, and you would still be getting my work via email if you want. This migration would have zero impact on your other Substack subscriptions.
With Ghost, I can send out a digest of posts 2-3 times a week with links and previews of everything that’s been published. (Substack doesn’t really offer that.) You stay up to date on OK Doomer, but it’s fewer emails. Honestly, it all looks better than anything I’ve seen on any other platform.
Based on everyone’s feedback so far, it sounds like the vast majority of everyone here would rather I choose one central location instead of trying to manage two different platforms. It’s simpler that way for everyone, including me.
This feels like the right way to go if I’m going to adapt to the times.
I’m planning to try the migration within the next 24 hours. If you really don’t want to migrate, then you can let me know and I can remove you afterward.
Let me know your thoughts.
I've had my own website on Ghost for years (can't pretend I'm an expert, in fact I'm probably going to hire an expert to help modernize it) and really like it. Thought for a long time about leaving it behind for Medium or Substack but then writers I admire like you and others would explain all the reasons not to be on someone else's content platform. I think you're making the right choice, even if Ghost is more work.
I’m cool with migrating. Do we need to do anything special with our paid subscription ? Do we have to remove it from substack and associate it with the new platform?
Sounds great, Jessica. Yours is the only non-personal email I enjoy receiving in my inbox and I always read it. Thank you for your work!
It seems really simple so far, like it's working well! What made you decide to move? Was it mostly for the digest and previews?
As long as I am able to see all the posts I should being a paid subber from Substack, I'm happy with wherever you want to post. :) I just don't want to miss anything. You're a gem.
I subscribed through medium. I’m a bit confused as to how it’s all put together. It appears I also am able to comment through Substack. Befor membership I could not, I believe. Simply, I’m ok with however it works best for you. I’d just like to know how to find the new posts, I imagine a email alert to a new post and link.
Have to mention your themes and voice really express what has been needing to be said for several decades. So glad you’re writing and people are listening. I’m enjoying your writing and sharing the angst.
Not important but I was just trying to figure out what ".ghost" was all about in the new URL. I know stupid, but now I know about ghost the blogging software platform, thanks.
Yeah, rolling your own website acquires some okay autocratic features as long as ghost doesn't change it's terms of service unexpectedly. The Ghost wikipedia page looks pretty solid, didn't even know it existed. ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ghost_(blogging_platform) )
About the only thing that could injure the ghost clients is if our government in its infinite wisdom decides to weaken free speech rules on the internet like weakening section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, which could force many to think twice about posting anything online, especially beating off lawsuit trolls without being independently wealthy like the tech multinationals. Of course eventually the whole mess would probably end up as a supreme court decision yet again on what is free speech.
Yes, interesting super blog platform this 'ghost' blogging platform.
I paid a one year renewal to OK Doomer ($30) on July 30th this year. But it's not letting me login?
Why is that? So far I see all of the posts etc, but you replied to one of my comments (liminalgal) and it's not letting me reply to you. I am ok with migrating.
so does that mean we have to pay to keep reading?
