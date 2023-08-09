OK Doomer

Robert Weisberg
Aug 9Liked by Jessica Wildfire

I've had my own website on Ghost for years (can't pretend I'm an expert, in fact I'm probably going to hire an expert to help modernize it) and really like it. Thought for a long time about leaving it behind for Medium or Substack but then writers I admire like you and others would explain all the reasons not to be on someone else's content platform. I think you're making the right choice, even if Ghost is more work.

Jeannette Graf
Aug 9Liked by Jessica Wildfire

I’m cool with migrating. Do we need to do anything special with our paid subscription ? Do we have to remove it from substack and associate it with the new platform?

Nadina
Aug 9

Sounds great, Jessica. Yours is the only non-personal email I enjoy receiving in my inbox and I always read it. Thank you for your work!

19 hrs ago

It seems really simple so far, like it's working well! What made you decide to move? Was it mostly for the digest and previews?

Mena Dando
21 hrs ago

As long as I am able to see all the posts I should being a paid subber from Substack, I'm happy with wherever you want to post. :) I just don't want to miss anything. You're a gem.

Gari Gold Richardson
23 hrs ago·edited 23 hrs ago

I subscribed through medium. I’m a bit confused as to how it’s all put together. It appears I also am able to comment through Substack. Befor membership I could not, I believe. Simply, I’m ok with however it works best for you. I’d just like to know how to find the new posts, I imagine a email alert to a new post and link.

Have to mention your themes and voice really express what has been needing to be said for several decades. So glad you’re writing and people are listening. I’m enjoying your writing and sharing the angst.

Tim Colby
24 hrs ago

Not important but I was just trying to figure out what ".ghost" was all about in the new URL. I know stupid, but now I know about ghost the blogging software platform, thanks.

Yeah, rolling your own website acquires some okay autocratic features as long as ghost doesn't change it's terms of service unexpectedly. The Ghost wikipedia page looks pretty solid, didn't even know it existed. ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ghost_(blogging_platform) )

About the only thing that could injure the ghost clients is if our government in its infinite wisdom decides to weaken free speech rules on the internet like weakening section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, which could force many to think twice about posting anything online, especially beating off lawsuit trolls without being independently wealthy like the tech multinationals. Of course eventually the whole mess would probably end up as a supreme court decision yet again on what is free speech.

Yes, interesting super blog platform this 'ghost' blogging platform.

liminalgal
24 hrs ago

I paid a one year renewal to OK Doomer ($30) on July 30th this year. But it's not letting me login?

Why is that? So far I see all of the posts etc, but you replied to one of my comments (liminalgal) and it's not letting me reply to you. I am ok with migrating.

Jennifer
Aug 9

so does that mean we have to pay to keep reading?

