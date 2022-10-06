My landlord got a little too excited in 2008, when everything fell apart, and tried to evict me. I spent an entire personal day gathering up documents to prove I’d been paying rent. Toward the end of it, he laughed and confessed he’d rather live under a rock than in one of his own apartments.

There’s a lot of rumbling going on about a coming recession, but let’s face it. We’ve got all the ingredients for a major depression.

Financial gurus have already been saying this or that indicator is “the worst since the great depression.” You can only do that so many times before you have to admit, it’s looking a lot like Great Depression 2.0.

Gen Z and their older cousins are ready for this. We’ve been training. Boomers are worried about home prices.

Not us.

A housing collapse might give us our only chance to ever buy or upgrade a home of any kind. Otherwise, there just aren’t enough homes for everyone. So, we can’t wait for prices to tank, and we’re not picky. We’ve been ogling Zillow. Personally, I’ve had my eye on this little chateau.

It has character:

Poverty is our superpower.

I’ve lived in some awful apartments. Sometimes I woke up with roaches in my bed. I caught them having sex with my toothbrush. The mold would get so bad I thought it would become sentient and start talking.

Depression?

Kids, please….

We’re used to not making enough money, and giving it all away to some greedy landlord. I’m not making this up. In fact, a new poll from Consumer Affairs has younger generations actually kinda looking forward to an economic collapse. That’s how bad the normal economy is.

84 percent of Gen Z are excited about it crashing.

If you ask me, the anticipation goes well beyond housing. We want something different. We’re desperate for change. We’ll settle for anything that might result in a different socio-economic landscape.

Sure, we’ll try a depression.

Why not?

We can’t wait for unemployment.

The average Gen Z worker makes just over $30,000 a year. That was barely enough to live on 30 years ago, and now it’s borderline starvation wages. In lots of states, they earn even less. I routinely see Americans complain about making twice that much money. If you’re lucky, $30K covers rent and bills, with nothing left over. Forget about saving or investing. That’s subsistence.

Somehow, their age becomes a justification for their substandard pay, as if younger people are simply worth less.

Some of us have been working since we were 16. We started with one job, and then we just kept adding them over the years.

We gave them a cool word: hustles.

Cool words helped us cope with the truth. We were working all the time and stitching together three or four different jobs to make up for the absolutely pathetic state of the economy. Millennials came of age at the end of full-time positions with health benefits and retirement packages. We saw the rise of gigs.

That’s all Gen Z has ever known.

We call our gigs “income streams” to make it all sound a little more sophisticated, but we always knew what was going on. It simmered in the back of our heads. We were working all the time. Our parents had hobbies.

We had to monetize ours.

You’ve got to hand it to us, we excelled at commodifying every single aspect of our existence. We managed to turn putting on makeup into a 6-figure income. Some of us made a fortune by opening up stuff on YouTube. We generated revenue by playing games and reacting to videos.

Instagram models are the most miserable of all. Every now and then, one of them has a mental breakdown on social media. Turns out, it’s actually pretty grueling to spend 14 hours a day looking sexy in a dozen different outfits, and then tweaking hundreds of photos, all while never eating anything and constantly scrutinizing every inch of your body. Here’s my point:

Given the extreme amount of work we’ve done, unemployment sounds kinda nice. We’re ready for a break from all this.

Anything looks better.

We hate this economy.

Here’s the most exciting thing about a great depression:

It’s the death of an economy.

It’s not a slowdown. It’s not a bump in the road. It’s the end. There’s no jobs. There’s no work. There’s no profits or bosses.

You can’t hustle.

Sure, maybe we’re romanticizing the great depression. The history books make it sound like everyone just sat around being poor. They grew vegetables. They burned their furniture to stay warm.

They took long naps to lower their metabolism.

When you think about 20-somethings working 90 hours a week at Goldman Sachs, or delivering Amazon packages during F5 tornadoes, then a great depression doesn’t sound so bad. Part of them would love an epic, cataclysmic, overwhelming force beyond their control to end all this.

We’d love it if, for once, nobody actually wanted to work us to death for profit. We’d love to be released from the endless expectations to do more, earn more, buy more, be more. We’re tired of chasing a mirage. We’ll take the desert. That would be nice, even if it means dire poverty.

If we can’t be rich in this economy, we’re poor anyway. And if we’re going to be poor, let’s at least stop pretending.

We’re tired of acting like we’re not poor.

It’s exhausting.

Gen Z has nothing to lose.

Hopelessness and anxiety pervade Gen Z.

Take a look:

Pundits try to blame their mental health on doomscrolling, but that’s the biggest laziest excuse I’ve ever seen. No, young people are hopeless because they’re paid garbage. Their future includes wars, shortages, famines, droughts, and the comeback of diseases like polio and cholera.

They look around and see the halls of leadership filled with blind greed. Half the time, their own parents won’t even acknowledge their fears and concerns. They keep trying to force them to go through these desperate motions of normal, when the world isn’t normal anymore.

Of course they feel like shit.

Even as I write this, I know a great depression isn’t what Gen Z or millennials actually want. They don’t really want anything to crash. They’re just so desperate, they’re fantasizing about the destruction of the global economy.

It’s their only hope.

To them, there’s not much of a difference between an economic collapse and what they’re living through now.

That attitude probably makes older and wealthier people angry, because they stand to lose their retirement savings, their investment portfolios, their cash cushions, and their property values.

By comparison, Gen Z has nothing to lose. Like me, maybe they see economic collapse as inevitable. They want to see what comes next. When older Americans talk about saving the economy, what zoomers hear is a desire to keep the systems in place that are exploiting them. That’s exactly what the Fed is trying to do, by the way. It’s trying to maintain the status quo.

That’s impossible.

It has to go.

After all, things actually changed during the first great depression. From the ashes of the 1920s rose an economy that actually kinda worked. Politicians passed laws to keep greedy investment bankers in check. They passed laws to protect workers and make sure they were getting fair pay.

Unions got strong.

So when you think about it, maybe a great depression is what we really need. Gen Z certainly thinks so. Maybe it’s our last best option. Maybe they’re willing to endure that for a shot at actual change. How sad is that?

One thing’s for sure, this current economy can’t go on any longer. Everyone’s too exhausted. We’ve got nothing left to give.

Talk to a young person about a looming great depression, and you might be surprised at how they shrug. A great depression? Sure, why not?

We tried everything else.