Last year, I asked some friends if they knew the story of Cassandra.

“Never heard of her,” they said.

If you don’t know, Cassandra receives the gift of foresight from the Greek God Apollo. He tries to woo her by sending snakes to her bed one night. They lick her ears. When she wakes up, she can hear the future. In some versions of the myth, she manipulates Apollo. In other versions, she never reciprocates his interest and never asks him for anything. Like most Greek gods, Apollo doesn’t handle rejection very well. He can’t rescind his gift. So he adds a curse:

Nobody will believe her.

Cassandra predicts the Trojan War. Nobody in Troy listens. She also tries to warn them about the Greek soldiers hiding in that gift horse. In one version, she tries to smash the horse open with an axe to prove it.

Soldiers drag her away screaming.

Many of us have been identifying strongly with Cassandra over the last few years. We watch the media downplay and dismiss one threat after another. We endure endless opinion pieces about everything from climate alarmism to coronaphobia. Influencers accuse us of hurting everyone’s mental health. Strangers call us doomers and fearmongers. Our friends and family treat us like we’re paranoid. When we share dozens or even hundreds of studies, they refuse to look at them. They say, “I don’t want to read anything that’ll bring me down.”

“I’m trying to stay positive.”

Americans and Westerners in general are suffering from a pandemic of denial, wishful thinking, and toxic positivity. It impedes us at every turn, on almost every serious issue. It exacerbates our existing anxiety and contributes to our sense of despair about the future of the planet. Here’s the thing:

You’re not a fearmonger. You’re an orchid.

You have sentinel intelligence.

Sentinel intelligence refers to a special cognitive ability that allows someone to detect threats before anyone else. Richard A. Clarke and R.P. Eddy talk about this trait in their book, Warnings: Finding Cassandras to Stop Catastrophes. They review a number of natural and economic disasters throughout history. As they write, “in each instance a Cassandra was pounding the table and warning us precisely about the disasters that came as promised.” Not only were they ignored, but “the people with the power to respond often put more effort into discounting the Cassandra than saving lives and resources.” It just keeps happening.

You can probably relate.

If you have sentinel intelligence, your brain can aggregate and sift through extraordinary amounts of information in a very short period of time, especially when it comes to seeing latent or hidden dangers. You don’t get stymied by what Clarke and Eddy call the “magnitude of overload.”

In some ways, it’s a superpower.

A study making the rounds on social media confirms what sentinels and Cassandras feel. The study appears in a 2018 issue of Translational Psychiatry. Researchers looked at how two large groups of university students responded to their environment. They found that around 30 percent reacted strongly to external stimuli, 40 percent showed a moderate reaction, and about 30 percent showed a weak reaction. Psychologists call the low-sensitivity group dandelions and the moderate-sensitivity group tulips. They call the high-sensitivity group orchids.

Orchids experience more intense reactions to art and music. They pay more attention to detail. They can feel more overwhelmed by too much stimulus. They also tend to be quiet introverts. They’re more likely to feel self-conscious, and they’re more vulnerable to anxiety and depression.

It all fits.

These terms like orchid and sentinel all seem to describe the same overall group, and we find them throughout history. They’re often ignored, even persecuted for speaking truth to power. Our culture dumps a lot of judgment on orchids and sentinels, along with anyone who falls somewhere on the neurodivergence spectrum. We’re called weak and emotional, and we’re attacked for feeling too much. The actual data suggests that it’s not a weakness at all.

It’s a strength.

More and more research in psychology shows the benefits of feeling all of your emotions, including the negative ones. Susan Cain has talked about this research in Bittersweet. Barbara Ehrenreich also covers it in Bright-Sided. Orchids feel their negative emotions, and they’re more immune to the toxic positivity that pressures us to bury them under fake smiles. In my experience, it makes us better at processing bad news and dealing with threats.

We can detect threats. We can protect people.

We’re not a liability.

We’re valuable.

It’s not easy to convince someone to take a threat seriously when you’re the only one who sees it. Your mind has pieced together hundreds or even thousands of different data points from research, but also from prior experience and observations. You’ll have trouble unpacking all of that. Someone with sentinel intelligence “may at times appear obsessive and even socially abrasive.”

We’ve seen a lot of that lately.

This research also explains why so many people wait until there’s an overwhelming amount of evidence indicating a threat before doing anything. Dandelions and tulips don’t respond as strongly to their environments.

They miss the warning signs.

In a healthy society, everyone would listen to their orchids and sentinels. We see these healthier tendencies in countries like Japan, South Korea, China, and others—along with a greater sense of collective good. Increasingly, this sense of collective good is lost on those in Western countries as we’re encouraged to focus on our own personal wealth, personal growth, and personal happiness. We’re even taught to assess our “personal risk” now, a marketing slogan designed specifically to downplay the threat of Long Covid. Everywhere we turn, we’re pressured to act more like dandelions, to ignore threats until they’re painfully obvious.

By then, it’s usually too late.

If you have sentinel intelligence, it probably bewilders you how the vast majority of people can’t or won’t connect all the dots and threads. It’s why you’re often confused with your arch-enemy, the conspiracy theorist.

There’s a big difference.

Research in psychology has associated sentinel intelligence (high sensitivity) with higher levels of empathy, compassion, and overall intelligence. Sentinels care about people and want to keep them safe, even strangers. They’re inclined to think about the greater good, and they’re more willing to put up with inconveniences for the sake of protecting their group. They’re also more willing to risk the alienation and sometimes embarrassment of being wrong. They would rather be wrong than risk someone else’s life. It’s why we talk about precaution so much.

Conspiracy theorists do the opposite.

If sentinels display more compassion, conspiracy theorists show higher levels of narcissism and psychopathy. They’re less in tune with their surroundings. They show much less compassion.

They’re dandelions.

They place a great deal of importance on their own personal rights and freedoms. They usually elevate themselves or give themselves a special role in revealing the truth. While they portray themselves as highly-informed and rational, they tend to string together random facts and observations into narratives that aren’t internally consistent. These narratives often arrive at violence toward institutions and marginalized groups.

Orchids with sentinel intelligence usually advocate for very simple measures, while dandelion conspiracy theorists push for violent interventions or radical solutions, like suspending the constitution or kidnapping governors. Finally, conspiracy theorists are prone to trivialize and dismiss actual threats like corporate monopolies and disaster capitalism. They’re too mundane.

Here’s how dandelions think:

That will never happen.

Okay, it’s happening.

It’s not that bad.

Okay, it’s bad.

It won’t last long.

Okay, it will never end.

What’s your solution?

That won’t work.

It’s too late to do anything.

Everyone’s worn out.

There’s no way we could’ve known.

We should just let it happen.

Everyone’s on their own.

Everything’s fine.

I’m trying to stay positive.

It’s not my fault.

It’s yours.

Psychologists also have a name for the tendency to shrug off warnings. It’s called reactance. Paul Ratner talks about it in Big Think. As he writes, “not many are big fans of being told what to do.” On the other hand, “persisting in your obstinance can feel pretty satisfying.” Studies show how ignoring warnings can boost someone’s self-esteem and sense of control.

This line of psychology explains why dandelions and even many tulips don’t learn from their mistakes. Our brains don’t just reward us for ignoring warnings, they also reward us for refusing to apologize. Consider an article in the European Journal of Social Psychology titled, “Refusing to Apologize can have Psychological Benefits.” Just like reactance, it makes someone feel powerful and important. Unfortunately, nobody can learn from their mistakes unless they admit them.

Carol Tavris talks about this problem in her book, Mistakes Were Made (But Not by Me). Humans hate having to admit they’re wrong. It damages their self-esteem. It invites guilt, and it makes them look bad. Instead of learning how to deal with those emotions, most people look for excuses to save face.

Kathryn Schulz goes even deeper in her book, Being Wrong. She explores error and denial in a number of industries and professions, including healthcare. Even when they’re confronted with obvious evidence of fatal mistakes, smart educated experts will still cling to the idea they’re right while insisting they did nothing wrong. Their responses include “evasion, obfuscation, minimization, defensiveness, and denial.” This attitude has permeated healthcare settings.

It’s making things worse.

If you’re wondering how far an institution will go to avoid admitting a mistake, you can look at the case of Christine Collins, a single mom who the L.A. police committed to a psychiatric ward after trying to pass off a runaway kid as her missing son. The city government was more willing to destroy her life than listen to her. We’re seeing the pattern repeat on a national scale, with thousands of actors across government and media more willing to sacrifice us than admit mistakes.

At this point, our survival depends on our ability to overcome these psychological hangups. As a group, we have to resist the dopamine hit that comes from dismissing warnings and minimizing threats. We also have to get much better at admitting when we’re wrong, and fixing our mistakes.

If you’re a sentinel or an orchid, it often feels like the slightest suggestion of a threat sets off a cascade of denial and wishful thinking.

Now we know why.

Roughly a third of the people we know are dandelions. They’re inclined to ignore their surroundings. They’re predisposed to downplaying warnings and threats. The loudest dandelions can easily persuade tulips to join them in their denial while casting aspersions on orchids and sentinels. There’s also a strong economic push to ignore threats for the sake of focusing on short-term gains.

Combine all of these psychological hazards, and you arrive at the current state of affairs, a Western society that remains largely unwilling to admit threats and face them with simple solutions.

I don’t think the answer lies in softening our words or coddling fragile egos. That never helps. We just need a little confidence and reassurance that we’re doing the right thing. When minimizers call us hysterical doomers, we can lean on the psychology that says otherwise.

If you see a threat, there’s nothing wrong with speaking up. Someone’s always going to feed their own self-esteem by dismissing you.

Call them out. Present the data.

Focus on the tulips.

With enough effort, we can get through to the 40 percent of people out there who show some response to their surroundings. They can fall prey to dandelion rhetoric, but they’ll listen to orchids and sentinels.

It’s worth trying.

It’s been done.

Maybe this last part sounds optimistic.

If you’re an orchid with sentinel intelligence, maybe it takes all you’ve got just to protect yourself and endure everyone’s ridicule. Some of us are tired, and we need a break from the role of Cassandra. That’s fine.

Just remember, you’re not a fearmonger.

You have a gift from the gods.

You can hear the future.