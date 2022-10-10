Coffee has probably prevented thousands of homicides.

Who knows, maybe millions.

Personally, I don’t want to hear a word from another living soul until I’ve had my espresso. I don’t grace my local Starbucks, especially not since the pandemic. I make my espresso on a machine I’ve had for ten years, which I bought for about $30 bucks. It’s the best investment I ever made. I brew it at twice the recommended strength. My spouse expresses jealousy over the faces I make when I’m drinking my espresso. “Why don’t you do that in bed?” he says. A quiet smile creeps over my face when I sip. I feel warm. I feel loved. I am at peace.

You could call it a ritual.

We’re not supposed to be materialistic creatures, but let’s face it. We are. We all have a couple of little things that make our lives what they are. If you took them away, our lives would feel less.

For a lot of us, it’s coffee. It’s not just the caffeine fix.

It’s the smell. It’s the taste.

It’s the quiet.

It’s already killing your coffee.

Climate change promises a lot of pain in our future, but the permanent loss of coffee…it’s up there. We’re not just talking about comfort, either. It’s putting scores of coffee farmers out of business across South America.

Coffee prices are reaching all-time highs.

In Europe, it’s “almost a luxury.”

It’s even driving immigration. Guatemalans are saying, “There’s no money in coffee anymore,” and heading to the U.S. border. Climate change combined with corporate exploitation to erase their livelihoods.

Look at this recent report, from Stir:

Output fell significantly. Colombia’s National Federation of Coffee Growers (FNC) released its revised production estimate for the 2021/22 marketing year, at 13.0 million bags green bean equivalent (GBE), a 5.8% drop from the previous forecast of 13.8 million bags and a 10% drop in production for the 12 months up to May 2022, compared to the preceding year.

A ten percent drop, that’s a big deal.

Climate gurus predicted we’d see coffee production plunge leading up to 2050. Like other predictions, it’s happening decades sooner.

It’s happening now.

There’s reasons for that, which our models didn’t account for. Climate change didn’t just bring heat and excessive rain. It also helped trigger a war, and it contributed to global labor shortages. It drove up the cost of fertilizer. All of that led to a 45 percent rise in the cost of production.

For coffee lovers, that’s scary.

It’s going to get worse.

We’re just at the beginning of the coffee apocalypse.

Rising temperatures will shrink the areas where we can grow coffee by 50 percent over the coming years. The current models offer 2050 as the doomsday year, but we’re quickly learning that was optimistic. If drops in coffee production across South America keep up at 10 percent and start to accelerate, we could see coffee farms wiped out by the end of the decade.

Most coffee farmers barely make a living as it is. In fact, I’m not even sure “coffee farmer” does justice to the way they live. Americans have a romanticized notion of what it means to be a farmer, rooted in epic movies and Robert Frost poems. It’s more accurate to call them field workers.

The dudes who run the farms are not the ones living in shacks without bathrooms, or sharing their food with mice. The ones doing the actual growing and harvesting? They grind it out far below the poverty line.

When you look hard at the coffee trade, you see a fragile industry propped up by greed and exploitation. It’s unsustainable.

It can’t survive.

It’s called plausible deniability, baby.

A lot of coffee farms can’t operate unless they employ slave labor. Turns out, it’s really hard to grow and harvest coffee. It takes a lot of work to produce the stuff we use to make those sweet, colorful, unicorn frappuccinos.

It gets harder every year.

They lure desperate workers with promises of fair wages. They bus them in from all over the place. They make them work 14 hours a day. They don’t give them food. They don’t give them medical attention. Then pay almost nothing. Or they pay them and get the money back by charging outrageous fees to cash checks.

Their water comes from a ditch.

Some of these places even carry certificates and seals of approval from Starbucks, Nespresso, and prestigious coffee trading organizations.

Sometimes, they’re the worst offenders. They don’t even give their workers bathrooms. They steal coffee harvests. Foremen tell field workers to leave their bags at weighing stations overnight and then ship them off when they’re not there to protest. When the workers come back, they refuse to pay. They pretend they don’t remember anyone bringing them coffee yesterday.

It’s nefarious stuff.

“They laughed in our faces,” said one of the rescued workers.

Big corporations like Starbucks and Nestle know they’re supporting slavery in the 21st century. They throw their hands up and say there’s nothing they can do. They claim they don’t know where their coffee comes from.

Oh, but they do.

There’s two ways you can buy coffee on the market. You can buy cheap Arabica from big cooperatives who don’t document their sources, or you can pay 30 percent more for coffee that comes from places that can prove they actually treat their workers like human beings. It’s more expensive because, ya know, actually paying and feeding your employees costs money.

It’s a lot easier to buy the cheap stuff, and then act like you don’t know where it comes from or what’s happening. And of course, they often do know exactly what’s going on at these farms. They just pretend.

Plausible deniability, baby.

It’s profitable.

Solutions always cost money.

Here’s the deal:

Climate change is revealing the corruption and exploitation that always plagued the coffee industry. It’s the same greed and overconsumption that drives most of our problems. As we heat up the planet and kill our forests with our big trucks and private jets, we’re also making it harder to grow coffee.

Of course, there’s a solution. It’s hard, but simple:

Pay coffee growers more.

Give them support.

Western entitlement to cheap coffee lies at the root of the problem. We have to get over it. Even if we do nothing, it’s going to get more expensive as farmers go out of business. It’s going to become yet another luxury item.

Just watch.

Corporations that oversee the coffee industry are very slowly starting to realize they’re killing their own market, but they’re still not doing enough. They’re acting to protect their own short term, and that’s it. They want to pass the cost of saving themselves onto us while raking in record profits, and they want to pass it down to the most vulnerable workers who grow and pick the beans.

Sure, Nestle pledges $1 billion toward sustainable agriculture.

Starbucks is spending that much money alone just to make improvements to their stores. They’re spending hundreds of millions on “faster machines,” because Ashley doesn’t like standing in line for her unicorn frappuccino. We’re at the precipice of climate collapse, and they’re talking about a “new era of growth” while doing their best to bust unions. It’s what they do.

Meanwhile, they talk about fair trade.

It’s the bare minimum, and it’s mostly optics. They make these pledges and promises when journalists and watchdog organizations find them trying to get away with business as usual. The CEO of Nestle, Mark Schneider, runs the largest coffee company in the world. He has a net worth of $20 billion. The coffee farmers he relies on are making a few bucks a day.

So let’s get this straight…

Coffee is a $465 billion industry. The largest company (Nestle) makes $12-15 billion in profits every year. Coffee is one of their biggest, most reliable sellers. Since 2018, they even enjoy the rights to market and sell Starbucks products. All of that wealth, and they’re spending a small fraction of that on the environment, and they still aren’t going to treat farmers fairly unless a bunch of watchdog groups and human rights organizations are constantly on their ass, investigating and inspecting farms, and calling them out for their sociopathic behavior.

That makes perfect sense.

Climate change is going to blow it apart.

It looks like coffee is standing in line to become one more casualty of human-fueled climate destruction, and I’m a little angry.

There’s a little bit of hope.

Coffee experts are looking to diversify the species of coffee plants we grow, and encouraging the industry to adopt more hybrid breeds, even robusta, that can resist heat and floods. I’m sure it’ll help.

There’s also the small silver lining that as some regions become inhospitable to coffee, others will open up.

That’s a big if…

None of this will help if corporations don’t alter their larger worldviews, and stop obsessing over profit margins. It’s going to take a lot more than a couple of billion here and there to fix the problem. It’s not just about climate change bringing in harsher conditions, more fungus, and more pests. It’s about an industry that never paid their essential workers enough to live in the first place, making them extremely vulnerable to the tough times ahead.

If they don’t change, climate change is going to rip this industry apart. It’s already unsustainable. Production is already falling.

It won’t survive.

We need our fix, baby.

Coffee plays a huge part in the western capitalist economy. It makes the hell of 60-hour weeks bearable for millions of Americans as they wake up at 5 or 6 am and schlep to Starbucks for their morning fix.

Half the time, coffee is the only reason I’ve gone somewhere, especially some lousy academic workshop or retreat.

If you’re a manager forcing someone to be somewhere early in the morning, or on a weekend, you’d better bring them some coffee.

Maybe they won’t stab you.

When you like a girl, you ask her out for coffee. If she likes you, she invites you back to her place for coffee. Coffee makes friends.

It makes billionaires.

It makes babies.

More and more, climate change is going to force us to look at the things we’ve been taking for granted in a new light. Coffee is one of them. We don’t think our lives can change forever in an instant, in one harvest. Science and history show us over and over again, it can. It does. Given all that, maybe we should all start learning what we can do to support equitable coffee farming.

You’ll miss coffee when it’s gone, or when it gets so expensive you can only drink it on special occasions.

So will I.