She was out walking her dog.

She dropped dead.

She’d caught Covid five different times over the last two years. Each time felt “mild,” but a medical exam showed otherwise. The virus had pulverized her on the inside. It was so bad that despite signing up as a donor, all of her organs were now unusable.

Yes, it should scare you.

This isn’t a rare thing, either. Social media is filling up with these kinds of reports, from verified accounts. It’s sad that we’re having to rely on tweets and online newsletters, but that’s what happens when so many public health officials decide to stop doing their jobs.

For the last two years, doctors and epidemiologists have been pleading with everyone to take this disease seriously. They’ve said we don’t know what’s going to happen to us after infection with Covid multiple times. The studies so far have said, nothing good.

Now we’re finding out…

The hard way.

Seriously, it’s not just about death.

It’s not exactly top secret anymore.

Over the last two years, lots of studies have predicted a tidal wave of early deaths and chronic illness. Now it’s happening.

We’re watching it in real time now.

You can scroll through social media to see millions of people talking about their terrifying post-Covid symptoms. A marathoner tries to go jogging a week after his mild infection and almost passes out after a mile. A swimmer has a stroke after trying to ease back into her routine. An electrician almost kills himself after forgetting to follow basic safety precautions. These aren’t coincidences. They’re consequences.

It’s people of all ages.

The especially heartbreaking stories come from parents talking about their children. One says his daughter will have to defer college because she’s got post-Covid brain damage and insomnia. Others talk about kids giving up everything from sports to dream jobs.

Nobody warned them.

In fact, the mainstream media have actively encouraged everyone to go out and “live their lives,” knowing this fate awaits roughly 20 percent of everyone who decides to trust them.

It’s criminal.

My family is recovering from mild Covid, and we’re on symptom watch. This is life now. Living with Covid means dealing with the constant possibility that one day your thoughts will cloud up forever, that you’ll have a heart attack or stroke, that you’ll develop a secondary disease like diabetes, despite doing everything right and taking every precaution, all because a bunch of other idiots decided to ignore reality.

All this leaves you with a kind of quiet rage that never goes away. This was always part of life to some extent. Covid has become the latest, best way for someone to ruin your life.

And they don’t care.

The public has no idea what’s going on.

The politicians and talking heads treat it like a huge victory to let Covid spread everywhere. They’re saying we’ve reduced deaths, when that isn’t true. If anything, we’ve simply delayed them.

Covid is killing tons of people.

It’s just taking longer.

Governments have changed how they classify hospitalizations and deaths. They did it to please their billionaire donors, because that club decided short term profits mattered more than anything else, including our lives, and the long term health of the economy.

We’re measuring the cost in deaths, and it doesn’t even begin to reflect the true toll this virus will have on us over a generation, as we let it infect us over and over over the next 5–10 years. We’re talking about an enormous loss of life but also quality of life.

We’ll pay for it.

We remain an ableist society.

My views on “liberals” have changed dramatically over the last year, watching the vast majority of the public show such callous indifference to vulnerable people. Everyone’s saying it’s fine for them to spend the rest of their lives in constant isolation and anxiety.

Everyone says it’s fine to make them wear N95 masks, when we all know they’d be far safer if everyone did. They aren’t just refusing to offer the simplest accommodations. They’re shaming anyone who asks, acting like it’s rude to even bring up Covid.

They’re “tired of it.”

Of course, ableists are hurting themselves, too, every time they assume they’re invincible.

They’re not.

Ableism isn’t just about how society treats the neurodivergent and disabled. It’s about how the majority of people take their good health for granted, and assume they’re bullet proof. That’s what we’re seeing right now, and it’s a deeply unsettling thing to watch.

In truth, the liberal response to the pandemic hasn’t differed from the GOP in any substantive way. Democrats may have rolled out vaccines faster, but otherwise they’ve done the exact same thing. Listen to so-called liberals talk about mask mandates now.

There’s an eerie echo.

It doesn’t matter where someone puts themselves on the political spectrum. Anyone who talks about returning to normal now has learned nothing. They’re revealing their own ignorance and privilege. My only mistake was underestimating their numbers.

There’s a lot of them.

This doesn’t surprise anyone who reads.

Look, some of us knew this was going to start happening, that young healthy people were going to start dropping dead after multiple Covid infections, with even more giving up things they loved, all because they were misled. It’s sad. It’s frightening. It’s depressing.

And yet, it’s not shocking.

There’s abundant research showing that there’s no such thing as a mild Covid infection. Even the CDC has made it very clear that your odds of long term health complications falls around 1 in 5.

I had “mild” Covid.

I haven’t been that sick since catching a tick-borne disease, one with a 20–30 percent mortality rate. There was a point where I did think I’d have to go to the hospital. I didn’t just have a fever. My body temperature pin-balled between 95 and 102. For the first time in my life, I had cold sweats and dizziness. That’s what the thought leaders have chosen to call mild, a disease that bed rids you for 5 days, followed by several weeks where you really shouldn’t be doing any physical activity.

In the real world, that’s not mild.

That’s life-threatening.

We have to keep talking about it.

So many people don’t want to talk about Covid anymore, but we don’t have a choice. They say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Sure, that sounds good, but it’s total bullshit. In the world of disease, what doesn’t kill you often mutates and tries again.

We’re in a world of hurt right now, and the politicians don’t want to take responsibility. The economy is shrinking. Restaurants and offices can’t stay open. Airlines can’t find enough pilots.

Rare diseases are exploding.

The healthcare system in western countries has collapsed. Depending on where you live, you can’t get medical attention anymore, not in time to make a difference. That sounds alarmist. It sounds doomy. It’s the truth. The media has simply moved on. It’s not a “story” anymore. Also, it’s easy to ignore the collapse of the healthcare system if you’re not sick. Americans especially have a way of never thinking about schools and hospitals until they need them. They assume they’ll always be there.

Well, now they’re not.

They’re gone.

We’re just getting started.

Here’s the really disturbing part.

This is just the beginning.

This isn’t the end of Covid, or even the middle. We’re just now reaching the part where healthy young adults are dropping dead after multiple infections. We just reached the part where basic institutions can’t operate anymore, not like they used to. We just reached the part where widespread illness is killing the economy, and where the virus has likely recombined with other diseases now in order to make them more contagious.

Sure, you can laugh. You can shrug it off as doom and gloom. If you’re serious, then you know all of this is true, because every single thing the so-called fear mongers have predicted has happened.

Imagine if we’d listened.

We’re better than this.

The pandemic whiners say they’re tired. Well, so is everyone.

You don’t just decide to take a break from a virus like this. You don’t just stop caring about yourself and other people because somehow you convinced yourself that wearing a mask and eating outside are unbearable constraints on your freedom and mental health.

You don’t go out in public when you’re carrying a life-threatening disease, simply because you miss your gym, or you paid good money for those concert tickets, or you wanted that vacation.

That’s some ugly mustard.

Let it sink in. If you let yourself get infected with Covid multiple times over the next five years, there will be consequences. There are always consequences, even if you try to hide from them.

My message here isn’t that we’re doomed. If anything, it’s that we can do better. We are better.

We have to be.