Let’s face it, rich dudes are allowed to say pretty much whatever they want. Rich women enjoy a similar kind of privilege, as long as they don’t challenge the system too much. For them, being profane and irreverent often brings great rewards. The public praises their rants as “insight.”

The meaner, the better.

Meanwhile, the rich and powerful can also employ polite language in order to hide some truly sinister attitudes and policies. Speaking up and talking back can often look rude, ungrateful, negative, or hostile.

Michel Foucault reminds us of a term for this type of discourse.

It’s called parrhesia, or unrestrained speech. It’s a Greek word dating back to the fifth century B.C. It refers to the rhetorical practice of speaking truth to your audience and holding nothing back. Over the centuries, it evolved to refer to moments where people speak truth to power, putting themselves at risk. Western societies have always placed a special value on frankness and candor.

These days, there’s a stark element of class and privilege associated with unrestrained speech. Someone like Elon Musk or Bill Maher can gain social prestige by practicing their unrestrained speech. They often present someone else’s needs for dignity and respect as a kind of oppression. For them, “cancel culture” has become an excuse to talk down to marginalized groups.

Here’s the special part:

A large portion of the public reacts to their vitriol with apathy and indifference. They shrug it off. They say things like, “Just don’t pay any attention to him.” Hardly anyone bothers to police their tone.

Western culture seems to give you two choices:

Love it. Leave it.

A lot of people seem to regard the policing of rich men’s speech as a pointless venture. It becomes a self-fulling prophecy. Because hardly anybody challenges them, they remain largely unchallenged.

There’s a reason for that.

We’ve heard the phrase “tone policing” a few times now, but there’s a lot more going on here than people assume. According to Ijeoma Oluo, “tone policing is when someone (usually a privileged person) in a conversation about oppression shifts the conversation from the oppression being discussed to the way it is being discussed.” Basically, it’s a silencing tactic.

When someone polices your tone, they’re declaring their refusal to listen. They’re telling you to adopt a level of deference to their own sense of authority. Ironically, the tone or stance they find suitable just happens to be nice, polite, or civil. Many of us have learned from experience:

Being polite doesn’t help.

Being nice makes you easier to ignore.

In essence, tone policing is a move to deny you the right to unrestrained speech, a right enjoyed by the dominant class. They can say whatever they want, however they want, whenever they want. Nobody seems to mind.

You can’t.

Civil discourse can only happen between groups and individuals who respect each other. You have to establish that mutual respect upfront. When someone tries to bully or dominate you, it’s not appropriate to respond with civility. It doesn’t work. It’s appropriate to respond with parrhesia. If someone doesn’t respect you, then you don’t request their respect. You demand it.

Parrhesia disrupts power dynamics.

When you call someone out or tell them off for misinformation or minimizing, you’re not being rude or thoughtless. You’re invoking parrhesia. You’re intentionally dropping the pretense of civility to make a point.

When a 19-year-old girl says something profane to a rich man who routinely engages in dominance displays, she’s practicing parrhesia.

She’s breaking the rules.

After all, college girls aren’t supposed to talk like that. They’re supposed to smile and purr. They’re supposed to defer to authority figures, especially male ones. They’re supposed to avoid the use of vulgar phrases. Above all, they’re supposed to protect everyone’s feelings, at their own expense. If a young woman encounters something offensive, she’s supposed to avert her eyes. She’s supposed to act embarrassed. She’s supposed to abide, “When they go low, we go high.”

Of course, that’s not the point of parrhesia.

When they go low, you go rogue.

The point of parrhesia is to say or do something unexpected. It’s to disrupt the normal power dynamics in communication. It’s to flout rules and conventions. It’s to command attention and reject norms. That can include sarcasm, ridicule, or reflecting someone’s toxic masculinity right back at them.

You could call it, “a taste of your own medicine.”

It’s no accident that tone policing is often directed at marginalized, disadvantaged groups. The tone police always seem to show up right when they’re standing up for themselves and gaining momentum.

They never try to hold the dominant class accountable.

It’s normal for rich men to bully and talk down to everyone else. It’s not normal for their victims to clap back with such venom.

It’s actually highly inappropriate to step in and tone police someone when they’re engaging in parrhesia. Someone who does this might think they’re promoting civility or understanding. They’re not. Instead, they’re showing a profound misunderstanding and disrespect toward the dynamics at play. Whether they realize it or not, they’re ignoring the larger context.

They’re making it about them.

If you’re being bullied or harassed, the last thing you should have to worry about is everyone else’s feelings. You especially shouldn’t worry about those of the dominant group, and especially not when they show a reckless disregard for the health, safety, or autonomy of others. You have a right to parrhesia. Anyone who says it’s not effective is either naive or hiding their own agenda.

On special occasions, you shouldn’t have to worry about who you might offend when putting a bully in their place. That goes double if there’s a larger truth at stake. Sometimes, you have to risk hurting people’s feelings. If someone tries to tone police you for that, they’re not being an ally.

You have a right to be rude.

Don’t apologize.