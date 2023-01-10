There’s an outcry over egg shortages right now, and libertarians are blaming laws banning cages. That’s a tiny part of the problem.

The major problem is bird flu.

That’s mostly our fault.

We’re halfway through the second year of the worst avian flu outbreak on record. Scientists have described this strain as highly pathogenic. It’s killing healthy birds by the tens of thousands, all over the world. People are finding them dead all up and down the shores. Worse, it’s looking more and more like this strain actually originated in the poultry industry. Industrial agriculture provided avian flu the perfect nasty petri dish to evolve in. If you know anything about how most hens are kept, it’s not hard to imagine how that happened.

Bird flu matters for a range of reasons that go well beyond the potential for human crossover, although that’s far more likely now. It goes beyond eggs, and it goes beyond egg-based products like mayonnaise, salad dressing, baked goods, and desserts. Birds play a crucial role in our ecosystem. According to an article in the Annals of The New York Academy of Sciences, they act as “predators, pollinators, scavengers, seed dispersers… and ecosystem engineers.” Reviewing several studies, the National Audobon Society describes birds as “crucial for people and the planet to thrive.” You don’t want to imagine a world without birds.

You just don’t.

Once again, the mainstream media has downplayed the significance of the avian flu outbreak. As one scientist says, we haven’t seen this many wild birds die since humans started using DDT on crops during the 1950s and 60s. That was having a catastrophic impact on wildlife, and it contributed to the urgency behind Rachel Carson’s 1962 book Silent Spring. It’s hard to know the true death toll of this avian flu, but we’re talking about millions of birds dying in a couple of years. It’s on par with our Covid pandemic. And they don’t have N95 masks.

You can count on cascade effects.

If you want a specific example, look at North Carolina where avian flu has been killing entire flocks of vultures. It’s not good for nature’s janitors to be dying in mass. Even just 40 or 50 vultures can eat 18,000 pounds of dead animals a year. Fewer vultures means more rotting flesh and more disease.

Those diseases can enter our water supply.

Imagine drinking roadkill.

This bird flu is also having a serious impact on the egg industry. It was easy to shrug off last year. We’ve had avian flu outbreaks before. They usually die down. They go away. They don’t matter much to the public.

Well, not anymore.

According to one egg farmer in New York, this bird flu isn’t going away. “In 2015, once we went to the summer, it was over with. This year, the bird flu kept going. Matter of fact, there was birds that were still getting it, as in the first in December.” Bird flu is spreading all year now. It’s infecting a much wider range of species, and that’s making it harder to stop.

According to a recent piece in Bloomberg, Japan has culled nearly 10 million birds so far this season due to avian flu. In the U.S., farmers had to cull 57 million birds during the 2021-2022 bird flu season. Avian flu led to the death or culling of 40 percent of Britain’s free-range turkeys this year. It was their worst outbreak on record, at least until this year. The flu killed 1.8 million chickens last year, and they’re on track to repeat those losses this season. At the end of 2022, stores were already rationing egg and expecting things to get worse. In the U.S., avian flu drove up the price of some turkeys nearly 70 percent. The last two seasons have been driving small farmers out of business for good. They’re leaving the industry.

According to one syndicated story, bird flu has been having a much harder impact on “egg layer” chickens than “broiler” chickens. Layer hens live longer, so they’re more vulnerable. We’ve lost as much as 10 percent of our layer population, but only 1 percent of our broiler population. That explains why we’ve seen egg prices go up, but chicken prices have recovered.

Stories about egg shortages are all over the local news, across the world. Some people are paying triple the normal price.

Others can’t find eggs at all.

Now, let’s talk about why this is our fault (as humans).

First, climate change has helped the avian flu virus thrive. Thanks to warmer temperatures around the world, birds are staying in place longer. They’re crowding into cooler regions. Different bird populations are mingling more than they used to, and they’re swapping more germs.

Avian flu loves that.

In their arrogance, leaders in the poultry industry have tried to blame wild bird populations for the surge in disease.

It’s actually the reverse.

According to The Scientific Task Force on Avian Influenza, “industrial poultry flocks, in which thousands of birds are packed into a shed, give a virus a constant supply of new hosts; it can move very quickly among the birds…mutating as it does so.” Intensive agriculture practices do the most damage in terms of viral mutation because they cluster birds in tight spaces. According to an article in the Archives of Public Health, “avian influenza H5N1 and H7N9 in China was linked to the rapid intensification of the poultry sector taking place in landscapes rich in wetland agriculture and wild waterfowl habitats, providing an extensive interface with the wild reservoir of avian influenza viruses.” Another news source confirms, “intensively farmed poultry flocks gave bird flu the opportunity to evolve into highly infectious strains that are now decimating wildlife.”

Scientists have been calling industrial chicken farms “hotbeds for viruses” for going on ten years now. Nobody seems to be listening.

This is the audacity of late-stage capitalism.

It creates problems and then blames them on the victims, in this case wild birds. The irony here is that by ignoring and willfully misinterpreting the root of the problem, the industrial agriculture sector is only setting everyone up for worse problems down the line. Bird flu will continue to evolve, killing hens and driving up food prices, not to mention threatening spillovers into other animal populations—including humans. Without regulation, they won’t stop.

Slow clap…

That’s where our governments come in. While some states and countries have been making incredibly modest efforts to regulate the poultry industry, most are just crossing their fingers and hoping. There’s a great piece in The New Republic on the history of mass industrial chicken farming in the U.S. It’s arguably one of the most sinister things Americans do. In addition to forcing workers to wear diapers, the industry kills 7 billion male chicks per year.

They’re considered useless.

They’re poisoned.

None of the cage-free laws will solve these problems, including the tightly confined spaces of layer hens. Even if the industry conforms to these regulations, they can still house chickens in conditions so cramped they can barely move. That might make us feel better, but it’s not going to help with bird flu.

There’s only one real way to fend off avian flu at this point, and that’s to develop a vaccine. We already vaccinate chickens against different diseases. We haven’t tried vaccinating poultry for bird flu yet. Scientists are worried that relying on a vaccine would actually make the problem worse. If we vaccinate birds without controlling the spread, it could drive further mutation. In many ways, it would be a catastrophically bad decision to give a deadly virus access to warehouses full of tightly-packed hosts with mediocre vaccines. We’ve seen this movie before.

In fact, The New Republic cites the widespread use of antibiotics in industrial chicken farms (for layers and broilers) as a contributor to antibiotic resistance in humans. Studies back up this claim. According to the WHO, we’re already starting to see an increase in antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections in humans for a few different reasons, and it has scientists spooked.

The largest egg producer in the world is Cal-Maine Foods, based in the U.S. As of late 2021, they housed 44.26 million laying hens. Despite claims of “cruelty-free investing,” investigations by animal rights groups say otherwise. Housing chickens in these cramped conditions doesn’t just afflict our conscience. It’s breeding dangerous diseases that pose real threats to the planet. Even if they comply with the letter of the new laws, it won’t be enough to solve the problem.

Now, let’s talk about an avian flu pandemic.

Bird flu can infect mammals, including people. One scientist in Nature calls it a ticking time bomb, referring to its “gradual gaining of function.” The more this virus spreads, the more it mutates, and the better it gets at leapfrogging from one species to another, and then achieving community spread.

So, for lots of reasons, it looks like over-industrialized mass egg production is yet another horrible mistake we’ve made.

I have a bold idea.

Stop.

For once, individual action has a big direct impact. In the U.S., consumers use 60 percent of all eggs produced. We can buy less. We can at least buy from local farms and markets, instead of giant corporations.

We use eggs in everything from pies to pasta. We can’t ditch them immediately, but we should definitely be talking about a future where we use fewer. It’s going to happen the easy way or the hard way.

The hard way is full of danger.

Maybe you see some parallels between what’s going on with avian flu and the coronavirus pandemic. Once again, scientists are pointing out the red flags and they’re being ignored. Poultry industry CEOs are causing massive environmental problems in the pursuit of profit, and they’re trying to blame the consequences on anything but themselves.

The egg shortage is the tip of the iceberg. It’s the least of our problems right now. Basically, the poultry industry is incubating avian flu and giving it opportunities to evolve into something deadly. They’ve already produced a strain that’s been catastrophic for wild birds. That’s going to cascade through our ecosystems for years to come, in ways we can’t predict.

Even in a best-case scenario, avian flu keeps decimating wild bird populations that drive swift, unpredictable environmental disasters.

I’m just here to say with a little tongue-in-cheek candor: If you catch bird flu in 2030, you’ll know who to thank.

Is it worth it?