You’ve probably heard of Pandora.

Most people don’t know the whole story. They think it’s a tale about women as the root of all evil, but that’s a misinterpretation. In original Greek mythology, Pandora slams the lid down on her box to keep one last evil from flooding into the world. Take one guess what that evil is:

It’s hope.

Hope was supposed to be God’s final punishment on humanity for rising above their station. Pandora tried to save us from it.

The ancient Greeks had an ambivalent attitude toward hope. They regarded it as a dangerous emotion, often held by the naive and gullible. It’s the most passive feeling. You weren’t supposed to sit around hoping for a solution to your problems. Instead, the Greeks promoted other virtues, like courage. You couldn’t rely on hope. You needed the will to act. Aristotle said that virtuous action requires hope, but a lot of people practice hope without taking action.

It’s easy.

According to the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy, ancient perspectives on hope saw it “mostly as an attitude to reality that [was] based on insufficient insight into what is true or good.” As the great stoic Seneca wrote, hope always accompanies fear. He saw them as “bound up with one another… like a prisoner and the escort he is handcuffed to.” Hope by itself didn’t make things better. Both fear and hope “belong to a mind in suspense… Both are mainly due to projecting our thoughts far ahead of us instead of adapting ourselves to the present.”

Here, Seneca lands right on the money.

That’s exactly how most Americans have been using the word hope lately, as a way to avoid reality instead of adapting themselves to the present. They’re doing exactly what ancient philosophers warned us about.

We opened the box.

We let out hope.

Things have gone progressively downhill since then. Christian philosophy entered the picture, making hope and faith a central feature. Suddenly it was just fine to center your worldview on insufficient insight.

You didn’t have to act.

You could pray.

Western philosophy wrestled with hope for another thousand years, debating how appropriate and rational it was. Enlightenment philosophers revived the ancient cautions against hope, observing its close kinship to fear and superstition. Hope wasn’t so different from belief in angels or ghosts. Nietzsche was hope’s biggest critic. He saw hope as “the worst of all evils because it prolongs the torments of man.” He was talking about metaphysical hope, the static emotion we cling to instead of taking action. He believed hope on its own was worthless.

Americans watered down all this philosophy.

They turned hope into a meme, forgetting all the caveats and fine print. Now most people seem to think of passive hope as a good thing, and they regard bold action as a bad thing. They prefer activists who act civil and polite. They transformed some of the greatest activists of the twentieth century into martyrs, conveniently ignoring that most of them were despised in their lifetimes.

They were treated like troublemakers.

These days, people in western cultures prefer hope without action. If they do take action, it’s something non-disruptive. You’re not supposed to cause trouble. You’re supposed to donate to a charity, or you’re supposed to show up and ladle soup to the homeless and then get back to work. You probably know a lot of people who talk about hope while causing active harm.

It probably bugs you.

It should.

It annoys you to see so many Americans, Canadians, or Brits treat hope as a drug. Instead of questioning the systems that manifest poverty while destroying the planet, they prefer to profit off them and then share a tiny fraction of their rewards with those they consider “less fortunate.” Instead of doing what’s necessary to address pandemics and climate change, they prefer to engage in activities that perpetuate both while practicing passive hope.

You’re precisely right to feel a little angry when you ask your friends and family to do something practical about our problems, and they respond by talking about “hope.” You’re right to roll your eyes when everyone from billionaires and politicians to influencers and celebrities spout “hope” in response to the dire circumstances that call for bold action and hard choices.

They’re not being serious.

They don’t get it.

They’re doing exactly what western philosophy and mythology have warned us about for nearly three thousand years. They’re doing passive hope, waiting for someone else to save them. They’re doing thoughts and prayers. It doesn’t make you negative or divisive to call out this behavior.

It makes you smart.

When someone throws the word “hope” around, they’re outsourcing their moral responsibilities to everyone else, expecting us to make the sacrifices and hard choices so they can continue living their lives largely the same. In their mind, we’ll be the ones who conserve water. We’ll be the ones who work the thankless jobs. We’ll be the ones who save the world, and in exchange they’ll show their gratitude, another highly degraded word. A particularly vain streak of evangelical Christianity rewards this kind of behavior, praying for a savior, suspending human agency, and waiting on eternal rewards for doing nothing.

It won’t work.

It’s morally lazy to hope for things to turn out better without doing anything to adapt to the present reality. In fact, the word “hope” lately seems to mean accepting horrible situations as given, resigning to let things happen, and abandoning principles because acting on them takes too much effort.

Hope is the word of choice for anyone who truly doesn’t understand the threats we face. Aristotle would agree. So would Seneca. So would Plato. So would Nietzche. And Descartes. And Hobbes. And Spinoza.

Hope can be a building block for courage.

All by itself, it’s superstitious goop.

As western philosophy shows, someone who talks a lot about hope is actually living in fear. Hope is the passive belief that someone or something will save you from danger. Courage is the active belief that if you do something, it might have a positive impact in the world, even if you’re scared.

You don’t simply need hope.

You need courage.

You might already be doing the right things, even if you express doubt and uncertainty—even a sense of doom. You might be making uncomfortable changes to your life in response to a grim vision of the future.

You might be adapting to the present, not gazing at net zero 2050 or hoping that all the research on Covid is wrong.

That’s courage.

The next time someone tells you to have hope or faith, you can tell them the truth. The heritage of western philosophy warns us to be careful around hope. It’s a dangerous thing on its own.

It’s evil.