There’s a lot to feel bad about right now. Almost everyone is telling you to either improve or consume your way out of it.

It only makes things worse.

The latest research in psychology says you can’t exile your negative emotions. You can’t ignore them. You have to work through them. The light can’t exist without the dark. They always work together.

You have to feel both.

According to Scientific American, “anger and sadness are an important part of life, and new research shows that experiencing and accepting such emotions are vital to our mental health.” Trying to suppress negative feelings can make you more depressed, even angry. It can make you violent.

Psychologists at Penn State published a study on fake positivity in the Journal of Applied Psychology. They found that forcing positive emotions at work often leads to heavier drinking later in the day, especially for servers. As one of the researchers says, “the more they have to control negative emotions at work, the less they are able to control their alcohol intake after work.”

You know, it explains a lot.

Americans are famous for suppressing our emotions. We do what psychologists call surface acting. Basically, you train yourself to give off positive vibes while resisting the ones society calls negative like rolling your eyes, sighing, and complaining. Fake happiness leads to ego depletion. When you deplete your ego, you lose the ability to regulate yourself. Positive thinking doesn’t solve the root problem. It simply wears out your brain. There’s a lot of cruel, miserable souls out there. They’re all going around smiling and talking about gratitude, even when they knife each other in the back. They’re not happy. They’re pretending.

We don’t even meditate right.

Americans latched onto mindfulness for salvation, but it was quickly twisted into another consumer activity. Now we’ve got yoga mats and apps out the wazoo, but we’re still tired and angry all the time. That’s because everyone’s doing either mindfulness or transcendental meditation. We’re trying to cast off our emotions, or we’re chanting mantras. It’s not working.

There’s a different kind of meditation called insight meditation. I’d never heard of it before I started finding all these videos on YouTube called “sith meditation,” made with dark ambient music. It creates the sensation that you’re a sith lord sitting in a dark chamber somewhere.

Here’s an example:

I’d never successfully “meditated” before.

I loved it.

I felt great afterward. I had focus and energy. I had patience. I was a better listener, and I didn’t feel as much stress.

Now I do it every night.

When you or someone you know hides away and plays dark, moody music while spacing out for an hour or two, you’re not pouting or sulking. Someone made that up to judge you for trying to feel your sadness. You’re not being negative or selfish. You’re practicing insight meditation.

It’s healthy.

Susan Cain talks about the importance of negative emotions in her latest book, Bitter-Sweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole. She documents research in psychology and neurology on the overlooked value of negative emotions. “Fear keeps you safe. Anger protects you from getting taken advantage of.” Sadness reveals your values. As she argues, “our impulse to respond to other beings’ sadness sits in the same location as our need to breathe, digest food, reproduce, and protect our babies.” While other cultures make grief and sadness a part of everyday life, Americans have done everything they can to eliminate it.

There’s no happiness without pain.

We’re trying to kill it.

Search the Star Wars fandom, and you’ll find that sith lords have practiced insight meditation for thousands of years. It’s how they stay in touch with the dark side. They go off to a quiet place and still themselves. Instead of clearing their minds, they focus on a single negative emotion and echo it.

They let themselves feel.

I know, know. The sith lords are the bad guys, except they’re not. They’re the product of our cinematic imagination. Hollywood scriptwriters decided that sitting with your negative feelings makes you want to go out and crush throats, and that’s just not true. In fact, it’s probably one of the most destructive stereotypes ever. It makes sense that a culture infamous for witch hunts and satanic panics would make villains out of anyone who communicated with their dark side.

The sith lords were right all along, at least about one thing. When you feel bad, you’re not supposed to paint over it. You’re supposed to go off to a dark, quiet place and experience it in full. It’s good for you.

It’s like they say:

Peace is a lie, there is only passion.

Through passion, I gain strength.

Through strength, I gain power.

Through power, I gain victory.

Through victory, my chains are broken.

The Force shall free me. —The Sith Code

What you do with your passion matters. If I could offer one little tweak to the sith code, it’s not just passion that frees you.

It’s compassion.

Careful: If you’ve been repressing negative emotions and surface acting for a long time, you might need a licensed therapist to help you on this little journey. I’m just telling you what I know, and what I do.

These ideas go beyond our own individual enlightenment. We want a healthy generous society, not one that serves violence with a smile. To get there, we have to get in touch with our darker emotions.

We have to let other people do it.

May the darkness be with you.