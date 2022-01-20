They were running out fast.

The store transferred my order to three different locations. Then they sent me to a fourth location 45 minutes away.

Sold out, again.

Last week, there were dozens of boxes on the shelves. Now N95s are going for double and triple the normal price, just like they did in the early days of the pandemic. It’s sad we’re heading into the worst stretch yet of a health crisis that’s been ongoing for two years, and we still have shortages of vital goods. You could shrug and talk about supply and demand. You could blame poor planning, but I think there’s something darker.

This isn’t a failure of planning.

It’s disaster capitalism.

Disaster capitalism doesn’t care about you.

There’s an economy for everything, including catastrophe.

One rule defines disaster capitalism: Make as much money as possible off the things people need in order to survive. This is why we don’t have enough masks again. It’s why we have bidding wars breaking out in warehouses over Covid tests. Yes, that’s really happening.

This pandemic tells the story of capitalism. It doesn’t matter what you need in order to live. You’d think clean air and water would fall under the broad category of human rights.

Think again.

They’re commodities.

Even our own “bleeding heart liberals” balked at the idea of providing free Covid tests in the mail. They’ve dragged their feet on it until almost everyone has already been infected, while giving corporations blanket permission to compel us to work regardless of whether we’re healthy or sick. That’s how ensnared everyone is by capitalism.

Everything has a price. Sometimes, it’s too high. It’s cheaper to let everyone fend for themselves, even if they get sick and die, even if their house burns down in a megafire, or gets plowed by a tornado.

Free N95 masks in the mail?

Forget about it.

Disaster capitalism cares more about money.

Here’s another rule of disaster capitalism:

When something terrible happens, you become a customer to someone. In fact, you become the best kind of customer. You become someone desperate, willing to pay anything for anything.

Right now, N95s are going for forty and fifty dollars a box. Have you ever wondered how much it costs to produce an N95?

I looked it up.

According to NPR, it’s 25 cents.

That’s how much it costs to save someone’s life. They’re selling for about 20 times that much now, and it’ll probably get worse as we sink deeper into the Omicron wave and whatever comes next.

Wait, it gets worse…

There’s a reason why N95s are scarce again. Back in 2020, companies revved up production. Entrepreneurs started new mask manufacturing plants. Then demand tanked, and so did they.

“It’s not like we turn off the lights and mothball these machines. We send them to the dump. That capacity we created goes away.” — Lloyd Armbrust

That’s how disaster capitalism works.

It’s all short-term thinking.

The rise of vaccines killed demand for N95 masks. Our government could’ve done the smart thing and supplement the mask industry, since all the experts have told us we can expect more pandemics in the future. They could’ve built a national stockpile of masks for medical workers and the public. Instead, they obeyed the law of demand. They decided what was most expedient now, which is what capitalism does best.

Now we’re stuck.

Again.

Disaster capitalism cares about supply and demand.

N95 masks are going to sell out soon, everywhere.

There’s three big reasons.

First, the narrative of “mild Omicron” has fallen apart. Our politicians are still trying to sell it, and the media is still pushing it.

Meanwhile, we’ve wised up.

A growing majority of people are starting to realize they’ve been played. The holiday buzz has worn off, and it’s getting harder and harder to deny reality. We’ve reached all-time highs of severe cases. Deaths are marching up. Hospitals are packed, and they’re running out of medicine. The CEO of Pfizer just told the entire world their vaccines are obsolete, and they won’t have a new version ready until March. He said that with the chilling nonchalance of Apple announcing a new iPhone model.

Now people are actually panicking.

They see now, they’re being forced to work in dangerous conditions with minimal protection. It’s 2020 all over again.

This is how disaster capitalism works. We’re not humans with a right to life and good health. We’re labor. We’re customers. We’re required to keep the system running, and that’s it. Like me, maybe you’ve been puzzled about why Pfizer hasn’t already rolled out millions of tweaked vaccines. It’s not because they don’t have the technology to upgrade their formula that fast. They held back, for one simple reason.

They wanted to ensure demand.

Companies like Pfizer aren’t going to produce millions of new doses for Omicron if everyone thinks it’s mild, because that’s what they saw on television yesterday. That’s not profitable. That’s a waste of resources. Our government’s not going to purchase new vaccines because we need them, even if we don’t want them yet.

That’s too expensive.

No, in this case the tail wags the dog. Our fearless leaders waited for us to decide it wasn’t safe to eat out and sit in movie theaters anymore. They lied as hard as they could to keep the economy going. Now we don’t believe the lie, and it’s hurting business. So they’re going to meet our demand for tests and vaccines, and maybe even masks.

It’ll be too late for millions of innocent people.

That doesn’t matter to them.

Disaster capitalism only works for the few.

Here’s how disaster capitalism works:

The media sells doom when there’s a market for it. They sell hope when there’s a demand, usually around major holidays. They publish controversial op-eds full of bad science and wishful thinking, because it generates lots of traffic and helps them sell ads.

They air misleading information for the same reasons. It gets everyone clicking and wondering, and fighting online.

Anxiety doesn’t come from bad news. It comes from uncertainty, and uncertainty leads to engagement.

Engagement creates profit.

Our top health agencies cater to corporate and special interests, and so they hem and haw around vital information instead of telling us the truth in the most blunt, honest terms. It’s not that panic harms the public good. It disrupts the flow of capital, and that’s bad.

Sooner or later, panic kicks in anyway. Sure, some of us panic-buy out of greed or irrational fear. I think a lot of people panic-buy out of distrust. They suspect the system will fail.

And look, they’re right.

The system fails.

To be more precise, it fails us. It doesn’t fail billionaires and CEOs. It doesn’t fail politicians. The system works perfectly for them. It guarantees them access to whatever they need, always.

Ordinary people die when you treat vaccines like smartphone upgrades and N95 masks like collector items. This is what disaster capitalism does. It applies the logic of free markets to our basic survival. Obviously, we don’t have to think this way. We don’t have to rely on private companies to manufacture things we need in order to survive pandemics, and then let them struggle or go under later. We don’t have to pit short term profits against public health. We don’t have to let markets determine what we can and can’t get when our house burns down, or a deadly virus rears back up.

If all this sounds complicated, remember one thing:

Disasters produce customers.

They shouldn’t.