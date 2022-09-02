Since monkeypox started spreading earlier this year, we’ve seen a concerted effort by health officials and mainstream news media to downplay and minimize the threat. It represents a fundamental trend in how they report the news. Basically, if it’s happening somewhere far away, then it’s an epic disaster. If it’s happening here in the developed world, then “don’t panic.”

The news media will now present any threat to us as “mild,” if it threatens the profits of the corporations that own them. Eventually, they’ll turn around and admit the truth, when it’s impossible to deny.

There’s a lot more than ignorance going on in the continued insistence that monkeypox is only having an impact on LGBT populations. This looks like a very calculated effort to spin.

Meanwhile…

The actual evidence about monkeypox should alarm us. First, we have mounting reports that the virus is continuing to mutate and produce new strains at a very fast pace. Doctors are finally starting to admit that the monkeypox circulating the world right now is not the disease they knew.

It’s different.

Second, monkeypox is only mild if you get vaccinated in time. All those people you hear talking about their mild symptoms, they’re not dealing with full-blown monkeypox. The virus causes a helluva lot more than some dumpy rashes. Just like Covid, there’s all kinds of residual effects. It can cause brain damage and blindness, in up to 10 percent of patients.

Now doctors are learning that it can cause myocarditis.

The list will grow.

You know, anyone who paid attention in their high school and college biology classes should understand a fundamental concept:

You don’t want to catch diseases.

Diseases like SARS and monkeypox basically wage an assault on your body. Sure, there’s standard symptoms that run across most cases, but they also produce a big range of other problems. That’s because humans are genetically diverse. We all have slightly different metabolisms and body chemistries.

We respond differently to pathogens.

Given all that, the best approach to any dangerous disease is to simply shut it down. Develop vaccines and treatments, but also do everything we can to limit the spread. That’s why herd immunity matters so much.

It’s basic public health.

As we’re learning, it’s actually a lot more difficult to achieve than we thought. With diseases like measles, you actually need a vaccination rate close to 100 percent in order to prevent outbreaks. We’re also learning that vaccines were never a magical force field for anyone, for any disease. If you’re vaccinated for smallpox and polio, you can still get smallpox and polio.

You can still spread it.

Inactive polio can actually reactivate if it gets enough chances to spread and reproduce. Isn’t that wild?

Here’s the bottom line:

Over the last couple of decades, we Americans and westerners have gotten awfully spoiled and entitled. Because our parents and grandparents put the hard work into controlling and eradicating diseases, we were allowed to develop this distorted idea that we didn’t really need vaccines.

We let anti-vaxxer misinformation spread.

We listened to “both sides.”

Ironically, misinformation seems to be spreading fastest in college-educated yoga moms who live in this little bubble, where they get to play around with alternative medicine and pretend like they’re smarter than doctors.

Sure, they got away with it.

It takes about 10 or 20 years to really tear down the public health infrastructure we’ve built. Now the idiocy is finally catching up with us. New diseases are emerging and spreading quicker, because we’re not doing what we should. Old diseases, including everything from measles and polio to TB and cholera, are starting to make a comeback. It only gets worse from here.

Recently, I’ve seen a rather annoying sentiment among libs that somehow we should forgive anti-vaxxers for everything they’ve done during the pandemic, including all the unmasked rallies.

They just want to move on.

There’s a problem with that, and it’s steeped in ignorant bliss. First, the pandemic isn’t over. Second, anti-vaxxers didn’t just do temporary damage to our hospitals and healthcare system. They did permanent damage. We’re looking at a diminished capacity to provide care to people.

Now we get to wait 16 hours in the ER, waiting for one of the remaining doctors or nurses who hasn’t quit yet.

Now we get to deal with diseases that shouldn’t exist anymore, but have slipped back into the world thanks to privileged twits who refused to understand the fundamentals of public health. They were granted the luxury of an anti-science attitude by decades of hard work that insulated them from the consequences.

Now it’s eroding.

We’re all worse off because of the anti-vaxxers, and because of the charlatan doctors who go around talking about individual responsibility and risk assessment, basically catering to anti-vaxxers and billionaires who think short-term profits matter more than the long-term health of a society.

You can only put short-term profits ahead of absolutely everything else for so long before the system breaks down.

It’s happening now.