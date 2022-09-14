It’s undeniable at this point.

We’re standing somewhere at the beginning of a global food crisis that’s going to shake the entire world. Every piece of news now paints a darker picture of what’s coming after a summer of worldwide drought. Of course, it’s not just drought. It’s the worst droughts we’ve seen in 500-1,000 years, all happening everywhere at once, while the world’s grain stores reach all-time lows.

The UK is looking at a 50 percent drop in some crops. Honestly, I think most parts of the world are secretly predicting the same. And while we certainly do have technologies for growing crops indoors, and countries like China are urgently shifting in response to drought, the question is whether we can adjust fast enough, and what happens in the meantime.

Also: it’s not just crop failures. We’re entering a period of massive unrest. Even railroad workers are about to strike, and that alone will disrupt water treatment and utility plants. As prices on food and housing continue to go up, and the stock market melts down, taking 401Ks with them, you can count on other industries to start striking. Everyone’s angry and fed up.

We’re a fuse waiting for a match.

The optimists are still telling everyone we’re not in trouble, but they keep throwing in the word yet. If you ask me, it gives their sanguine forecasts an ominous overtone. Every week, entities overseeing our food production slash their harvest predictions a little more. It feels like they’re trying to brace us.

That leads me to my point:

Get ready.

Do the opposite of panic-buying.

A fear monger would rush out to their nearest store and buy up all the canned food they could. Don’t do that. It’s wasteful, and ineffective.

Let other people have that, if you can.

That said, food is going to keep going up in price, and the shortages will probably start to feel real by early November.

Come up with a real plan.

Food safety experts and nutritionists have already figured out how much food someone needs to survive for a year. It falls somewhere in the neighborhood of 600-700 pounds, and it doesn’t require meat.

Here’s a basic breakdown:

Different experts give different ratios. For example, the pros at Build a Stash recommend this basic mix for stored food:

390 lbs. of grains (oats, wheat, quinoa, etc.)

70 lbs. of beans/legumes (lentils, peas, etc.)

25 lbs. of dried meats/protein

90 lbs. of dry dairy

25 lbs. of fats and oils (peanut butter, etc.)

60 lbs. of sugars (raw sugar, honey, etc.)

90 lbs. of dried fruits & vegetables Total: 750 lbs.

These are estimates that you can adjust based on your own needs and resources, but they give you a ballpark. It’s not crazy to keep six months or even a year’s worth of food stored in your house, as long as you’re storing simple food ingredients, and you’ve actually thought about how you’re going to use them. If it were crazy, experts wouldn’t have done the math.

It’s just practical.

Change the way you think about food.

The point here is to go beyond the kind of thinking that leads to hoarding and panic-buying. You need to think more like a pioneer. They didn’t have grocery stores everywhere, open 24 hours a day. Even today, there’s people in remote locations who have to store lots of food for long periods.

Pioneers didn’t have delis and fast food restaurants.

They had to store food.

These weren’t multi-millionaires and billionaires with mansions and private bunkers. They simply thought about life in a different way. They had to eat plainly. They had to grow foods that could store for a long time, with a minimum of hassle. So if you’re going to store food for months, you have to do the same thing. You’re not going to be eating casseroles and omelets.

Here’s what you need:

Dried beans

Dried rice

Dried lentils

Dried pasta

Wheat berries

Oats

Honey

Sugar

Salt

Most of these foods last for a couple of years in their original packaging, but they stay good for decades in mylar bags. I’ve done some basic math, and you can store a year’s worth of these foods for about $1,000—or even less if you know where to get them from local wholesalers or farmer’s markets.

The idea is to simplify your diet.

You don’t even have to buy an entire year’s worth of food. You can just stock up on basic staples, so you don’t starve.

It’s smart.

Buy from bulk dealers.

You’re not doing anyone any favors by clearing out the dry foods aisle at local stores. That’s one step above panic-buying. If you’re going to be stocking up for months at a time, find someone who deals in bulk.

You can find someone local.

You can also buy online:

There’s plenty of outfits that sell beans and other legumes (peas, lentils, etc) in bulk on Ebay. You can also try these sellers:

Pleasant Hill Grains

Wheatland Seed

Palouse Brand

How much you buy depends on your budget, obviously. If you’re buying wheat berries, you’ll need a grinder of some kind. You can find those on Ebay, too. I’d go with a manual one. Stone mills are better than ones with metal parts. Make sure you read plenty of reviews. It’s easy to get burned, especially with ones that leave metal flakes in your grains—that doesn’t sound safe.

If you don’t want to invest in a grinder, then you can stock up on flours and grains like quinoa, lentils, oats, and beans.

Plan for diversity.

Lots of companies like Readywise, Valley Food Storage, and Augason Farms sell emergency food buckets. They also sell individual freeze-dried food buckets of broccoli, peas, and squash.

Sure, go for it.

I’ve stored 1-2 dried fruits and vegetable kits from Prep Basics, and some powdered butter from Augason Farms. (These are for my family, not me.) Otherwise, I’m getting dehydrated vegetables and powders from places like North Bay Trading. I’m not really buying for taste. I’m buying for nutrients. I’m thinking in terms of a serving of dried spinach mixed with a serving of rice. I’m thinking in terms of some dried fruit and honey in my plain wheat porridge or oatmeal.

Here’s the drawback with food buckets: They’re expensive. Emergency meal kits cost anywhere from $120-200 for a supply that lasts a little more than a month, and sometimes just a week or two. Some are high in sodium. On the plus side, they come in handy when you don’t have the water or heat to cook beans or lentils. So there’s a place for them in anyone’s prep.

You don’t want to rely on one particular type of food.

SurvivalMag recommends a mix:

40% - freeze-dried meals

30% - dehydrated foods

20% - canned foods

10% - MREs

They also say you should adjust that based on your own situation. If you have a backup power source like solar panels and batteries, then maybe you’re not so worried about going without power. If you have a rain harvesting system, then maybe a disruption in water service won’t affect you.

If you live in a big apartment building without much say over power and water, maybe you should focus on freeze-dried meals and canned goods. Wherever you live, make sure you’re buying food you can actually eat during a bad or worst-case scenario, and that you have backup methods of food prep like a solar cooker, or a tea candle system. Having a bunch of dried beans and lentils won’t help if you’ve got no power and no water, and it’s cloudy outside.

Here’s my plan:

Now that I’ve got a decent amount of grains and legumes, I’ll be strategically adding to that with some food buckets. I’m not going to rely on them as staples. They’re going to be for true emergencies.

Find a place to put it.

We have a small house, and a small kitchen with no real pantry to speak of. We don’t have a cellar, or even a basement. We have a small attic, but that’s a terrible place to keep food because of the temperature fluctuations.

So, we hesitated to get started.

We had to get creative.

We wound up converting a bedroom closet. We put up extra shelves, and basically turned it into a full pantry. It was the only way we were ever going to keep more than a couple of weeks of food on hand.

Sure, it’s weird…

That said, I think a lot of people are doing strange things. We’re trying to adapt to strange times. We’re using the resources we have, and doing the best we can with what we’ve got. We’re keeping our stash organized, and we’re rotating through it. We won’t let an ounce go to waste. It won’t protect us forever from everything, but it’s better than staying completely vulnerable.

I’d rather try.

Getting started:

