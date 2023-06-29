Every day, I play with my daughter. We go outside when we can. We take her to parks and zoos. We take her to museums on slow days. They’ve done a good job upgrading their air filtration systems. We have picnics.

We go to outdoor birthday parties.

We do puppet shows at home.

We have fun.

We still wear masks everywhere. We advocate for clean air at our school. We talk about climate change. We make plans for different scenarios. We prep the best we can. We still manage to lead lives that feel normal.

None of it impedes our happiness.

Here’s how we do it:

We put an emphasis on fun

I’m not a fan of words like “joy” or “happiness.” They feel contrived. They feel like overused platitudes. But I like the idea of fun.

It’s important to have fun.

The media likes to portray climate doomers and pandemic holdouts as hysterical feminazis who run around the house all day pulling their hair and wagging their finger at everyone. It serves their agenda to discredit us.

They’re wrong.

We know how to have fun. We play games. We kid around. We relax and watch movies. We read for pleasure. We meet up with friends. We don’t have to do it in a crowded restaurant or a mall. We have options.

I think doomers and activists feel like they can’t show the world we’re having fun. We think it undermines our message. We think if someone sees us having fun, it must mean we’re not that worried about the future.

Some people probably do think that.

They don’t get it.

It’s humanly impossible to talk about things like the climate emergency or the next pandemic all the time. Your brain needs a rest. You can have fun without consuming huge amounts of cheap plastic and fossil fuels.

You can do it without spreading disease.

It’s not always super easy.

It’s always doable.

We changed how we communicate

Two years ago, I told my friends and family about every new variant or every new study about vaccine effectiveness. That’s a human impulse, especially for the neurodiverse. When we see something important, we want to share it. We consider it a way of strengthening bonds.

We don’t care how doomy it sounds.

Over time, I learned something. It wasn’t helping. It was stressing everyone out and making them irritated. They weren’t reacting the same way I was. So I had to adjust.

Now I do this:

Hold off for a little while

Compile the information

Process it first

Boil it down

Find the right time

Preface the news

Brace your audience

Anticipate resistance

Deliver it

Unpack it

Listen

Plan

These days, we find time to talk about what’s going on. It’s usually later in the day, when things have slowed down. When you wait until someone’s not as preoccupied, they’re more receptive to bad news. I’ve gotten better at prefacing what I need to say. I make sure they’re ready.

Sometimes, the news can’t wait.

Sometimes, it can.

Sometimes, you don’t have to explain all the context and implications if someone’s already on the same page. You can just tell them the air quality isn’t good, or there’s a severe heat warning in effect. They already know why. They don’t need to be reminded that our climate is collapsing.

There’s a big difference between communicating with fellow doomers and communicating with our families. I think instead of telling everyone to be more or less optimistic, we can just make sure that whatever tone we take or sense of urgency we demand, we always do it with intention.

Some people get it.

Some don’t.

We try to split the emotional labor

Most people don’t have the energy to keep up with all the threats flying at us and come up with plans for them.

It takes a lot out of you.

So I’m doing this:

Affirm what you’re doing is important

Explain the importance

Take time to rest

Demand it

My immediate family takes me seriously, but they often forget how much work it takes to keep them safe.

I remind them.

Since I’m doing more on the existential threat front, I tell them they can do a little more on the other fronts. They’re happy to let me take care of the doom while they focus on other stuff. I make sure they know: If they’re going to put me in charge of the doom, they have to do what I say.

Sometimes people like us forget just how much energy it takes to process what’s going on and deal with it. Most people prefer to suppress their sense of doom and dread. It’s not healthy, and you can’t be like them. So we have to advocate for ourselves. If nobody’s going to listen, then we’ll just take the time we need and stop doing other things that don’t matter.

Let them judge you.

We accept our mortality

The original stoics and cynics had a strong sense of justice and equality. They didn’t use their philosophy as an excuse to sit around doing nothing about the world’s problems. They understood it takes a long time.

They knew they couldn’t save everyone.

Every night, I remind myself that I’m going to die one day. Maybe it’ll be cancer or a heart attack. Maybe it’ll be climate-related. It probably won’t be from old age. I probably won’t enjoy the luxury of fading out peacefully in my sleep 50 years from now. Regardless of whose fault that is, I have to accept it on a private level. I have to deal with it. I don’t let the fear consume me.

I accept it.

We deal with our anger

The dopamine burst of righteous anger wears off after a while. Contrary to what we see on social media, it doesn’t feel so good to go around high on your moral superiority all the time. Everyone does it.

You need a break from that, too.

There’s a difference between shrugging off emergencies and facing life. All of us have to find a balance between work, family, fun, and our social obligations. A lot of people can’t seem to find that balance. They have a selective memory when it comes to what they have or haven’t done.

It makes some of us angry to see half the public act with such indifference toward the health and safety of others. It makes us angry to hear them talk about the little bit of masking they did like they’re heroes. It’s not the kind of righteous anger that gets you high, either. It’s a deep, unsettling dismay.

It’s demoralizing, even agonizing.

It hurts.

It’s good to feel that. It’s healthy to acknowledge. Like everything, you can’t spend all day in that state. It burns you out.

You need a reprieve.

Maybe you’re already doing enough

Psychology has made it very clear by now, smiling on cue erodes your mental health. Nobody should ever ask you to do it. You can’t force yourself to pretend you’re happy. That might fool other people, but it never fools your own body. Neither does bypassing and suppressing your emotions.

Still…

It’s not necessary for any of us to kill ourselves trying to save the world. Some of us are already doing everything we can, and we spend time every day trying to figure out how to do even more.

You don’t have to convince 50 million people to wear a mask or buy less stuff. You can just convince a few at a time.

Do things you enjoy.

It’s enough.