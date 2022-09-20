By 2030, water will be worth more than gold. After all, you can’t drink gold. You can’t feed crops with it, either.

We’re already starting to see it happen in places like Mississippi, Mexico, and Pakistan. Droughts create water scarcity, but so do floods when they overwhelm water treatment plants. In both cases, the government response is slow, insufficient, or nonexistent. Individuals and communities have take care of themselves, however they could. Right now, as always, the poor and vulnerable are the first to feel the impact of greed and short-sighted thinking.

Maybe you think this is all dramatic, and there’s nothing to worry about. Well, look at what’s going on in Monterrey, Mexico. People are fighting over water in the streets. It’s serious, and it’s not front-page news.

It should be.

Don’t worry, it’s coming for everyone else, too. I’m not waiting around for 2030 to learn about water and develop a plan.

Here’s what I have so far:

Start with basic water storage.

The simplest way to plan is to keep emergency water on hand. You’ll need a gallon a day for drinking, cooking, and hygiene. If you’re desperate, you can stay hydrated on half a gallon of water a day and cut back on hygiene, etc. There’s a lot of ways to store water, but some work better than others.

If you live in a small place like I do, you can’t exactly store huge barrels of it—especially inside your house.

After looking around, the best solution I’ve found are aqua-tainer jugs. They come in different sizes. Some are stackable. The spigots face upward, so you don’t have to worry about them leaking everywhere. You can disinfect tap water with bleach, then store it for several months. There’s different estimates on how long it’ll last. Personally, I cycle through it on a regular basis. You generally don’t want to let water sit around for very long.

Harvest rainwater.

There’s lots of DIY approaches to rain harvesting. You can put a rain barrel under your gutters, or you can use a rain catcher.

There’s advantages and drawbacks.

On the one hand, it’s the simplest way to generate a lot of water. On the other hand, you’ve got to make sure your roof isn’t contaminating it. You have to keep bugs and pests out. It’s really not meant for drinking, so you’ll have to haul it in by the bucket, then disinfect it.

All that’s doable…

You can fill up a jug and then pour it into a Berkey water filter. It’s sort of a last resort, and you can’t guarantee 100 percent safe water. Even Berkey recommends you come up with a two-stage process rather than just relying on their filters. For example, you’d build a bio-filter to prefilter the water, and then run it through your Berkey, maybe even with some chlorine for a final layer.

You can also potentially use this system to filter other water sources. (Obviously, it’s going to be at your own risk.)

Hey, it beats going thirsty.

Get an atmospheric water generator.

If you’ve got some money, it makes sense to invest in something safer and easier. Over the last couple of years, multiple brands of water generators have come onto the market. They work like a dehumidifier, but they produce drinkable water. Dehumidifiers don’t produce drinkable water at all. You can technically filter dehumidifier water, but only in a true emergency.

A few small problems:

Residential water generators are very hard to find in the U.S. Several brands look great, but they have mixed reviews. You don’t want to lay down $5,000 for a water generator, only to watch the company go out of business and stop manufacturing the filter kits or other parts you might need. Some require a lot of electricity.

The best brand I’ve found is the H2O Machine. They look the most legit, and their machine requires a modest amount of juice. If you’re powering your home with solar, it could make a good option.

A company called Source makes solar-powered water generators. It’s a good option if your roof can hold the extra weight. The company installs the panels, with a filtration and tap system. If you can make it work, atmospheric water generators allow you to generate water every day. You don’t have to worry about storing dozens of gallons of water and keeping it free of contaminants.

That’s a relief.

Go all the way.

Some serious preppers go entirely off-grid. They catch water from their roofs into a cistern with a submersible filter, and then feed it into their homes through a water pump. It’s a pretty serious investment.

Again, it’s doable. The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension gives a pretty good breakdown of how it works.

The price can run anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000. You’ll probably need to hire a contractor and/or a plumber to make sure it’s installed properly. For drinkable water, you’ll probably have to get a permit from the city.

As far as I can tell, once you go off the grid, you’re off the grid. The city or county isn’t going to let you run your own roof water through their system, because that makes them liable. Theoretically, you could build a separate pipe system from your cistern that only feeds into a special faucet or sink. I guess you’d have to talk about that with the city and see what they think.

Some preppers get around all this by using multiple barrels instead of a cistern and rigging their own filtration system.

Sure, it’s doable.

The question is how much responsibility you’re willing to take on for your own drinking water. It also depends on how much inconvenience you’re willing to tolerate, and how much money you’ve got.

Be a water activist.

There’s catches in all these systems.

Basically, you’re putting yourself in charge of your own drinking water. That’s difficult. It’s expensive. It’s risky.

For a lot of us, it’s a fallback.

There’s one absolute best way to make sure you have clean drinking water, and that’s to make sure your community doesn’t take it for granted. Cities like Jackson, Mississippi are suffering because their leaders haven’t invested in their water treatment facilities. They had no plan for a crisis. Other cities are running out because they aren’t conserving water.

You can educate and inform your neighbors, and you can talk to your city council to make sure they don’t make the same mistakes.

Why not?

Make yourself valuable.

I’ve been doing a lot of reading, and these strike me as the best options. You can drill a well, but there’s no guarantee you’ll reach water. You could spend thousands of dollars on a dry hole in the ground.

You can fill up a swimming pool, I guess…

You can go live by a lake.

Regardless, I think people who can catch and filter their own water stand the best chance of making it through prolonged droughts. People and communities with multiple, redundant systems will do the best. They’ll put themselves in a position to help others. I think the worst options are keeping around a bunch of bottled water, or assuming you’ll be able to source it from a river.

Those are drying up.

Having water doesn’t do you a huge amount of good if you’re surrounded by people who have none. Consider that in your plan.

In the future, you don’t want to be someone hoarding water and canned beans. That just puts a target on your back. Become someone with skills and resources. Become someone who can contribute to a community.

If you hire someone to install a completely off-grid system, learn how to maintain it. Learn some basic plumbing.

Store some spare parts.

Learn how to dig a shallow well.

If you can afford it, become someone who shares a little. In the future, you’ll want friends. Learning how to build sustainable water systems makes you resilient. It makes you valuable. People won’t want to steal from you if you can help them. They’ll want to protect you.

That’s a good thing.