Recently, I asked some friends what they remember about the Dust Bowl or the Texas drought of the 1950s. “Not much,” they say.

Most Americans don’t learn history.

I’ve been doing my homework.

If you want a picture of our climate future, look at the past. Americans managed to ruin the great plains in less than a decade. By the 1930s, you couldn’t grow anything there. Overfarming turned the region into a desert even before the droughts and heat waves started. Giant dust storms became the norm. People called them “black blizzards.” They were so bad, you couldn’t even see.

Kids started dying from dust poison.

Nearly 3 million people left.

It was a mass migration.

A lot of us don’t know what to say to our friends and family when it comes to climate change. We see the numbers. We hear the predictions, but most Americans still can’t imagine their personal future.

Maybe this will help.

We remember the Dust Bowl as a regional tragedy. It was national. More than three-quarters of the country wasn’t getting enough rain. By the mid-1930s, dust storms were reaching cities like Chicago.

Across the plains and midwest, temperatures hit 120F degrees.

Almost nobody remembers the Texas drought of the 1950s.

It was worse.

We got lucky a hundred years ago. The drought let up. We adopted fertilizer. We started treating the land better. We started conserving our water. Then in the 1980s, corporations started taking over food production. Big Agriculture pushed out smaller farmers. Despite advances in sustainable agriculture, these giant industrial farms have been abusing the land for decades. They’ve been relying almost completely on chemical fertilizers and pesticides.

They’re pumping aquifers dry.

Now we’re on the fast track to a second Dust Bowl, during a 1200-year megadrought that’s going to last for the rest of the century.

That’s our future.

It looks like the past on steroids.

Everyone will feel it.

If you live west of the Mississippi, you’ll be lucky to have running water. Even if you do, you’ll barely be able to wash your dishes. You won’t wash your car. Your kids won’t play in the sprinkler. They won’t go swimming. You’ll check the weather for dust storms, or you’ll check the weather for smoke.

You’ll keep a stock of N95 masks, if you can afford them. Maybe the government will make them available. Maybe they won’t.

You’ll keep goggles in your car.

You won’t be able to afford a lot of your favorite foods. You’ll be lucky if you can find anything fresh and healthy. In parts of Europe, they’re already rationing fruits and vegetables during the winter.

We’re next.

Mass migrations will kick off by 2030. Climate refugees from other states will start moving into your neighborhoods. Your local newspaper will treat them the same way they’ve been treating immigrants. That’s what happened to the millions of people who fled the plains. They weren’t accepted.

Steinbeck wrote about it.

People will start fighting over food, water, you name it.

Inflation won’t get better.

It will get worse.

You’ll spend almost all of your money on the basics like food, clothing, and shelter. A vacation will put you in debt. Homelessness will keep going up and up. The lines at food banks will keep getting longer and longer. You’ll go home every night just thankful you have a place to sleep.

Grids will start to flicker in the hottest states, from California to Texas, and up through the Dakotas. They won’t be able to handle millions of people trying to stay cool when it’s 110 degrees outside. It doesn’t matter how green the grid is if it can’t keep up with energy demands.

You will start to worry.

Someone will call you a fearmonger.

Winters won’t bring relief, not everywhere. They’ll bring extreme freezes and floods. They’ll disrupt farming and supply chains.

We’ll have more Arctic blasts.

Outbreaks of diseases will become so normal that the government stops tracking or reporting them. You’ll be on your own. For those of us who pay attention, it will just be normal to put on a mask when you leave the house and minimize your contact with strangers. Most of us have already realized we’ll probably never eat inside a restaurant again. We’ll never go to the movies again. We’ll never go to a concert again. We’ll never go to a graduation ceremony again.

That life is over.

It’s time to declare a climate emergency. It was time three years ago when the sky turned blood red over San Fransisco.

People like me don’t write these stories to scare everyone. We write them to underscore the need for urgency. If people saw what was happening, most of them would act differently. They would make different choices.

Take a look at the world now:

Hundreds of thousands of dead fish are washing up on the shore in Texas. It’s been happening everywhere. Thousands and thousands of fish are dying in New York, Ohio, Kansas, Nebraska, and Pennsylvania. Earlier this year, millions of dead fish washed up in Australia. Scientists know why:

The planet is overheating. It’s raising temperatures in oceans, rivers, and lakes. That depletes oxygen levels in the water. It also raises marine life metabolism, making it impossible for them to eat enough.

The fish drown.

They starve.

“I’ve never seen so many dead fish,” the fishermen say.

Ocean temperatures were already breaking records this year. According to a recent piece in The Conversation, El Nino is going to make the world far hotter. In fact, it’s already here. It arrived earlier than predicted.

It’s already making everything worse.

According to NPR:

The last 8 years were the hottest ever recorded, despite a persistent La Niña that took hold in late 2020 and only just ended, depressing global temperatures. That's how powerful human-caused warming is: it blows Earth's natural temperature variability out of the water.

In other words, La Nina has been protecting us from the worst effects of global warming. Even under that protection, we still saw record-breaking temperatures and heat waves. That protection ended last week.

There’s nothing holding it back now.

The fire is here.

Canada is currently going through its worst fire season in recorded history, 1400 percent worse than normal. More than 9 million acres have burned. Everyone predicts these fires will last through September, posing a persistent smoke threat to half of North America.

Wildfires have gotten so bad across the world, scientists have started calling these years the pyrocene. As The Washington Post writes, “the blazes are moving into areas that are normally waterlogged or frozen.” Nobody is safe from wildfires anymore. Smoke from Canada is wafting into Norway.

The fires we’re seeing leave burn scars, areas where nothing grows.

The soil can’t absorb water anymore.

When it rains there, it floods.

Extreme temperatures are killing crops around the world. Kansas normally leads the country in wheat. This year, they’re planning to import wheat. Severe drought is shredding hay supplies. Farmers are having to cull entire herds. Flash droughts and heat waves threaten the entire corn belt. When a flash drought happens, it gets so hot that the air siphons the moisture out of plants.

They die almost instantly.

Across the U.S., heatwaves and drought are killing crops and dropping quality by double digits. It’s sending prices higher for all grains, including corn.

Across the world, it looks the same. Flooding has destroyed more than 20 million tonnes of wheat in China. The severe weather just keeps coming. Last week, hail destroyed $28 million in wheat. Meanwhile, Australia predicts to lose a third of their wheat and barley crops this coming year.

Listen to the scientists.

They’re confused.

All this was supposed to happen in the 2050s. Instead, we’re already starting to breach the limits they warned us about.

What should we do?

We need to plant tougher, drought-resistant crops like amaranth and tepary beans. We need to eat less red meat. We need to halt development in areas that aren’t getting enough rain. We need to build cities for climate change and get serious about upgrading our infrastructure.

We need to mandate energy thrift, especially among the top 10 percent of Americans. Maybe we should ration electricity.

We should pass a stimulus bill for Americans to climate-proof their homes. We should give them major incentives to upgrade their insulation. We should pay them to replace old windows and install rain catchment systems. We should pass subsidies for heat pumps and geothermal systems.

We should encourage earth tubes over air conditioning.

We should be thinking smaller and more collectively. We should be thinking about tiny homes and apartment buildings with ventilation systems. We should be thinking about public transportation, even in the suburbs.

We could come up with solutions.

We already have dozens of them.

We aren’t doing them because the public doesn’t think we’re living through an emergency. Our governments and media seem fine leaving them in the dark. They don’t care what happens to 90 percent of the world.

We do.

We’re living in a climate emergency.

Let’s act like it.