I’m calling it.

Monkeypox has turned up in at least a dozen countries so far, including the U.S. I’ve seen enough virologists and epidemiologists sound the alarms. A handful of doctors have already said they’re going to quit if it takes off. They’re tired of dealing with humanity’s nonchalance.

So far, we seem to be playing the greatest hits from Covid. Government officials are downplaying monkeypox and calling it mild, even though reports say that even the mild strain carries a fatality rate anywhere from 1 to 3 percent. Like other diseases, surviving doesn’t mean a full recovery.

It can leave permanent scars.

You don’t want to catch it.

We’ve got every reason to be cautious, but we’re being encouraged “not to panic,” which translates into “ignore it completely and get back to work.” Once again, our culture seems to be shaming and pathologizing people simply because they want to avoid catching a dangerous disease.

Frankly, it’s unsettling.

Americans in particular have a bad habit of waiting until things reach a crisis point until they do anything. We’re seeing it now with baby formula. Although our politicians are finally making some sound decisions there, they waited until babies across the country were in the hospital with malnutrition. Nothing about the way they’re handling our problems instills me with any confidence. I doubt they’re going to be transparent and honest about this new disease.

Still, there’s no need to freak out as long as we’re not ignoring the threat or wishing it away. As always, there’s this thing called preparing.

It works wonders.

We were warned about this.

Scientists have been telling us for years now that global warming was going to drive us into an era of pandemics.

They were right.

This is payback for bulldozing rain forests and disrupting ecosystems. More viruses are jumping from wild animals to people, and global travel is spreading them a lot faster.

It’s simple.

We already know what to do.

There was a lot of anxiety when Covid broke loose. Hardly anyone alive had dealt with a pandemic like that before.

Nobody knew what to do.

It took us almost two years to finally recognize the virus was airborne. Saying the word “airborne” felt conspiratorial. The idea of wearing an N95 mask was bizarre and otherworldly.

Now it’s no big deal.

We know how this is going to go.

Fortunately, it looks like this time we already have a vaccine developed. Monkeypox isn’t a new virus. It also looks like governments are ramping up their supply, which is good. If we were smart, we would produce as much as possible and start vaccinating people immediately, including children, instead of waiting for things to get worse. Let’s face it, we know which way this thing is headed.

We know how pandemics play out now. Some of us are going to take the virus seriously and use the right precautions.

A lot of us won’t.

A lot of people are going to immediately start spreading misinformation and conspiracies. They’re going to accuse some secret world order of releasing the virus for some nefarious reason. At the same time, they’re going to wave away the virus as mild or harmless.

It’s already happening.

There’s going to be different reactions.

Introverts and neurodivergent folks are going to react very differently from extroverts and so-called normal people.

We usually do.

It won’t be that hard for introverts to keep an eye on the news and tread on the side of caution. We don’t miss being around people that much. We were never big on crowds in the first place.

It’s going to be relatively easy.

Extroverts will be the ones who take monkeypox the hardest, and have the most difficulty letting go of their newfound normal. Some of them are going to keep socializing no matter what.

They won’t stop.

There’s going to be fighting.

Then there’s the freedom crowd.

By now, we know about a third of any population are going to see any effort to contain the virus as a direct assault on their liberty. They’re not going to stay home. They’re not going to get vaccinated. They’re going to complain as loud as they possibly can, and make life a pain for everyone else. Some of them will even try to catch monkeypox.

Podcast hosts will make a fortune off them.

There’s going to be another buffet of miracle cures, because the freedom crowd wants to be told they’re special. They don’t want mundane, inconvenient solutions like masks or staying home. They’re going to want colloidal silver and pet medicine.

They’re going to start talking about natural immunity.

They’ll regret it.

There’s going to be a lot of fighting online about who’s right, and how dumb the other group is. The freedom crowd will eventually start attacking nurses and making death threats.

It’s so predictable.

It’s going to hurt our healthcare system.

Our hospitals are in pitiful shape right now.

That’s a simple observation.

A third of nurses plan to quit their jobs by the end of 2022. In fact, 90 percent of them have considered leaving. That’s on top of the nurses who’ve already quit. You can find similar numbers for teachers and other essential workers. They’re really tired of putting up with the impossible expectations and low pay, and the daily threat on their lives.

It’s not worth it anymore.

Wait times at emergency rooms will hover around 10–12 hours. That’s probably going to become the norm, unless you’re extremely lucky or extremely privileged.

It’s depressing to think about, I know.

Again, this is payback.

A lot of Americans and westerners in general took our healthcare system for granted and abused it. That system was cracked and damaged before, but now it’s truly bordering on broken. People just aren’t going to get the quality of care they were used to in the past. This problem will take a generation to fix, and it starts with paying nurses more and actually showing them respect, rather than empty praise.

In the mean time, there’s only one solution:

Don’t get sick.

There’s no need to panic.

As I wrap up this article, I’m seeing that monkeypox has likely shown up in New York. By the end of next week, it’s probably going to be everywhere. If you’re smart, you’re not panicking right now.

You already have a plan.

You’ve still been masking in public. You never lowered your guard, because to be frank, we were already still in a pandemic. This is like the movie Inception. It’s a pandemic within a pandemic.

Nothing has changed.

Schools and offices should already have upgraded ventilation. We know how to work from home now, and businesses should know how to schedule shifts without disrupting operations too much. Of course, many don’t. A lot of people are going to wait until it’s too late, and it’s going to make life more difficult for everyone else. Fortunately, some of us prepared for that too, and we have contingencies in place.

Abnormal is the new normal.

Monkeypox won’t be the last virus to spread around the world and threaten our sense of normal. This is going to keep happening, and it’s going to happen a lot more often from now on. The normal we knew is long gone. The new normal is here. It’s marked by the abnormal.

It’s a strange new normal.

It’s one with disease and disruption. If we want to get through these years, we have to adapt, and fast.

If anything, our nostalgia for the old normal is going to make things worse. It’s going to impair our judgement, and cause us to make poor choices for ourselves and the people we care about.

We need to get better at making hard decisions, and giving up our old notions of personal freedom and comfort. It’s finally time for Americans to adopt the true collectivist spirit we used to have.

Welcome to the new abnormal.

It’s going to be wild.