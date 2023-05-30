They had bird flu. Instead of staying home to wait for their test results, one of the poultry workers traveled to Scotland. Apparently, nobody stopped them. They weren’t showing symptoms, and it was only through “routine monitoring” that health officials even knew. At least one of the workers caught it by “inhaling infected material” at the farm where they worked, probably bird droppings.

So, it can spread through the air.

Japan’s health experts say bird flu is “highly likely to infect humans in the near future, and that more transmissible variants could emerge.” Of course, bird flu is already infecting humans. What they mean is that it’s likely humans will start spreading it to each other soon. This shouldn’t shock anyone who took biology. Viruses evolve. They look for new hosts. It’s what they do.

Japan is stockpiling vaccines.

Guess who isn’t.

It’s really something to watch western governments and media underreact to this news. Poultry workers have become asymptomatic carriers of bird flu, and almost nobody acts like we should care.

That’s the point, I guess.

Let’s take a break from bird flu for a minute and look at what else is going on: The nation’s largest home insurance company just stopped selling new policies in California. There’s too many wildfires now. Schools in Texas are using Winnie the Pooh to teach kids how to hide from mass shooters. Parents won’t buy shoes for their kids that light up anymore.

“The shooter will see them.”

A new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows that one out of every ten people who catch Covid will suffer Long Covid, including anything from brain damage to blood clots. You don’t develop natural immunity to Covid. Every infection increases your risk. One of the world’s leading immunologists just told the public, “we are not done with Covid, not even close… I’m still wearing masks and following preventive practices...”

The current administration has finally invested a tepid $5 billion in developing next gen vaccines, now that it’s obvious the original ones need constant updating to offer any serious protection. The coronavirus coordinator, Ashish Jha, has no idea when they’ll even be ready. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Defense gets $1.99 trillion, almost 16 percent of the federal budget.

Most Americans know these things are happening on some level, but they don’t want to talk about them. They don’t want to admit any of it. Some of them say, “This can’t be true. That would mean they’ve left us to die.”

They’re so close to understanding what we’ve been trying to tell them. They almost get it, so let’s take it all the way.

Yes, they’ve left you to die.

They’ve left us all to die.

I’m sorry.

This has been happening for centuries now. If you’ve read The Shock Doctrine by Naomi Klein, you already get it.

This is what disaster capitalism does.

It leaves you to die.

I know you don’t want to hear this. I know you don’t want to accept it. Here’s the thing. Some of us had to accept it a year ago, maybe two years, or even longer. The vulnerable and immunocompromised had to accept it. They’ve been hearing how expendable they are for a while now.

It’s awful to know you’ve been left to die. That’s how my family felt for most of last year while waiting on vaccines for our daughter. Nobody tried to protect us. They told us comforting lies, or called us names.

Now an avalanche of data shows that we were right. Experts now admit that as many as 25 percent of kids who had Covid develop some form of chronic illness, even if they have mild or asymptomatic cases.

You never really get over that.

It’s traumatizing.

You’re expendable, too.

The news networks you’ve been listening to don’t care about you. Neither do the vast majority of politicians, even the ones who claim to be on the left. The whole time, we’ve been the ones who care. We never stopped. We cared even when most of society turned their backs on us.

We still care.

We care far more about you than these major news networks do, and the billionaires who own them. We care more about you than any of these politicians do. We care more about you than all of these lobbyists and hedge fund managers. We care more about you than the typical investment banker.

They all left you to die.

We haven’t.

They want us to leave each other to die now, too. They want us to stop caring about each other. They want us all to chase our own happiness off a cliff. They don’t care if we trample each other.

That’s profitable.

When I was reading about the halt of insurance sales in California, I saw something that made me sad about our future:

“Good. Why should I have to pay for their insurance?”

“You’re dumb if you live in California.”

“They’re just being rational.”

Empathy and compassion have reached all-time lows in western societies. Behavioral sinks are on the rise. Look around. Normal people are devolving into sociopaths. They’re showing up to work with fevers and body aches, insisting they only have mild cases of some unknown illness. They’re taking vacations while sick, bragging about their disregard for everyone around them.

There’s a new orthodoxy in America.

It goes like this:

Don’t live in fear. Live for now. Live it up while you can. Stop thinking so much. Don’t plan for the future. Make more money. Use people. It’s fine. Assess your own personal risk. Don’t worry about anyone else.

You do you.

We don’t have any friends in government anymore. They’re working overtime to dismantle what’s left of our social safety nets. They’re kicking everyone off Medicaid and food stamps. Democrats consider it a major victory just to protect our basic benefits a little longer. Republicans are willing to hold us all hostage, just so they can leave a few more people to die. Their Covid policies decimated our workforce, and now they’re making it legal to hire children. They want them to work dangerous jobs, and they’re lying about it through their teeth.

Do you know what pharmaceutical companies talk about? They wonder if it’s more profitable to keep you sick.

Nobody is really watching our back.

The super rich have abandoned us. That doesn’t mean we have to abandon each other. We can look out for each other. We can clean the air. We can wear N95 masks. We can make schools safe. We can adapt to climate change. We can stop letting billionaires divide us. We can take care of each other.

Yes, they’ve left you to die.

We haven’t.