Everyone asks this question at some point:

How long should you spend writing?

The answer is…

It depends. It depends on what you’re writing. It depends on what else you’ve got going on in your life. It also depends on where you write.

I’ll tell you what I do.

Write in 3-hour chunks.

Let’s say you have a job. And a family. Which includes kids. There’s no way you’re sitting down to write for 8 hours a day. Even if you had that amount of time, I wouldn’t recommend doing that.

Here’s why:

Less time is a healthy constraint.

Blog posts need to be snappy (under 9 minutes).

Less time forces you to get to the point.

It keeps you from overthinking.

It keeps you from overwriting.

When you only have 3-4 hours to produce a post, you’re going to write in a more straightforward, direct tone. You’re going to make sure you already have a topic, and maybe a loose outline before you get to work.

I try to finish my posts in four hours or less.

That’s the time I spend at my desk, drafting. It doesn’t include all the pre-writing I do, which we’ll talk about in the next section.

Sometimes I get them done in two or three. That’s all before I spend any time on tweaking the title or finding a good image. Sometimes that takes five minutes. Sometimes it takes longer, and I have to do that part with a kid in my lap (or making a mess in the background). I can afford a little distraction.

Some writers say they can finish a piece in under two hours, or even an hour. That’s rare. I don’t see how anyone can produce insightful, high quality content when they’re writing at that pace all the time.

If you can’t finish a post in four hours, pull yourself away. Finish it later. You’re probably overthinking it, and that’s going to show. (We’re assuming your posts are going to be 5-7 minute reads, because that’s still the sweet spot.)

Try a little pre-writing.

It’s a mistake to sit down and try to write without something to say first. That’s what I used to do, before having a family. This is what we call the work-a-day, “butt in chair” approach, and it doesn’t work for a lot of us.

It was fun when I was younger, but wasteful.

Even back then, I always wound up doing something else to get my brain going. I would go for a walk or hit the gym. I’d go for a drive. I’d run some errands. During that time, my brain would work through topics and outlines.

That’s called pre-writing, and it’s valuable.

Writing is the messy process of sitting down to actually draft your post, your article, or whatever you’re working on. This work has to happen at your keyboard, or on your phone—wherever you write. Most of us need things to be (mostly) quiet when we’re drafting, so we can focus on stringing words together.

Pre-writing can happen anywhere.

Brainstorming.

Reflection.

Outlining.

Research.

When you’re not drafting, you can still be doing pre-writing prep. You can even do it in your head. You can wrack your brain for memories and experiences you’ll use. You can think through titles. You can even think about your opening sentence or paragraph. You can do this stuff anywhere. You can do it while taking care of a kid. You can do it while running errands or doing chores. You can do it while driving. You can do it while washing dishes.

In some ways, it’s good to occupy yourself with a task while letting your creative brain wander through possible topics and angles.

You can let your mind wander.

Realize when you have an idea.

The average person has thousands of thoughts, every single day. So when we talk about “writer’s block,” what we really mean is choosing an idea that you think people would be interested in, and developing it.

Writer’s block is simply the perception you have no idea what to write about, or that you have nothing worth saying.

That’s wrong.

Of your thousands of thoughts, lots of them are potentially good ideas for a post. Something as simple as “that guy bugs me” could turn into an article.

You just need to think about it:

Why does this matter to me?

Does it matter to other people?

What have other people said?

What do I want everyone to know about this?

It’s smart to keep a running list of your ideas. You can do that on an app, or you can keep an idea notebook. I do both.

You don’t even have to flip through your idea notes that often. Just writing them down can be enough to stick them in your head. Your writing brain has a way of latching onto ideas that matter the most to you.

Sit down with purpose.

You should be excited when you sit down to write, even if you’re a little pissed or bothered. Even if you’re writing about troubling topics (like I often do), you should at least feel good about expressing yourself to the world. You should have a loose idea of what you want to say. You should have your research at hand, or at least know what facts and data you need so you can get them quickly. That means having your claims more or less mapped out.

Writer’s block or writing anxiety happens when you have no plan. In my experience, there’s no use sitting at your keyboard fretting.

Go do something.

Anything.

Attend to your life, and yourself. Read a book. Watch a documentary.

Writing is a conversation. The things you do in your life will always wind up in your writing. Your life is material.

Make sure you’re living.

Embrace constraints and interruptions.

Sure, it sucks when life interrupts your writing.

It happens to me a lot.

Imagine a life where you could have all the time you needed to produce your work, free from interruptions and constraints.

It would make your writing boring.

A lot of times, the interruptions that pull me away from my desk also give me the most interesting things to write about later.

If you’re inspired enough, if you have a post burning through your fingers, you’ll write it even if you’re distracted.

Don’t skimp on research.

Like I said earlier, my 3-4 hours of writing is just drafting time. It’s my foundation. It doesn’t include pre-writing or research.

Your research could be books, articles, documentaries, movies.

It could be other blogs.

It could be music.

It could be talking to people, including friends.

You might do research to gather facts and data. Or your research might involve roaming through your life for anecdotes and examples to flesh out your story. These are the building blocks of your writing.

There’s a lot more to writing than writing.

Writing isn’t just about sitting down at your keyboard (or your phone) and producing content. Writers have to read. They have to think.

They have to live.

They have to engage in the world.

Don’t forget that part.