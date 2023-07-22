You might’ve seen that India recently banned exports for non-basmati rice this week in an effort to control inflation. It’s a big deal because they produce 40 percent of the world’s rice. This story deserves some context, because it’s got people rattled. I’ve been following food production for a year. Given climate change and supply chain frailty, it’s yet another thing that’s on us now. People want to know if they should be worried, and they’re not getting honest answers.

Here’s what’s going on:

India expects a drop in production due to drought, followed by floods. According to the news, they’re expecting a “marginal drop,” but it could be more than marginal. Some analysts say what India’s doing is mostly a political move by their controversial prime minister, heading into an election year.

Here’s the thing:

We’ve seen more stories like this one over the last few years. Last summer, more than a dozen countries banned exports of wheat, rice, oats, fruits, and vegetables. It’s part of a new global trend—food protectionism. These countries are the first to feel the hurt of climate change. They’re the first to be dealing with extreme, unpredictable weather on this scale. They saw what happened to Syria when droughts ruined their agriculture. Civil war followed. They’re trying hard to prevent social unrest and insulate themselves from global price shocks.

These stories trigger fear in middle-class Americans, who’ve spent most of their lives walking through palatial grocery stores stocked to the gills. Of course, some of us always knew how wasteful that was. Presenting this image of abundance meant astonishing amounts of waste.

It wouldn’t last.

The poorest Americans don’t feel this kind of panic. It’s more like a deepening sense of frustration and despair. Food scarcity is nothing new to them. Where I teach, our students and even some of our staff are used to skipping meals and getting by on whatever they can afford. They’ve done it for years. Affluent Americans don’t understand how many people live in food deserts, places where there’s almost never access to healthy food. On the other hand, hunger has been getting worse over the last two years. It’s driven by two things:

Climate change. Corporate greed.

Right now, affluent liberals are patting themselves on the back for “beating inflation,” except they haven’t beaten it at all. Energy costs have gone down, but the price of food and shelter continues to go up. As we saw with Covid deaths, the party in power is manipulating data to claim a hollow victory.

Let’s look at some charts from The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here’s the price of bread per pound:

Here’s the price of rice per pound:

Here’s the price of pasta per pound:

Here’s the price of beef per pound:

Does that look like victory over inflation?

It doesn’t to me.

A lot of major food producers have jerked up prices out of pure greed, but climate change is playing a role here.

That said, a lot of us get freaked out when videos of hail storms and floods go viral. Yes, they destroy crops. Yes, drought is wreaking havoc on farmers around the world. However: If you want to see how crops are really doing, you can go to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and look at their crop progress and condition reports. You can look at the national numbers, or by state.

It might put your mind at ease.

For example, here’s our national winter wheat outlook:

Most crops are doing okay, relatively speaking, and definitely compared to last year. Corn and soybeans got off to a horrible start, but they’ve rebounded over the last month thanks to summer rains.

The charts I’m looking at show a downward trend over the years, though. That’s contributing to rising food costs.

Things aren’t heading in a good direction.

Conclusion:

Crops are doing better than they did last summer, but that wasn’t a summer we want to repeat. We’re not going to run out of food this year, unless a lot more extreme weather happens between now and October. And of course, that’s the entire point about climate change. It’s making the weather unpredictable, so we increasingly don’t know what the hell could happen next week.

There’s one thing we can be sure about: Droughts and floods are definitely driving up food costs. Food monopolies are taking advantage of disasters to raise prices even further. It’s on track to continue.

Our leaders are acting like cowards.

They should be encouraging everyone to start eating more drought-tolerant foods and consuming less meat. They should be focusing on agriculture reforms. They should be passing actual laws to regulate food prices. This land wasn’t meant to raise cows and wheat. It was meant to grow beans and sorghum. Politicians aren’t doing what’s necessary because, well, they find it easier to focus on spin. They don’t want affluent shoppers to freak out over the occasional empty shelf, so they’re doing everything they can to address the appearance rather than the root problems.

We’ve been seeing a lot of that lately.

It’s making things worse.

Here’s the main problem: Like everything else, the elite have turned food into a commodity, a political tool, and a weapon.

It didn’t have to be that way.

Economists and bankers need to start acknowledging that today’s inflation isn’t about “too much money” in the system. It’s not about wages being “too high,” and it doesn’t go away just because it slows down.

Anyway, at least we’re not going to starve this year, as far as I can tell. These days we’ll take whatever good news we can get.

Won’t we?