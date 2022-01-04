There’s a common tactic out there, shared by abusers and authoritarians all over the world. It’s simple, and extremely effective.

Here it is:

Accuse your enemies of doing exactly what you are.

If you’re emotionally manipulating someone, tell them they’re the one emotionally manipulating you. If you’re trying to deceive someone with misinformation, accuse them of either falling for misinformation themselves — or actively spreading lies.

It’s an attack move.

This is the coup de grace of conspiracy theories.

You build up an elaborate web of fake facts to erode confidence in things like basic science or public health, all in order to amass attention for yourself and your cause. You lure in followers by appealing to their need for attention and purpose. Once you’ve fed them enough lies, you convince them it’s the other side who’s suffering from delusions.

Cult leaders love it.

Anti-vaxxers are attacking reality.

The term “mass formation psychosis” is blowing up the internet right now, because a certain Dr. Robert Malone appeared on Joe Rogan to accuse the vaccinated world of mass delusion.

Here’s exactly what he said:

When you have a society that has become decoupled from each other and has free floating anxiety, and a sense that things don’t make sense… Then their attention gets focused by a leader or a series of events on one small point, just like hypnosis… They literally become hypnotized and can be led anywhere, and one of the aspects of that phenomenon is that the people they identify as their leader, the ones that typically come in and say “You have this pain and I can solve it for you — I, and I alone, can fix this problem for you.” It doesn’t matter if they lied to them, or whatever. Data are irrelevant. Furthermore, anyone who questions a narrative will be immediately attacked. They are the other. This is central to mass formation psychosis.

Malone goes onto to describe the pandemic and the coronavirus as creating all of the conditions for such a mass formation psychosis, and then accuses liberals of using it as an excuse to strip American citizens of their basic freedoms. He says, “That is what’s happened here.”

This is the ribbon conspiracy theorists use to wrap everything up for their followers. Tell them it’s the other side who’s hypnotized into a mass delusion, not them. They’re free thinkers.

It’s kinda genius.

The irony is that we all know someone who fits this profile perfectly, someone who literally said the words “I alone can fix it,” and now tours the country saying liberals stole an election from him.

Here’s the real kicker:

Even he believes in vaccines…

When Malone describes mass formation psychosis, he’s accusing his opponents of doing exactly what he’s doing to them, while he’s doing it, and Joe Rogan simply nods along. He’s in on it, of course.

It’s weaponized hypocrisy.

Here’s how narcissistic symbiosis works.

Dr. Robert Malone is a narcissist. Only a narcissist would liken Covid restrictions to The Holocaust, especially at a time when the U.S. has largely abandoned these restrictions altogether.

Joe Rogan?

Also a narcissist…

(It’s not as obvious, because he has an act.)

Guys like this have existed throughout history. They form what Bandy X. Lee calls “narcissistic symbiosis” with their followers.

It’s a powerful relationship:

Narcissistic symbiosis refers to the developmental wounds that make the leader-follower relationship magnetically attractive. The leader, hungry for adulation to compensate for an inner lack of self-worth, projects grandiose omnipotence — while the followers, rendered needy by society stress or developmental injury, yearn for a parental figure. When such wounded individuals are given positions of power, they arouse similar pathology in the population that creates a “lock and key” relationship.

Now here’s what she says about “shared psychosis:”

When a highly symptomatic individual is placed in an influential position, the person’s symptoms can spread through the population through emotional bonds, heightening existing pathologies and inducing delusions, paranoia, and propensity for violence — even in previously healthy individuals. The treatment is removal of exposure.

Shared psychosis and narcissistic symbiosis sound an awful lot like mass formation psychosis. Basically, they’re the same thing. One term comes from political science, the other from psychology.

Brandy X. Lee is specifically talking about the shared psychosis that led millions of Americans to believe an election was rigged. This same crew are the ones opposed to vaccines. Influential men like Joe Rogan, Alex Jones, and Tucker Carlson have invested enormous amounts of energy nurturing the paranoid belief that their freedoms are “under assault” by masks and vaccines. This, here, is the delusions so many Americans have bought into, and it’s making them act violent.

Don’t believe me?

Let me ask you a simple question: What sounds more dangerous, wearing an N95 in public despite the mean looks you get, or lighting yourself on fire to protest vaccine mandates?

Which one sounds more like psychosis?

These types suffer a number of delusions. They live in denial of climate change, and pretty much everything else. One of them even recently told me the coronavirus would simply “eliminate the weak.” If you’re looking for an analogy to Nazi Germany, there you go. A statement like that has eugenics and genetic cleansing stamped on it.

They’ve spent the last several years throwing their support behind one narcissistic parental figure after another. They form a symbiotic relationship with these influencers, who spin elaborate lies that help explain the world to them, always to their detriment. When they’re not listening to Joe, they’re listening to Alex Jones or Tucker Carlson.

Do you see a pattern here?

Narcissists are taking advantage of the pandemic.

Robert Malone is right about one thing…

We do have a fragmented, disconnected society who primarily relates to one another through their devices now. This is nothing new. Sociologists have been telling us this for ten years now.

They’ve also been warning us about the growing number of lonely, isolated men who feel adrift as their middle-class ambitions implode. The last year alone has killed off the last of everyone’s hopes when it comes to things like home ownership, or even relationships.

We’re sad, and looking for answers.

The time is ripe for guys like Alex Jones and Joe Rogan to amass huge followings, inviting men like Malone on their shows to tell Americans what’s “really wrong with the country,” feeding anger and anxiety with conspiracy theories and accusations.

It’s always seemed strange that someone like Joe Rogan would throw his hands up and fall back on the “both sides” argument in the face of election fraud conspiracies, then invite disgraced scientists on his show to tell America that anyone who believes in masks or vaccines is suffering from “mass formation psychosis” and poses a threat to democracy. Turns out, they know exactly what they’re doing.

It’s very clear that Alex Jones has gotten inside Joe’s skull and rotted his brain. On the other hand, it’s also clear that guys like this are birds of a feather. They’re presenting themselves as the comforting authority figures Americans need to “save them” and “wake them up” from tyranny, even as they pump them full of lies and bad science.

As for Rogan, he’s mastered the role of the covert narcissist, the down-to-earth dude bro who says “I’m just an idiot” to deflect criticism, while commanding an audience of millions and, time and again, using his platform to mainstream misinformation. Apparently, he feels smart enough to defy the majority of legitimate scientists.

Sounds pretty conceited…

Who gets to be Morpheus?

We all know that scene from The Matrix, where Morpheus shows up and asks young Neo to make a choice.

Red pill, or blue?

It’s a powerful role, to be the first person who tells someone they’re living inside a fake reality, or a mass formation psychosis. Right now, there’s lots of people competing for that spot. Some of them even say they’re not, when they most certainly are.

It’s exciting to believe you have secret knowledge that makes you a free thinking individual among flocks of sheep. It makes you feel special. It fills a hole inside you, and offers connection.

The truth is so mundane…

That’s why it loses.

There’s nothing glamorous about masks and vaccines. They don’t make any of us heroes, or imbue us with super powers. If anything, the science behind these things is simple, easy to understand.

There’s no single person on the side of vaccines and masks saying, “I alone can fix it.” If anything, we’re all saying this is a team effort. There’s no heroes here, unless you count all the doctors and nurses out there putting up with epic levels of narcissism and abuse.

There’s no Morpheus, and no Neo. It’s just us, struggling and doing the best we can to keep each other safe.

That’s how I know…

I’m not part of a mass formation psychosis. I’m just one person among many, trying to do the right thing.

So are you.

(I hope.)