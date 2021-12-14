When all this started, my father-in-law didn’t take Covid that seriously. Now he’s lost more than a dozen close friends.

By “lost,” I mean they died.

(Yes, from Covid.)

Last Christmas, he got Covid himself and spent a week wondering if he was going to end up in the hospital or worse. He learned the hard way, Covid doesn’t care if you care about it. Now he wears a mask everywhere he goes. Sometimes, people he knows tell him to lighten up. One of his friends even said he needed to have more faith.

“Grow up,” he said.

My entire family, including my in-laws, come from rural towns all over the south. One of my uncles is a retired truck driver. He didn’t take Covid all that seriously either, until he wound up on a ventilator. Now he’s in the hospital again, and he might not make it.

He learned, too late.

My brother got Covid last summer, right when we thought the pandemic was over and the world was home free. I remember the text from my dad, explaining he couldn’t smell or taste anything and was upstairs sleeping. I was out shopping, believe it or not, enjoying my first afternoon of freedom in months, wondering if I even needed my mask anymore. It felt like a formality, now that I was vaccinated.

It was a reality check.

A friend of mine was one of the first to catch Covid in early 2020, just as the word “pandemic” was hitting the airwaves. She didn’t have time to fear what was coming. At first she thought she had a cold. A few days later, she was in the hospital, where she stayed for weeks.

She lost a high-level promotion.

She almost lost her job.

She almost died.

My friend was healthy. She had no preexisting conditions, unless you count being an overworked teacher. A year later, she struggles with the common symptoms of long Covid, including heavy fatigue and brain fog. She doesn’t pity herself. She keeps working as hard as she can, because she knows it’s the only way she’ll keep her healthcare. I hesitate to call her life “ruined,” because she still posts happy updates and smiling photos on Facebook. She’s trying. Anyone who knows her, though, sees that she’s hurting. If she could turn back time and avoid getting sick, she would.

Who wouldn’t?

Imagine being my friend, one of the first to catch a brutal, deadly disease before you even had a chance to fight back or protect yourself, before nurses and doctors had any real clue what they were dealing with. We knew so little in the early days of the pandemic.

We were all so unprepared.

It’s almost funny when you remember how we were looking up ways to make our own hand sanitizer online. Movie stars were teaching us how to make face masks with old shirts and coffee filters, because the world didn’t even have enough N95 masks for nurses.

We’ve come a long way.

We have so much to be grateful for. Sometimes I forget that. Now we have true experts and epidemiologists who answer our questions on blogs and podcasts. We have vaccines. We have quality masks. We know the risks, and how to protect ourselves. Sure, it sucks that we’re still living through a pandemic — but it’s not the same. We know what we should be doing now, and that’s not something to take for granted.

Of course, some do.

Recently, I read Matthew Walther’s op-ed, “Where I Live, No One Cares About COVID.” He tries to take liberal elites to task for stirring up fear and panic, and rattles old stereotypes about rural/urban divides. It’s funny, because while he tries to peg liberals as condescending elitists, he winds up portraying himself and his family as a bunch of condescending, arrogant assholes who don’t have the slightest clue what’s going on.

I can’t tell you definitively what kind of guy Matthew Walther is, but I can tell you about guys who sound like him. I’ve spent my entire life listening to them talk, talk, talk. You’d think they arrived on earth with god’s infinite wisdom stored in their genitals.

Like I said, I grew up in the south.

There’s different types of guys in rural America. There’s arrogant loud mouths like Matthew Walther. Then there’s quiet guys like my dad, who grew up on a real farm, whose own dads fought real life Nazis in Germany, then came back and raised families. My dad put himself through college working construction jobs, then as a security guard. He wound up getting a master’s degree in chemical engineering.

He’s the type who listens.

As you can imagine, my dad wears an N95 religiously when he leaves the house. He’s vaxxed and boosted.

He practices social distancing.

He gets it.

My dad has never voted for a democrat. He’s an old school trickle down economics guy, the kind who thinks it doesn’t matter who you vote for, because politicians have zero impact on the world. He has less in common with snowflakes than a lit match, and he thinks anyone who doesn’t take the pandemic seriously is a flat ironed idiot.

He won’t go anywhere near someone who’s not vaccinated and masked, not even my brother when he’s sick.

So there you have it.

Guys like Matthew Walther can brag about not wearing a seat belt, running red lights, smoking unfiltered cigarettes, or drinking unpasteurized milk. Sometimes, you’re only screwing yourself. Other times, you’re screwing everyone else around you.

You’re just too dumb to see it.

Maybe you’ve never ridden backseat to a drunk driver. I have, when I was 18 and didn’t know any better.

That ride ended with our car in a ditch, traffic cones jammed in the wheels. I’m grateful. It could’ve been worse. It was the kind of lesson that seeps into your blood. You learn to be stingier with your trust.

Now, I trust even less.

If you don’t know anyone who’s been sick with this virus, there’s a simple reason. You’re lucky. That’s it. If you don’t care, it’s because you’ve chosen not to educate yourself about the basics.

It makes you ignorant.

The virus will come for you eventually. It has all the time in the world, and nothing better to do. The question is whether you’ll be vaccinated, and your hospital will still be standing.

Matthew Walther’s biggest fear is that cashiers and servers will have to keep wearing masks after the pandemic is over. Mine is that the pandemic will never end, because guys like Walther don’t just live in rural America. They’re in the suburbs. They’re in the big cities.

They’re in midsize college towns.

They’re everywhere.

If you want to know how I’m spending my holiday, we’re staying home. We’re not driving across the country to hug grandma. We have an unvaccinated child. There’s a new variant circulating, one that smug anti-vaxxers will dismiss until they’re gasping for breath in an ICU, or their brains and bodies are riddled with tiny blood clots. There’s a lot of gas stations between here and home, and a lot of loud guys like Matthew Walther who think they know everything about the world.

They’ll talk you to death.