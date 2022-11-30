The week my daughter got her Covid shots, my family started pressuring me to plan a birthday party. She was turning four. It wasn’t really for her, of course. It was for them. They were all dying to see her again.

My husband begged.

So we compromised. We rented a house with a covered porch for the weekend. We met the family halfway. We planned a six-hour drive around the needs of a small child, eating at parks and using the bathroom at isolated rest stops. It was difficult, but we made it work. We brought HEPA purifiers and fans. We laid down explicit ground rules. Everything would happen outside. Everyone would wear a mask if they had to go indoors, even for a few minutes.

I mailed my in-laws N95 masks.

Obviously, they forgot them.

They showed up early and left late. They ambled inside and lounged on couches, making small talk. When they weren’t with us, they went to restaurants and unmasked gatherings. I spent most of the time shepherding, prodding, and gently reminding them that we were still trying to distance.

When one of them compared Covid to the flu, I bit my tongue. When a friend of my husband dropped by without a mask and made light of my Covid cold sweats earlier that summer, I didn’t say anything.

We ordered food for them.

We served them cake.

Finally, one of my relatives offered my daughter a sip from her drink. I very calmly asked her not to. She laughed at me. She made this face I’ll never forget, the most condescending, dismissive smile I’ve ever seen.

So, I snapped.

Two years of exquisite pain and anger bled out of me, in front of my entire family, on my daughter’s fourth birthday, during a pandemic. I went inside, shaking, embarrassed, and pulled myself together.

Then we drove home.

Things have been kind of awkward since then. They haven’t apologized. There seems to be a lingering expectation for me to go first.

I’m not sure I will.

I’ve thought a lot about why I got so angry. It wasn’t just the drink. It was the way they casually ignored my requests. It was having to repeat myself five times. It was the way they compared Covid to the flu. It was how they talked about politics and climate change. It was how they talked about the extra rooms they’d added to their homes. They did everything except thank me for keeping their granddaughter alive and healthy for two years, at immense personal cost. They loved her so much, but they did such a lousy job protecting her. That weekend, they proved that I couldn’t rely on them. They would rely on me.

They thought they knew how to raise a child during a plague, even though they’d never done anything close.

That was it.

Now we’re approaching the holidays. This year marks the third Christmas we won’t be traveling. It’s the third time we’ll have to explain why we’re staying home, enduring everyone’s quiet judgment while doing our best to protect their feelings. The bottom line is that we can’t trust most of them. If I’m honest, I don’t know if we’ll ever get to spend another holiday with family.

It’s too much work.

It’s too much stress.

It’s too dangerous.

This winter is going to be harder. There’s fewer of us still trying to do the right thing. There’s more pressure to conform.

There’s more indifference.

My daughter started preschool this year. A few weeks in, the school decided to drop their mask policy. A few of the kids still wear one. Most of them don’t. The parents think it’s time to move on. We tolerate this decision because they spend the majority of their time outside. It’s a small school. The rooms have good ventilation as far as we can tell. We already made our best case for universal masks. We lost. Instead of pitching a fit, we donated two of the best HEPA air purifiers we could find. We’re even funding the replacement filters. Now we’re planning to fund even more improvements. It’s not exactly cheap. So you see, some of us aren’t simply advocating for mitigation. We’re literally doing it.

It still doesn’t feel “safe.”

Nothing will ever feel safe again.

As society devolves into a reckless pursuit of personal gain and gratification, parents are expected to take up all the slack. We’re told not to worry about our children, but we’re also made solely responsible for their health. Someone else can infect them with a disease, and it’s still our fault.

Our daughter has gotten sick at least twice since September. Both times were “mild.” Our pediatrician said it probably wasn’t Covid.

We don’t know anything for sure.

If you have any imagination at all, it’s not that hard to see what parents are going through right now. Our own support networks have turned on us. We’re expected to accommodate grandparents, teachers, pediatricians, coaches, aunts, and total strangers who resent paying property taxes. We’re supposed to defer to everyone, until we’re supposed to stand up to them.

Then you see this posted online:

Unpopular opinion: I hate in-fighting amongst those of us desperately advocating for quality masks and clean air. BUT, why do those who understand this send their kids to unsafe schools during this pandemic? Home school takes work and sacrifice, but isn't it worth it? Kind of tired of stories about how your kids got covid or some other respiratory illness at school, when you KNEW it would happen. Our world has changed, and we have to ADAPT (in the Darwinian sense) to the idea most schools are not safe for our children now.

That post has hundreds of likes.

You see, this person is tired.

She’s tired of hearing about parents struggling through a third year of a pandemic with no end in sight, going into a fourth.

She wants to know why parents aren’t homeschooling their kids. She assumes it never occurred to us, that we haven’t already had those conversations, that we don’t think about it every single day, every time we hear about another school shooting, every time we hear about another sick child.

Well, here’s one answer:

For two and a half years, we took care of a child with no daycare, no babysitters, no family, no outside help. We cooked meals. We brushed teeth. We changed diapers. We read bedtime stories. We scared away nightmares. We played hide-and-seek with stuffed animals. We made theme parks. We taught our daughter her letters, numbers, shapes, colors, and everything else.

We did that while holding down jobs.

We’re tired.

Back in late 2020, my husband’s supervisor demanded he return to work in a largely unmasked workplace with poor ventilation.

He quit.

It basically ended his career.

He became a stay-at-home dad while I took on extra work to make up for the lost income. In the spring of 2021, almost everyone we knew stopped wearing masks. They stopped even when they knew kids under five were ineligible for the vaccine. So we kept her home for another year.

She turned three that summer, when delta hit.

She missed her first year of preschool.

It made her sad.

We managed to form a pod with a couple of other parents. We were lucky. It’s not easy to find cautious parents in a red state. Even the most liberal, progressive families we knew were giving up.

You see, parents need these things called jobs. Both parents usually work now. We get to choose between keeping our children safe from a virus, or feeding and sheltering them. Entire families are winding up on the street. Landlords are taking single moms to eviction court. Almost half of the homeless population have jobs. Look around. We’ve got Hoovervilles popping up again. Meanwhile, strangers want to know why we’re not homeschooling our kids.

Well, that’s why.

It’s been hard for us, and we’ve been fortunate. Imagine how things are going for single moms, or parents struggling on one income. Try telling them you’re tired of hearing about their sick kids.

Tell them to sacrifice more.

Everybody wants to tell parents what to do. They love telling us how to get by when society fails us. They tell us what we need, and what we don’t. They always have a solution, like get a better job or move somewhere else. They tell us how parents used to raise their kids, back when the child mortality rate was 20 or 30 percent. Nobody wants to give up anything to help us. That doesn’t stop them from asking for help when they need it.

For example:

At some point during the pandemic, our neighbor showed up at our door. She wasn’t wearing a mask. She didn’t believe in vaccines, either. She believed in air conditioning, though. Hers had gone out. She wanted to come inside and cool off. When I told her no, she sat down on our steps and started whining, just like my daughter does when she’s upset.

I brought a fan out for her, and then I gave her a cool glass of water. We wound up loaning her our portable air conditioner, which we’d bought to keep our daughter cool when our own AC had gone out.

She grudgingly accepted it, and then she just couldn’t help herself.

She gave us parenting advice.

“Is your daughter an only child?” she said.

“Yeah,” I said. “Why?”

She made a face. “That’s a little selfish,” she said. “Kids deserve to have brothers and sisters. It makes them normal.”

Later, she asked us to take care of her cats.

She was going on vacation.

We did.

I think most parents just want one thing. We would like to go one day without being judged by someone who claims to be on our side.

It would be nice.