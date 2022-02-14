She did it again.

My aunt mailed us another toy, after we sent her yet another very thorough but very polite message asking her to stop. We don’t have room. We don’t have a garage. We don’t have an attic. We don’t even really have a pantry. Meanwhile she just built a second shed, to store holiday decorations. We said we’d rather video chat with her more than continue receiving “gifts” every other month that we then have to donate.

Basically, my aunt struggles to listen and follow directions. The irony is that she’s a retired school teacher. Showing kids how to listen and follow directions was her entire job.

I know what you’re thinking. “Wow, the worst problem you have is relatives who send too many gifts?”

No.

No.

No.

That’s not the worst problem I have. It’s just a personal, light-hearted example of a much darker point I’m about to make.

Get ready.

Adults are acting like children.

In some ways, they always did.

It’s just getting worse.

It used to be funny when we complained about adult babies messing up our lives. It was the stuff of reality television, was which never real. It was just a scripted indulgence, where celebrities pretended to overreact to the most pointless, trivial problems. Entire families made fortunes off acting like spoiled children in front of cameras.

Maybe you think it’s tedious to complain about the Kardashians or the desperate housewives of Beverly Hills, Orange County, Atlanta, Miami, and Salt Lake City, and wherever the hell else they did one.

I never watched the show, but I’ve seen the memes.

I’ve watched the GIFs.

I get it.

I also get that millions and millions of adults have grown up watching and modeling that behavior in their own lives. They witnessed Kim and Kourtney and their parents nurture evermore banal feuds about things that don’t matter, all while treating their staff and crew and assistants like garbage, paying them subpar wages, and threatening to sue them if they went public about the abuse they endured working for that horrible, cruel, self-entitled bunch of brats. All of them together, desperate housewives and all, inspired an entire generation to want to be just like them.

And look, it happened.

What a tragedy.

Our world leaders are spoiled brats.

Don’t forget, we elected a reality television star for president. He remains a dominant force in politics, even if he never runs again.

He’s shaping world events.

He’s a spoiled brat, just like the rest of them.

I know, I know, you’re tired of hearing about the former guy. Let’s move on. The entire world is run by spoiled brats who never grew up. They’re a bunch of rich flunkies who skated through school, hiring other people to do their homework and take their tests for them.

Their parents got them into elite universities with bribes. None of them have worked a real job a single day in their lives.

Ever.

They’ve never had to suck it up and deal with reality. Nobody has ever punished them for f*cking up.

Ever.

These world leaders have never had to deal with consequences. They live in a different reality. Joe Biden won’t even let his staff drink water in his presence, because they have to keep their N95 masks on all the time, which is what the rest of us should’ve been doing for the last year. Meanwhile, his staff is telling the rest of us it’s time to drop mask mandates and get back to normal. Doesn’t that sound like the reasoning of a child to you? Doesn’t it sound like a 3-year-old who doesn’t understand how to be fair?

Right now, another world leader is preparing to invade an entire country. He’s going to kill people. Why? He thinks this country belongs to him. He’s worried that other countries are going to gang up on him.

He feels left out.

He’s throwing a tantrum, but with an army. What exactly is a nuclear war, other than the world’s biggest tantrum?

Tell me the difference.

We’re fighting all the time.

It’s almost a relief that other countries are fighting again. It distracts us from the last two years where we’ve mainly killed each other. Yes, I’m kidding. And yet, I’m not. It feels grownup and mature for nations to threaten each other with tanks and missiles. The sad reality is that it’s not very different from all the videos we’ve seen of whiny, entitled suburban moms and dads throwing fits over juice, pretending to faint in lingerie stores, or shooting someone over barbecue sauce, or cussing out cashiers.

It’s so, so embarrassing.

My 3-year-old throws tantrums. She hasn’t lived long enough to know better. Her brain is still developing. She’s still learning about things like gravity. Last week she learned that snow melts.

It broke her heart.

When you’re a child, everything is new. You can be forgiven for getting upset. You’re still figuring out how the world works.

What’s our excuse?

Most of us have had a good 20, 30, 40+ years to get a grip on reality. We should’ve learned by now that tantrums make things worse. We should’ve learned basic science. Instead, too many of us only learned that money, power, influence, and guns lend weight to our tantrums.

They help us get our way.

We had a good thing with social media for a little while, but we sorta ruined it. The average adult sees it as a big playground, and not in a good way. They see it as a free arena to fight and bully all day long, which, let’s face it, that’s what playgrounds were for a lot of us.

They were bullying pens.

We’re a nation of bullies now.

We love to bully each other.

There’s no boundaries anymore. The governor of Virginia recently bullied a 17-year-old on Twitter. A U.S. representative from Texas bullied a 10-year-old girl, in public. It’s bad enough when teens do this to each other, but you can halfway understand it. Like I said, their brains are still developing. They still require adult guidance and supervision.

How are adults supposed to guide them, when they’re doing it?

It’s not just politicians, either.

Everywhere I look, I see middle-aged men and women with their own children, acting like 14-year-olds online. We’re telling them not to troll and harass people, and then we’re pulling out our phones and flinging insults at each other, all while defending other grown men for using words we’ve told our children never, ever to say.

The internet has turned into the world’s biggest playground without teachers. You can say and do whatever you feel like, without consequences. You can hurt people. You can lie and manipulate. You can spread gossip. You can beg for attention. You can make money off it.

Some of us have suggested, you know, maybe people should get in trouble when their behavior harms someone. Maybe we should ground them, or take away their allowance.

Nope.

The adults won’t have it.

We’re calling all of this “freedom of speech.”

We’ll ban books all day long. We’ll sit back and watch as states kill our voting rights, but we as an adult society draw the line at an aging podcast bro’s freedom to use the n-word. We think women are overreacting when that same bro laughs about sexual assault.

We as a society of adults say, “That was a long time ago. Get over it.” Fathers are doing this, and then dropping their daughters off at school, as if it won’t happen to them one day.

They literally subscribe to it.

Our children are adulting for us.

You know who has their act together?

High schoolers, that’s who.

They’re the ones protesting gun laws. They’re the ones talking about the collapse of the environment. They’re the ones staging walkouts in favor of the mask mandates and remote learning their parents won’t provide. They’re the ones standing up to charlatans.

Please tell me how I’m supposed to raise my own child in this world. Please tell me how I’m supposed to explain to her that she’ll have to be smarter, more mature, more resilient, and more considerate than the vast majority of the adults she’ll encounter. Please tell me how I can prepare her for a world where it’s somehow okay to let hundreds of thousands of people die every month from a preventable disease, it’s somehow okay to let grown men spread lies and make racial slurs, and even reward them with a hundred million dollars, it’s somehow okay to punish nurses and teachers by paying them substandard wages, it’s somehow okay to keep going to concerts and eating out and taking big vacations, as entire cities drown and burn.

Please tell me how I’m supposed to encourage my child to do her homework, when the adults who run the world have decided to abdicate their responsibilities, because they all want to have fun.

They want to go outside and play.

Please tell me how I’m supposed to teach her how to listen and follow directions when the vast majority of adults can’t, and in fact proudly declare their refusal to do so on a daily basis.

We were adults at one point.

What happened?