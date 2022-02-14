Where Did All The Adults Go?
Raising a child in a world of children.
She did it again.
My aunt mailed us another toy, after we sent her yet another very thorough but very polite message asking her to stop. We don’t have room. We don’t have a garage. We don’t have an attic. We don’t even really have a pantry. Meanwhile she just built a second shed, to store holiday decorations. We said we’d rather video chat with her more than continue receiving “gifts” every other month that we then have to donate.
Basically, my aunt struggles to listen and follow directions. The irony is that she’s a retired school teacher. Showing kids how to listen and follow directions was her entire job.
I know what you’re thinking. “Wow, the worst problem you have is relatives who send too many gifts?”
No.
No.
No.
That’s not the worst problem I have. It’s just a personal, light-hearted example of a much darker point I’m about to make.
Get ready.
Adults are acting like children.
In some ways, they always did.
It’s just getting worse.
It used to be funny when we complained about adult babies messing up our lives. It was the stuff of reality television, was which never real. It was just a scripted indulgence, where celebrities pretended to overreact to the most pointless, trivial problems. Entire families made fortunes off acting like spoiled children in front of cameras.
Maybe you think it’s tedious to complain about the Kardashians or the desperate housewives of Beverly Hills, Orange County, Atlanta, Miami, and Salt Lake City, and wherever the hell else they did one.
I never watched the show, but I’ve seen the memes.
I’ve watched the GIFs.
I get it.
I also get that millions and millions of adults have grown up watching and modeling that behavior in their own lives. They witnessed Kim and Kourtney and their parents nurture evermore banal feuds about things that don’t matter, all while treating their staff and crew and assistants like garbage, paying them subpar wages, and threatening to sue them if they went public about the abuse they endured working for that horrible, cruel, self-entitled bunch of brats. All of them together, desperate housewives and all, inspired an entire generation to want to be just like them.
And look, it happened.
What a tragedy.
Our world leaders are spoiled brats.
Don’t forget, we elected a reality television star for president. He remains a dominant force in politics, even if he never runs again.
He’s shaping world events.
He’s a spoiled brat, just like the rest of them.
I know, I know, you’re tired of hearing about the former guy. Let’s move on. The entire world is run by spoiled brats who never grew up. They’re a bunch of rich flunkies who skated through school, hiring other people to do their homework and take their tests for them.
Their parents got them into elite universities with bribes. None of them have worked a real job a single day in their lives.
Ever.
They’ve never had to suck it up and deal with reality. Nobody has ever punished them for f*cking up.
Ever.
These world leaders have never had to deal with consequences. They live in a different reality. Joe Biden won’t even let his staff drink water in his presence, because they have to keep their N95 masks on all the time, which is what the rest of us should’ve been doing for the last year. Meanwhile, his staff is telling the rest of us it’s time to drop mask mandates and get back to normal. Doesn’t that sound like the reasoning of a child to you? Doesn’t it sound like a 3-year-old who doesn’t understand how to be fair?
Right now, another world leader is preparing to invade an entire country. He’s going to kill people. Why? He thinks this country belongs to him. He’s worried that other countries are going to gang up on him.
He feels left out.
He’s throwing a tantrum, but with an army. What exactly is a nuclear war, other than the world’s biggest tantrum?
Tell me the difference.
We’re fighting all the time.
It’s almost a relief that other countries are fighting again. It distracts us from the last two years where we’ve mainly killed each other. Yes, I’m kidding. And yet, I’m not. It feels grownup and mature for nations to threaten each other with tanks and missiles. The sad reality is that it’s not very different from all the videos we’ve seen of whiny, entitled suburban moms and dads throwing fits over juice, pretending to faint in lingerie stores, or shooting someone over barbecue sauce, or cussing out cashiers.
It’s so, so embarrassing.
My 3-year-old throws tantrums. She hasn’t lived long enough to know better. Her brain is still developing. She’s still learning about things like gravity. Last week she learned that snow melts.
It broke her heart.
When you’re a child, everything is new. You can be forgiven for getting upset. You’re still figuring out how the world works.
What’s our excuse?
Most of us have had a good 20, 30, 40+ years to get a grip on reality. We should’ve learned by now that tantrums make things worse. We should’ve learned basic science. Instead, too many of us only learned that money, power, influence, and guns lend weight to our tantrums.
They help us get our way.
We had a good thing with social media for a little while, but we sorta ruined it. The average adult sees it as a big playground, and not in a good way. They see it as a free arena to fight and bully all day long, which, let’s face it, that’s what playgrounds were for a lot of us.
They were bullying pens.
We’re a nation of bullies now.
We love to bully each other.
There’s no boundaries anymore. The governor of Virginia recently bullied a 17-year-old on Twitter. A U.S. representative from Texas bullied a 10-year-old girl, in public. It’s bad enough when teens do this to each other, but you can halfway understand it. Like I said, their brains are still developing. They still require adult guidance and supervision.
How are adults supposed to guide them, when they’re doing it?
It’s not just politicians, either.
Everywhere I look, I see middle-aged men and women with their own children, acting like 14-year-olds online. We’re telling them not to troll and harass people, and then we’re pulling out our phones and flinging insults at each other, all while defending other grown men for using words we’ve told our children never, ever to say.
The internet has turned into the world’s biggest playground without teachers. You can say and do whatever you feel like, without consequences. You can hurt people. You can lie and manipulate. You can spread gossip. You can beg for attention. You can make money off it.
Some of us have suggested, you know, maybe people should get in trouble when their behavior harms someone. Maybe we should ground them, or take away their allowance.
Nope.
The adults won’t have it.
We’re calling all of this “freedom of speech.”
We’ll ban books all day long. We’ll sit back and watch as states kill our voting rights, but we as an adult society draw the line at an aging podcast bro’s freedom to use the n-word. We think women are overreacting when that same bro laughs about sexual assault.
We as a society of adults say, “That was a long time ago. Get over it.” Fathers are doing this, and then dropping their daughters off at school, as if it won’t happen to them one day.
They literally subscribe to it.
Our children are adulting for us.
You know who has their act together?
High schoolers, that’s who.
They’re the ones protesting gun laws. They’re the ones talking about the collapse of the environment. They’re the ones staging walkouts in favor of the mask mandates and remote learning their parents won’t provide. They’re the ones standing up to charlatans.
Please tell me how I’m supposed to raise my own child in this world. Please tell me how I’m supposed to explain to her that she’ll have to be smarter, more mature, more resilient, and more considerate than the vast majority of the adults she’ll encounter. Please tell me how I can prepare her for a world where it’s somehow okay to let hundreds of thousands of people die every month from a preventable disease, it’s somehow okay to let grown men spread lies and make racial slurs, and even reward them with a hundred million dollars, it’s somehow okay to punish nurses and teachers by paying them substandard wages, it’s somehow okay to keep going to concerts and eating out and taking big vacations, as entire cities drown and burn.
Please tell me how I’m supposed to encourage my child to do her homework, when the adults who run the world have decided to abdicate their responsibilities, because they all want to have fun.
They want to go outside and play.
Please tell me how I’m supposed to teach her how to listen and follow directions when the vast majority of adults can’t, and in fact proudly declare their refusal to do so on a daily basis.
We were adults at one point.
What happened?
Jessica, Turn off the news and the social feeds and you will realize our wants and needs are still very much the same as they ever were. The problem is generations are being taught that you will live in some utopian world where everyone gets along and no one offends anyone.
Our chlldren are taught that there are bullies and the schools are their only savior and yet the bullies face less consequences then the bullied standing up for themselves.
The world is not, nor has it ever been a safe place full of safe spaces where you don't have to hear what you don't want to hear. To live in the real world, you need to be able to deflect the garbage that is thrown at you, defend yourself about things that are not fair and the ideal that is preached is often not followed by people in the highest places.
They are teaching kids about a world that does not exist and therefore they see so much hypocrasy and contradiction. It's about who you are inside and yet we're going to help you lose weight so you like yourself-all of this is parts of truths and parts of imagined or wished for truths.,
The truth is-it is what is inside that is important, but the same people that preach it will never look or advertise you to the public unless you look a certain way, because they think they know what sells, unfortunately often they are correct. A boy that goes to school wearing a fluffy bird costume will be mocked-it's not right, it's not good but it's true-people can be quite mean, especially the younger ones- they need to be taught that being kind is better than the alternative and that lesson is mirrored in the people they look up to-their heroes-but heroes are people. The media paints people with black or white and either glorify or villify.
There are great adults doing great things for kids, for each other but they tend to be quiet as true heroes are, they are not perfect but you would be a lot more reassured to know there are more good adults and decent people then the ones that get all the press.
We live in a free country- a free country depends on its lowest levels of getting along with eachother-there shouldn't have to be laws for defacing a grave or hurting children because we should have enough moral character to know what is basically right and wrong. The problem is right and wrong has become so gray-we stand with criminals and against those who protect themselves, we allow the moral question to be gray and unclear-so people act as people do-to their lesser moral caliber and it is accepted.
I used to agree with drilling for oil, going to space, all the grand things a society does but there can be no good-enough concept-there needs to be the idea that failure is not an option and people with really high standards need to take responsibility and make certain the unthnkable doesn't happen because it is unacceptable for all if things fail. We need to be people who don't just say they are accountable, instead show it and stand behind their failures.
We desperately need people that actually say what they mean and don't apologize later-we don't have to love what you say, but freedom of speech is not only speech we all agree with. In a free country, we all need to work, really hard, much like a marriage to get along with each other, to not squelch each others opinions or ideas.
The fact that waving to someone that lets you in during traffic is a thing of the past is a measure of just how a society has lost the idea of caring more about others than ourselves-
Yes, we have definitely fallen, but I don't think it's hopeless-it's going to take conversation, calm and intelligent conversation among people that don't necessarily agree with each other. It's going to take all of us uniting over what is our basic idea of right and wrong and expecting each other to be decent people-this used to where a community comes in-the media and government have squelched the family and the community-we can take care of each other so much better then the government but how divided we have become doesn't allow us to speak to each other, or speak crossly at another's child- we used to be a community of people, we were sloppy, often wrong but we took care of each other-now the government does it and they're not doing it well.
We the people, need to unite, need to be kind to each other when no one is watching-your child will grow up in a tough world, give them tools to navigate it, teach them to think for themselves and tune out the media and the government-do what you do to the best of your ability and be kind to one another-Peace and I hope some of this made some sense-
Hello, Jessica;
I generally like your posts. This one was especially good. I have similar views about it. I think the world needs adults in charge, quick, before things really get bad.
This piece contained one clunker. It is a common error of people who still get their information about international affairs from establishment propaganda systems. None of this has any relation to reality at all.
China has no intention of invading Taiwan. The Uigurs are not persecuted at all.
“Putin” has no interest at all in invading Ukraine. All he has to do is sit pat and the people trying to get a war going in Ukraine will defeat themselves. The Russian government has repeatedly stated that they have no intention of taking over the mess western imperialism has created. They expect the west to clean it up themselves when it is all over.
In fact Putin and Xi are among the few adults among world leaders.
If you want information about something, you get it from people who have it. There are actually plenty of good websites on International affairs, though they are getting harder to find.
A good place o start is https://www.moonofalabama.org/ Do not be put off by the title.
A favourite of mine is Pepe Escobar.
I am at https://yaxls.wordpress.com/