Adobe Stock

I try not to coast on my last hit.

Right now I’ve got one blog post doing great. Since then, I’ve already written two more posts. They’re not doing nearly as well.

That’s kind of how blogging works.

Some of your posts do really well. Some go viral. Others don’t.

Bombing is a relative term. A beginning writer would pee themselves if they got a thousand views on a blog post. Then they’d immediately feel a need to live up to the new expectation. Nothing begets failure (or the feeling of it) like success. It raises the bar. It can create pressure.

So your latest blog post didn’t do so hot.

What went wrong?

Maybe nothing. Maybe everything.

Your job is to keep writing and publishing on whatever schedule you can. Daily. Every other day. Weekly. Don’t keep sweating and editing a post you’ve already published. You can almost never edit a post into brilliance. I’ve tried. You can expand and revise a piece all day. Once it goes live, it’s time to move on. (That’s aside from fixing small typos that snuck through your last proofread.)

It’s always worth doing some post-game analysis on a post you thought was going to do well that didn’t. Here’s the most common problems:

The title didn’t resonate.

The image didn’t grab anyone.

The first sentence didn’t hook.

The introduction dragged.

The post dragged somewhere in the middle.

The finish didn’t punch.

The topic was too obscure.

You published it at 8 pm on a Saturday.

I’ll talk about each of these in another post. The main point is that there’s a thousand reasons why a post doesn’t do well. Some of them are just random. For example, some blogging experts say you should never publish a post on a weekend night. Well, I’ve done it—sometimes it works really well.

Sometimes, it doesn’t.

Not every post needs to be a smash hit.

Some posts just aren’t meant for huge audiences. That doesn’t mean there’s something wrong with it, or you shouldn’t have written it.

All you can do is focus on the big things. The rest is like jazz. Besides, there’s more important questions to think about:

Did you enjoy writing it?

Did you say something important?

Did it help you work through a problem?

Will it help some people?

Did someone leave a comment?

It can take years to “go viral.”

Blogging is not where I started. My writing career began when I was 19, when I drove out to the woods and filling up moleskin notebooks with thoughts about and reflections on my abusive childhood. It was mostly garbage, but it was a start. Sometime later I read Alice Flaherty’s book, The Midnight Disease, and realized I probably have “hypergraphia,” an unending compulsion to write. Before I got married or had a kid, I could write for up to 12 hours largely uninterrupted (with bathroom and coffee breaks, obviously).

The point isn’t that I’m lucky, or even talented.

I’m what you call a monkey with a typewriter. Do anything long enough, and you’re going to get good—really good.

You should always strive to get paid, but sometimes you won’t be. Sometimes writing and publishing is more important. I wrote a hundred, maybe two hunred blog posts before the money started coming in. And that was after I’d already written a hundred news articles, dozens of essays and short stories, and a couple of books, all for not very much money at all. Back when I started writing, you didn’t get even web traffic updates. There was no way to know if you’d “gone viral.”

Pieces bomb.

Articles and posts get rejected.

It happens to everyone. It happens to me. It sucks.

You swear. You get over it.

Remember, you’re building an audience.

You want a readership, and you want to deliver consistent content. Quality writing doesn’t always go viral. It doesn’t always resonate with tens of thousands of people.

It doesn’t have to.

It’s fine to write for a small audience.

Writing on the regular helps you write more of those home-runs. It develops your consistency and stamina. It’s about times at bat. The more times you step up to the plate, the more home runs you’ll hit. You’ll strike out more. You’ll hit more grounders. It’s fine. Keep swinging.

Some writers fall into a trap. They complain. They sit around and wait. They alienate the readership they’ve got. People love to hear passionate critiques. They love polemics. What they don’t like is someone bitching about why nobody reads their blog. Think about yourself as a reader. Isn’t it insulting when someone you follow posts about their low views? Who’s got time for that?

Don’t throw away a post that bombs.

There’s no law saying you can’t write about the same topic, several times, as the mood strikes. Topics are big. You can cover them from different angles and perspectives. You actually shouldn’t try to exhaust a topic in one post.

You can always take the idea of a post and write it again later.

You can do it from scratch.

Sometimes it’s better to start over, a few weeks or months later, than try to edit or revise something you’ve already drafted.

I’ve written lots of posts about education. I’ve shared different experiences. I’ve used slightly different tones and voices. The first few posts I wrote about education bombed. I had to write them, though. They helped me think through some important questions, specifically this one:

How do I make people give a shit about teachers’ working conditions and pay?

That’s what tends to make the best posts, when all the pieces come together—and you write on a topic you’re passionate about (and knowledgeable). You circle back to old ideas and experiences. You reframe them. You land on the right opening, and the right conclusion. You find the right tone. You don’t have to be shy.

Open yourself up to spontaneity.

The best blog posts are only semi-planned.

They’re organic.

There’s lots of spontaneity.

The “viral posts” I’ve written are almost always a bonus piece. It’s something I write in addition to my regular, consistent content. Sometimes it’s a piece I’ve tried to write a few times but never finished. I’ll go to sleep thinking about a good first sentence, and the next morning it’ll hit me: “Two billionaires walk into a bar.”

The little reader up in my head smirks.

The rest of the piece is about making connections that I’ve been building in my head for weeks, probably months, reading and watching videos, talking to friends, working, researching, replying to comments, scrolling Twitter, you name it.

Spontaineity matters.

It’s those little factoids and turns of phrase that make a piece stand out. You didn’t plan to say it exactly like that. You just did.

The longer you write, the more you read, the more you think, the more you open yourself up to that kind of spontaneity.

For every post that blasts off, you have to write a lot that don’t. You have to build a readership. You have to build endurance and dexterity. You have to give each piece the individual attention it deserves. Every post has its final form. Each post is also an experiment, where you test out ideas. Not every post is meant to do extremely well. Don’t feel bad when it doesn’t.

True, I write about some pretty dark stuff. That doesn’t mean you have to. You can write about whatever you want.

Just make sure you’re passionate about it…

…and knowledgeable.

Tell your truth.