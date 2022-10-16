Here’s what hit the fan this week:

Politicians keep saying we’re on the brink of nuclear war. You know, I think it’s all a big distraction. We don’t need nuclear missiles to end the world. We’re doing a fine job killing ourselves with fossil fuels. The more the media keeps us amped up over Putin, the less everyone pays attention to climate disasters.

That feels intentional.

A little bit more concerning: Uganda just issued a lockdown for some districts to contain the spread of Ebola. A secret source in the Biden administration says the actual number of cases is probably far higher than the official report. (Translation: It’s worse than we’re being told.) Just a heads up, the strain that’s spreading has no vaccine, and an extra-long incubation period. Officials were pretty resistant to lockdowns just a week ago. Things have escalated quickly. WHO is calling for more aid, but it’s not getting much traction. We’re well on the way to endemic Ebola. If you ask me, it’s a little weird that Americans get so excited over nuclear war while showing total indifference to deadly diseases.

Meanwhile…

Herschel Walker flashed a fake badge during his debate with Raphael Warnock, insisting he’s a police officer. Look, Herschel isn’t crazy. He knows he’s lying. So do his supporters. They like it. That’s the point. He’s telling his fans that truth doesn’t matter to him at all.