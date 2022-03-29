Democrats are starting to look a lot like the MAGA cult in reverse, some strange bizarro version of republicans from a mirror universe.

Twitter is filled with aggressive trolls who’ve slapped ten Ukrainian flags on their profiles and now go around bashing anyone who criticizes the Biden administration. It doesn’t matter if you’re calling out their criminal neglect of Covid, or their relative abandonment of working-class issues like wages, inflation, and the continued assault by corporations on the American dream. One of these trolls recently told me if I don’t like it here, I should “move back to Russia.”

Before going on, I just want to stop and place some special emphasis on the odd fact that Democrats seem to have appropriated the Ukrainian flag and turned it into the emblem of their own political party.

It seems eerily reminiscent of the red baseball caps.

From a marketing perspective, I get it. Democrats were hungry for their own brand, something eye-appealing they could plaster everywhere. They couldn’t come up with any striking symbols on their own.

So they took another country’s.

What’s next, blue-gold t-shirts? Blue-gold bumper stickers?

Campaign buttons?

I’ve read at least three articles saying we, as Americans, should “cancel” Russians completely, even if they’re living in the U.S. Apparently they don’t deserve jobs. They don’t deserve to sell their art or run a side hustle, even if they’re not doing anything even remotely related to Russian politics or culture. They should just be kicked out onto the street and made to suffer.

If you say something a Democrat doesn’t like now, then you’re a Russian bot. You’re not allowed to have a dissenting opinion.

What gives?

This is the same disturbing behavior we were condemning from Republicans just a year ago. We were sympathetic to the way they talked about Muslims and Middle Easterners and Palestinians. Now we’re doing the exact same thing they did, and we’re justifying it, even encouraging it.

Liberal politicians are rolling their eyes anytime someone asks them a question that’s not related to Ukraine. Unfortunately, that doesn’t happen often now. The mainstream media seems hellbent on pushing the U.S. deeper into a conflict that everyone just wants to end. They’re calling for more sanctions, more weapons deals, more bellicose rhetoric from the president.

A slew of liberal pundits are all but shouting to make WWIII official. Look at the front page of every mainstream news site. It’s filled with updates about the war in Ukraine. There’s an occasional reference to the latest legal crusade against Trump. There’s barely any mention of the pandemic at all. There’s zero mention of the long term economic problems we’re supposed to be dealing with.

There’s zero mention of East Antarctica’s Conger ice shelf, or any of the other calvings that happened decades sooner than scientists were predicting. If you bring up any of these issues, if you dare to question why we’re pouring so much money and energy into this war at the expense of the world’s future, then it’s not long before a liberal shows up to slap you down with their condescending virtue signals. They’ll even explain to you why now is a terrible time to be “obsessed with climate change,” and why we should just accept slow death by fossil fuels.

Meanwhile, “liberal” mayors around the country are dismantling homeless camps and removing them from public view. They say they’re moving them to shelters, but we know this is bullshit. Experts have called them on this, and they’ve also pointed out the damage it does. Dismantling the camps doesn’t help the homeless. It doesn’t help anyone, really. It simply disperses the homeless and pushes them further away from the help they need. You don’t have to be a genius to figure out their motive. The plan here is to make cities look nice and clean ahead of midterms. Our leaders are not solving our problems. From Covid to poverty, they’re working harder than ever to hide them and cover them up, at our expense.

Sorry, but I have to take a deep breath.

This is horrifying.

A large contingent of people who call themselves “liberal” are now engaging in the exact groupthink they complain about when they feel dis-empowered. They’re making the exact same bad faith arguments as their opponents.

They’re playing the same whataboutism.

This year has shown me what a shitlib truly is. They don’t stay focused on a handful of core issues. They don’t follow through on their virtuous Facebook posts with concrete action. They’ll tell everyone else to wear a mask, but they won’t do it themselves. They’ll tell everyone the pandemic is over, get back to work, while they continue working from home. They’ll break their promises, and then get indignant when you call them out. They ridicule you for bringing up economic or climate issues that conflict with the latest campaign narrative. Then when their candidate doesn’t win elections, they’ll blame you for it.

They’ll give you the most arrogant, condescending lectures on why democrats are so much better than republicans, even when they wind up doing the exact same things republicans do. They’ll assault you for “detracting from the president’s accomplishments,” even if those accomplishments are complete fictions. They’ll explain to you why Democrats have to cave and cater to “moderates,” even when it literally puts our lives at risk and crushes our futures, and our children’s futures, on their road to office. They’ll explain to you why they have to keep putting our needs, and the crucial needs of the planet, on the back burner in order for them to secure long term political power.

These were the kinds of things I thought only the most intolerant MAGA heads were doing. Now I’m seeing it from “liberals.”

I get it now.

Democrats and their fan base beg and browbeat us for our support during election season, then they abandon us. They make a half-hearted attempt to pass the laws we desperately need. When that fails, there’s no Plan B. They don’t come to us with an explanation, a promise, or even an apology.

Nope, nothing.

Our needs simply vanish in the chorus for yet another war, or another round of concessions to the top ten percent. The minute we start to dissent, or vocalize our dissatisfaction, these kind-hearted liberals tell us to shut up.

They call us entitled, and weak.

They tell us how ungrateful and selfish we are for expecting the men and women we elected, whose salaries we pay, to represent us. It doesn’t matter if you’re a teacher, a nurse, a doctor, a police officer, or some other public servant who has put their own needs last for years on end. We’re silenced for whatever cause the liberal groupthinkers believe will keep them in power.

I’m tired of it.

Democrats spent four tedious years trying and failing to explain their stunning upset loss in 2016. Only it wasn’t a surprise. It was obvious to anyone in the bottom half of America what happened. The Democrats looked everywhere but themselves and their own cold indifference for answers.

They learned nothing.

I’ve learned a tough lesson this year. It’s that when you give Democrats a little bit of power, they’ll do anything they can in order to keep it. They’ll send you back to work during a pandemic. They’ll kill funding for vital protection measures. They’ll put hedge fund managers in charge of public health. They’ll strip out any economic assistance that would’ve helped you, in order to make friends with republicans, or shore up their campaign funding.

They’ll call it bipartisanship.

They’ll engage in the same denialism, just a softer version. They’ll pretend we have 20 more years to fix our climate problems.

They’ll ignore Long Covid.

They’ll tell everyone the economy is doing great because the stock market is up and we’re adding jobs, even if they’re the same shitty jobs everyone was desperate to quit just a short time ago. They’ll sacrifice you for an approval ratings boost, then ruin your life to advance democracy and freedom halfway across the world, and leave you hanging in the cold.

This is Democrats at their finest. They demonstrate just as much crudeness and antipathy as their arch enemies. They don’t care about us, our children, or our future, just winning the next election.

Same shit, different flag.