Photo by Tengyart on Unsplash

Western hubris has reached all-time highs. Honestly, it’s exhausting to watch us keep making the same mistakes over and over again, while we talk about how much better we manage our crises than other countries. Just the other day, I watched Scott Gottlieb make rosy predictions on CNBC, as a blonde news anchor smugly asked him if we’ll even see a spring surge because of our “natural immunity,” meanwhile smirking over China’s lockdowns and Zero Covid policy, apparently oblivious to how the next wave will tank our supply chains even further. Our politicians, along with our mainstream news media, don’t seem to have the slightest clue what ordinary people are dealing with throughout the world. Everywhere I look, all I see is bitter exhaustion, people who desperately need a break. It’s at stark odds with what our overlords seem to want from us.

Here’s what I’m reading:

“China Is About to Make a Big Mistake by Supporting Russia.”

David Rothkopf, The Daily Beast

The more we hear about China, the more likely it looks that they’ll be throwing their support behind Putin. They’ll be providing him with economic and military aid, possibly including drones, even as they officially distance themselves from the conflict. Analysts seem to think we’ll make China “pay” for this somehow. Again, western hubris is showing. The hardest truth is that there’s really nothing we can do to either of these countries that won’t put a deep hurt on ordinary people in the form of shortages, higher prices, and and lower wages. If anything, we seem to be driving Russia and China further together, and they’ll take half the world with them. Lest we forget, there are plenty of countries who would simply love to join an economic and strategic alliance against western powers. Our mistake is thinking we can continue making other countries do what we want through economic leverage, when we have less and less every day.

“American Parents Are Ridiculously Stressed Out, Survey Shows”

Kristi Pahr, Fatherly

In case you didn’t know, parents are dealing with immense amounts of stress. There’s been a think piece on this every month for the last two years. Things just don’t seem to get better. Politicians seem to do nothing but play off this stress for their own gain. One party uses our stress to attack chimerical forces like “critical race theory,” and blames mask mandates for the heavy anxiety and depression we seem to feel. The other party more accurately grasps the root of our problems, including the utter lack of a support network for anyone trying to raise children or care for relatives. Despite that, they never come through on their promises. Like this article says, at least we can take some solace in the fact that it’s not make-believe. It’s not that we’re weak or spoiled. No, the stress is real.

“Inflation Is Hitting Battleground States Worse”

Sarah Much, Axios

It doesn’t take a genius to know that Democrats are desperate for some victory points lately. Unfortunately, they’re making all the wrong moves. On the one hand, they seem to want us to believe the economy is doing better than ever. They cite abstract figures like employment rates and GDP, while making all kinds of excuses for the rising costs of everything from gas and groceries to homes. Well, we’ve seen how that plays out. Democrats have always been terrible at messaging, because at the end of the day mainstream, middle-ground liberals from the affluent classes don’t care any more about every day, working class people than Republicans. They don’t resonate. Republicans do. That’s why they’re winning.

“Rotten Managers Are to Blame for the Surging Wave of Job Burnout”

Ed Zitron

If managers actually listened to their employees, and politicians listened to their constituents, I think they’d figure out pretty quick that most of their workers don’t want to come back to the office, at least not the way it was before the pandemic. Those days are over. They want better pay, but that’s just the starting point. They want raises that beat inflation. They want a sense of agency and ownership. They want flexibility. They want their bosses to stop lying to them while micro-managing them. Above all, they want to feel respected. So often, our bosses act like they know what’s best for us. They treat us like spoiled children. They treat us like we’re disposable. The last year has shown us, we’re not.

“The Pandemic After The Pandemic”

Katherine J. Wu

Our bosses have a lot in common with our politicians right now. They don’t listen. They give tone-deaf speeches that completely ignore the stress and hardships we’re dealing with. This wouldn’t be so bad if they weren’t taking a literal third of our incomes. If there were a single phrase to describe what most Americans are going through right now, I think it’s “ripped off.” That’s how we feel. We’re paying a ton of good money for public services, and we’re not getting them. It feels like a total waste. This is exactly what’s going on with the pandemic. A sizeable number of Americans still want protections. They want more attention on Long Covid, which has all the signs of being the next big silent killer. Our bosses and our politicians are so desperate to get everyone back to normal, for their own sake, they aren’t looking at the real dangers that come with exposing the entire population to a disease that causes everything from permanent brain damage to strokes. We already know we’re on our own if we get sick. The people in charge are taking the last thing we have left, our freedom to make healthy choices.

Westerners are terrible at listening. As it turns out, this problem afflicts liberals just as much as it does conservatives. Americans have a soundtrack in their head that they live in the best, most prosperous nation on earth and that nothing bad can ever happen to them. They believe anyone who thinks otherwise is just a pessimistic, fear mongering debbie downer. We don’t seem to learn our lessons, even when they’re smacking us right in the face.

I guess we’ll be waiting until the shelves are completely empty, and people are either dying in the streets or rioting for bread before our leaders finally want to do anything that might actually solve our problems. As much as I hate to admit it, I’ve got a feeling things will have to get worse before they get better.

How much worse?

Who knows?