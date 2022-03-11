I’m noticing two disparate themes right now in American discourse. On one side, we’ve got a bunch of clueless, affluent optimists who seem to think we’ve beaten Covid and now we’re going to trounce Russia with sanctions. The other side seems to be grounded more firmly in the real world. As depressing as it sounds at times, I feel a helluva better grappling with reality than ignoring it.

So here’s what I’m reading. These are just a few recent essays and articles that lend some weight to the pessimistic take on all this. Our response to Russia is looking a lot like our response to the pandemic. We should be treading carefully. We should be making tough decisions with the long view in mind. Instead, our leaders seem to be doubling down on naive triumphalism.

I think it’s going to blow back on us, hard.

Here’s why:

“America Is Asleep At The Wheel”

J.M. Riordan

The internet is full of false hope and optimism these days, especially when it comes to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As this article points out, our sanctions won’t have the severe impact on Russia our politicians and mainstream media pundits are assuring us about. If anything, western countries like the U.S. are showing a characteristic arrogance. For starters, not only do European countries rely on Russia for energy, the U.S. relies on Russia for more than half of its fertilizer. Unsustainable monoculture crops brought us here. The ugly truth is that we seem to have walked straight into a trap. Our sluggish incrementalism on sustainability has left us vulnerable. Although the invasion hasn’t gone as Putin planned, it looks like Russian oligarchs will weather this storm better than we will. The poorest Americans will suffer through this conflict, while overly patriotic, affluent Americans continue to thump their chests. We’re living like it’s 1994, and it just isn’t anymore.

“For the West, the Worst Is Yet to Come”

Tom McTague

There’s a lot of bleak reality beneath the latest surge in western pride over Ukraine. As McTague points out, we really haven’t been that successful in promoting democracy around the world. Look at what’s happened in Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, and elsewhere. Western leaders seem to have sunk a lot of energy and rhetoric that went nowhere. Meanwhile, China has become more influential than the U.S. in Asia and Africa. We talk about isolating Russia, but when you look at it objectively, Russia doesn’t need the west. It has its own group of alliances, with countries that we’ve routinely pissed off. While the mainstream pundits talk about Putin’s blunders, they seem to forget our own. The west crows like it’s beating Russia, while going around the world begging for energy. Best line from McTague: “It is an utterly absurd situation, like something from a satirical novel.”

“What is the Deltacron variant of Covid and where has it been found?”

The Guardian

During the Omicron surge, experts warned that eventually this “mild” variant would recombine with Delta to produce something extremely contagious and just as deadly as any other strain. Few people listened. Well, here we are. Scientists have found it, and it’s already spreading throughout Europe and the U.S. This article does about what you’d expect, raises the fear and then turns to dismiss it. We’re seeing this pattern over and over now. What The Guardian article fails to mention is that Denmark, which removed all restrictions recently, has seen their death rate soar. Things are worse than ever, but our leaders have gotten desperate to preserve what’s left of the old economic order, so they’re ignoring the threat.

“Lockdowns spread in China as the virus surges in Shanghai and over a dozen provinces.”

The New York Times

You can accuse the Chinese government of many things. Being stupid isn’t one of them. China is shutting down museums and movie theaters, and they’re moving to online learning. You don’t do that for shits and giggles. You do that when there’s a legitimate public health threat. Given the recent flood of studies showing us the debilitating long term effects of Covid, including brain shrinkage even in mild cases, it looks like China’s trying to keep their population fit and healthy. If nothing else, they know it’s the key to global economic dominance. Compare that to the U.S. and U.K., who are now mired in labor shortages and supply chain collapse. Our workforce is getting crippled by Covid.

“Why We’re Going to Be Extinct within 80 Years”

Tessa Schlesinger

I love a sobering read. More than anything, Schlesinger critiques the human complacency and arrogance that’s causing our societies to collapse. Like me, she suspects that despite Putin’s utter lack of humanity and his psychopathic disregard for human life, he’s nonetheless got the upper hand right now. While bellicose idiots on the right and left in America say we should be more “aggressive” toward Putin, I think the truth is that we can’t. When a 70-year-old Russian spy who has actually murdered people says he’s willing to go nuclear, I think we should believe him. As she says, “The world is going to fall to fascists… It’s better to have a fascist world than no world at all.” That’s the hardest truth I’ve heard all year.

Like I said, there’s a theme here. Americans and westerners in general have a way of ignoring threats until they become glaringly obvious, whether we’re talking about autocrats or viruses. Once the threat becomes impossible to ignore, we haul out our pride and wishful thinking. We take some half-assed measures against the threat. They don’t work very well, but we pretend they do. Then we declare a hollow victory, and move back into our complacency.

This strategy worked when the world was still full of oil and minerals, and nations like Russia and China were still rising powers.

It’s not gonna work anymore.

The U.S. can’t dominate anymore. Neither can Europe. If we’re even going to survive, we’ve got to change our game. We’ve got to stop procrastinating on sustainable energy, and coming up with excuses to drill more oil. The European Union has signaled a long term plan in this direction. We just have to hope that a) they’re actually serious about it this time, and b) it’s not already too late.

So, there’s your little sliver of optimism.

Happy reading.