Imagine 5 million people without water.

That’s happening in Monterrey, Mexico. The city has shut off the water supply to its residents. They tried cutting back to a few hours a day, but the latest news is that millions of people are having to fill up buckets. Clueless, privileged Americans think that kind of thing could never happen here.

Except, it will.

It’s already happening in small towns. Farmers are turning to aquifers, and starting to drain them dry. Big cities will follow.

The entire western half of America is trudging through a mega-drought, and climate scientists have figured out that it’s actually normal for this part of the world to go dry for centuries. We were dumb to build such big cities in the middle of deserts, and we’re even dumber for continuing to overpopulate them. You’d think given the news, nobody would want to move west of the Mississippi, but these regions are still growing. I’m not sure what goes through their heads. It’s especially strange that absolutely nobody at the federal level is talking about population caps. There’s no central plan to deal with the absolute certainty of domestic climate refugees, as these people finally get fed up and try to move.

It wasn’t until the last year politicians in the southwest and midwest started talking seriously about water conservation.

Better late than never…

I mean:

Meanwhile, our food production outlook doesn’t look great. Farmers from North Dakota through the Carolinas are dealing with record droughts. Wheat production is down by a third or even half in some states.

We’ve basically reached a crisis point.

Now is the time to stop growing almonds and walnuts. Like I’ve written before, we’ve also got to stop our addiction to beef. There’s crops that use a fraction of the water, and they can stand the heat. We’re talking about beans, mostly, and vegetables. Our politicians and health agencies should be launching movements and public awareness campaigns. Some of them already tried, of course.

It went nowhere.

Americans just can’t seem to change.

Still, we don’t have much of a choice now. Every year Americans continue wolfing down hamburgers, fries, and soda is a year wasted. This kind of food production and consumption is killing our arable land.

It’s using up all of our water.

The shortages are getting worse. Believe it or not, there’s even a french fry shortage, caused partly by drought but also by farmers simply destroying hundreds of tons of unwanted potatoes during the pandemic. For some strange reason, the news media seems to be talking about climate change and economic turmoil as if they’re completely different things. They keep trying to blame everything on the pandemic, sometimes mentioning droughts or “weather.”

They never just come out and say it.

We can’t live like this anymore.

We need to overhaul our food production and consumption. We can’t afford to grow crops purely for taste and profit anymore. We need a concerted, war-time effort to transition to foods that can grow in drought-stricken regions. It doesn’t matter if you don’t like beans and lentils and squash.

We’re out of cushion.

Farmers have already started warning us about what’s coming later this summer and fall. It’s going to make last year’s inflation look like a prequel. Things aren’t going to get better, no matter how much wishful thinking our politicians and pundits dish out. This is it. We’re living through the consequences of our collective inaction on climate change, sooner than expected.

2030?

Gimme a break.

It’s already started. It’s going to get worse, fast. The more stubborn refusal we put up, the harder it’s going to get.

Some of us have already started preparing, weening ourselves off takeout and fast food and sliding into dry goods, growing our own food at home, and even building rain catchment systems. We’re doing whatever we can to make ourselves less reliant on supply chains, even if we’re still living in cities. There’s ways to build up little stockpiles without hoarding and panic-buying.

These days, I don’t feel bad about buying big bags of rice and beans. I actually eat rice and beans, every day. I’m conserving water, and I hardly ever drive. I’m giving up as many western, first-world privileges as I can. Maybe it won’t save the world, but it’ll ensure I hang around a little longer.

I don’t mind.

A lot of what we call “society” in America sucks.

Traffic. Shopping malls. Stadiums.

Movie theaters. Sports bars.

Big box stores.

Hotels. Airports.

Starbucks.

I don’t miss any of it. These places are packed with loud, selfish assholes who only seem to enjoy making each other miserable and starting fights over nothing. I’ll happily give that up in exchange for a lifetime of clean air and drinkable water, and hiking trails.

With a coordinated effort, we could feed the entire world if we were just smart about it, if we actually chose to make it a priority.

We could have meaningful lives.

This is where I clap back at the accusations of doomsaying and fear mongering. No, we’re not doomed. All of our problems are entirely engineered. They’re entirely avoidable. We made them, by adopting wasteful entitled attitudes. We cause our own doom, because we as a collective species constantly opt for the worst decisions. We put our own immediate comfort and luxury ahead of everyone and everything else, and we make the most pitiful excuses.

A lot of Americans aren’t going to change a thing. They’re going to keep flying around the world, complaining about gas prices, and waiting until they can’t find anything but dry beans at the store.

Then they’re going to pitch fits.

They’ll blame Joe Biden.

They’ll be right, but not for the reasons they think. Even as we speak, the Biden administration is not taking action on climate change. They’re actually getting ready to lease even more federal land to oil companies for off shore drilling. Nobody up there seems to understand. They’re trying to solve a problem by making the problem itself that much worse. Biden himself is selling our future in a desperate attempt to save his own poll numbers.

The worst part is that it won’t even work.

Anyway…

By this fall, I fully expect to start seeing Black Friday-ish behavior at stores as all the adult children who spent this summer vacationing and spreading diseases crash back down to circumstances that force them to reckon with the horrible realities they’ve co-created through their inaction and ignorance.

They’ll get outraged at everyone but themselves.

It’ll be almost funny.