Uruguay is adding saltwater to their drinking supply. The capital is a few days away from running dry. They’re not a poor country, which is the first thing the average American thinks when they want to dismiss the news. They’re considered affluent. Like half the U.S., they’re just not getting enough rain. Precipitation across South America fell by 50 percent last year. They’ve already been rationing water. Anyway, this guy wants to talk about his neighbor’s lawn:

He posted a photo of it the other day.

He was really worked up about it.

“Can you believe this?”

Just wait until 2030, when his local government tries to make him drink saltwater and pee in a bucket. He’s really gonna hate that.

Big surprise, this guy turned out to be a small business owner in the suburbs who spends his time bragging about his net worth, his income, and his stock moves. You know what? Good for him. You’d think earning a few million bucks would help him chill out a little bit. After all, he doesn’t have to worry so much about his future. He’s got it made. Instead of relaxing, he prefers to work himself up by micromanaging other people on their own property.

It figures.

For some people, it’s not enough to win. They get bored. They don’t know what to do with themselves. So they mess with everyone else.

They come up with “rules.”

They pick fights.

I’ve read the comments. This affluent suburb dweller can’t stand anyone growing vegetables in their yard or working on their car in their driveway. He fantasizes about putting a lien on someone’s house for rewilding their yard. He would demand they overpay for electricity in the summer, overtaxing the grid in order to keep their home cool. He would hate my yard, too. We rewilded years ago. Now we have all kinds of local plants and flowers. A lot of them help keep mosquitoes under control. We have bees. We have opossums and raccoons. We have chipmunks. We have rabbits. We have lizards and snakes.

Even my dad, a card-carrying Reagan-era Republican, has rewilded his yard. He doesn't like his HOA. He finds them annoying.

Meanwhile…

There’s a cancer drug shortage. There’s an antibiotics shortage. There’s an Adderall shortage. There’s a painkiller shortage.

There’s a penicillin shortage.

There’s a restaurant worker shortage. There’s a lifeguard shortage. There’s a teacher shortage. There’s a nurse shortage.

There’s a PCA shortage.

There’s a childcare shortage. There’s a nanny shortage. There’s a police officer shortage. There’s a firefighter shortage. There’s an EMT shortage. There’s a paramedic shortage. There’s a housing shortage.

There’s an insect shortage.

There’s even a beef shortage, but it’s hidden. Drought is destroying the U.S. cattle industry, causing a 500 percent increase in Brazilian beef imports. In turn, that’s driving further destruction of the rainforest. If you want sources, just Google “shortage” and keep on scrolling.

Big corporations are dealing with these shortages by trying to replace workers with everything from robots to children.

The state of our economy is painfully obvious to most of us. Economists and investment bankers refuse to factor climate change or the pandemic into their models. They won’t touch corruption. It makes their forecasts worthless. Wall Street is doing okay for one reason: Big companies have cornered the market on essentials, from food to housing. They continue to raise prices. Their shareholders love it. Our economy runs on scams and extortion now.

Your rich neighbors don’t care.

They’re freaking out over your lawn.

This is the state of things.

Affluent Americans don’t know where their food comes from. They guess farmers grow it somewhere, and that’s it. They don’t know where their water comes from. They don’t know who slaughters their cows or packages their beef. They don’t know who builds their houses. They don’t know who serves them their cheeseburgers and fries. They don’t know who takes care of them when they get sick. They don’t know who teaches their kids.

They think they do.

They aren’t paying attention to the bigger picture. They don’t know a third of our nurses, teachers, and emergency workers are quitting because they can’t make enough to live. Every now and then, they get angry and complain about how lazy and unqualified everyone else is. They don’t seem to grasp that millions of essential workers are dead or debilitated.

It’s 2023, and they’re still saying nobody wants to work.

They deny and minimize climate change. They frame solar panels and wind turbines as a threat to their civil liberties.

Meanwhile, the oceans overheat. Continents turn into deserts. Millions of snow crabs mysteriously disappear. Cattle bake alive. Bird flu surrounds us and starts infecting humans. We see more outbreaks of, well, everything. The sky delivers a constant battering of extreme, unpredictable weather. Unexpected freezes and floods kill crops. A third of our wheat lies in ruins. In China, sudden blight knocks out millions of tons of grain. In Europe, grocery stores ration fruits and vegetables. Spain pleads for help and starts fighting over water. Parts of Africa descend into famine, where people are starving to death by the tens of thousands.

All around the world, we can hear the thunderclap of climate change. It’s loud and clear. There are smart people working on these problems, but they need support—not resistance. Affluent Americans continue to work out in air-conditioned gyms and hire poor people to manicure their lawns, simply because they invented a bunch of rules for each other. They go to the store. They see aisles of junk food and cheap plastic goods. They wink at the barista. They think everything’s fine. They won’t even let us grow vegetables in our yards or plant clover.

They go out looking for reasons to be mean.

They call themselves optimists.

Whenever reality breaks through and causes them the slightest inconvenience, they blame immigrants and poor people. They blame liberals. They blame yellow hoodies. There’s always an excuse. There’s always a scapegoat.

There’s always a monster under the bed.

They talk about their home values… If they stopped for a minute and thought, they’d realize they were the ones devaluing each other’s homes. They’re the ones who use a garden or a chicken coop as an excuse to pay less. Home values are simply a reflection of their dominant values and attitudes.

They could change it.

They don’t.

It’s hard to stand up to the banking system.

It’s easier to bully someone.

Affluent Americans in the suburbs talk grit, but they have nothing in common with the kind of American who survived the Dust Bowl or the Great Depression. They complain about seeing someone hang laundry.

They get triggered by wildflowers.

I have a hard time seeing them make it through the future, even with their amassed wealth. Their money isn’t going to conjure up water. Rich people are already fighting over it in the affluent suburbs of Arizona. If they were smart, they would be making friends with the type of person who’s learning how to grow food and catch rain. They would be nice to the neighbor who knows how to make painkillers from willow bark. They’re going to need us. Nobody will need golf courses.

Nobody will need them.