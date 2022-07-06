“The third world war has already started.”

That’s Ukraine’s defense minister, saying that Putin won’t stop there. Maybe he will, or maybe he won’t. Only one thing seems clear at this point, and it’s that everyone wants a world war, except real people.

It’s astonishing to see how much politicians and the media love war, at least at first. They’re full of loud bravado about how they’re going to crush their enemies and bring/protect democracy.

It never works.

Americans have a very, very hard time learning from their mistakes. We don’t vet our allies very well. We join up with anyone who opposes the villain of the hour. Only later do we find out they don’t value the same things we do, and in many cases they’re just as bad as our enemies.

However you want to spin our current reasons for involvement in Ukraine, there’s a handful of truths we have to consider.

First off, we’re not ready for war.

Our economy is in terrible shape.

That’s not a good thing, because right now we’re relying largely on economic tools to get the job done. They haven’t worked. Our sanctions have made Putin stronger, not weaker. Our media says they’ve brought NATO together, but it’s truer to say they’ve united the world against western powers.

Meanwhile, inflation and shortages are shredding us at home. You can feel the tension in the air. Everyday working Americans are stressed and angry. They weren’t doing that great before the pandemic.

Now they’re downright nihilistic.

They feel a deep animosity toward politicians as they try to play on our sympathies and justify sending tens of billions of dollars to a country most of them knew almost nothing about before this year.

It’s not a lack of empathy.

When it takes everything you’ve got just to survive and support your family, you don’t have anything left to care about someone else’s problems. These speeches about protecting democracy around the world are bouncing off a population who’s watching their own rights and future hopes shrivel, while the leaders they entrusted do practically nothing to fight for them. If anything, they see their leaders constantly put their health and well-being last.

They feel left behind.

The problems keep piling on.

Whether it’s shortages for baby formula or tampons, we keep hitting problems because our government chooses to live in denial. For example, Biden officials are finally starting to admit they made critical mistakes responding to the formula shortage. They made assumptions from bad data.

They waited for a problem to turn into a crisis. That problem is still ongoing, by the way. The media has simply moved on for the most part, aside from the occasional story about moms leaving stores in tears.

Cars. Food. Pilots. Teachers.

Nurses.

Cat food.

Here’s the thing: A broken capitalist system created these problems. Each time, our politicians failed to intervene. Meanwhile corporations came up with plans that didn’t actually fix the problems, but simply made them more money. That’s the only thing CEOs will ever care about.

Now thanks to the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade, women can’t even get basic prescriptions filled, because drug companies are afraid of getting sued. It doesn’t matter if you’re pregnant or even infertile, if there’s even a chance a prescription medication you need might “cause a miscarriage,” then you’re just SOL. For all their hand-wringing, Democrats don’t seem to be doing much to anticipate or respond to all the unplanned fallout.

Meanwhile, women will die.

Oh, and we’re still in a pandemic. Our politicians have entirely washed their hands of that. They’re still engaged in a campaign of calculated indifference and misinformation. As a bonus, they’re dragging their feet on another dangerous virus—monkeypox—positioned to swarm schools this fall.

End result?

Sickness, poverty, and disease are decimating Americans right now. It’s trashing our workforce, and wrecking our economy.

Putin is winning on every front.

Arming Ukraine has depleted key military stockpiles in Europe and the U.S., forcing the industry to scramble. Ukraine is also suffering up to 1,000 losses per day, while Russia solidifies control in the east.

Basically, Putin is winning.

He’s winning because he’s fighting a very different kind of war, one where civilian lives and infrastructure don’t matter.

He’s not trying to build or defend a nation.

He’s destroying one.

Putin is also fighting a war on multiple fronts with multiple weapons, including food and energy. He controls both. Despite their bravado, Europe simply doesn’t have the tools to win in that kind of war, at least not without substantial amounts of blood and dirt. At this point, it’s hard to speculate on Putin’s end game. One thing is clear, though. Europe is vulnerable.

Not only are they vulnerable to food and energy shortages, they’re vulnerable to violence and social unrest as MENA (Middle East/North Africa) refugees head into Europe, trying to escape famine and drought.

The U.S. won’t be in much shape to help. Despite what the optimists say, and as I’ve pointed out here many times, we’ve got enough on our hands: shortages; crop failures; severe drought; widespread poverty and disease; a sputtering economy; social unrest; rising fascism; looming civil war.

Putin knows.

Western leaders might put all their chips in.

Leaders all do the same thing.

If their problems get too big and unwieldy, they’ll start looking for a war to get involved in. It’s a great distraction, and it provides them with tools to silence dissent at home and clean the slate. War gives a divided population a common enemy to rally against, putting aside their differences.

It’s not working this time.

America has used war as an escape hatch too many times now. Each time actually left us weakened and diminished, with a struggling veteran population we never took care of. Now we’re reeling from an endless pandemic and the consequences of ignoring climate change. You can’t hide from all that.

At a certain point, the humanitarian argument doesn’t hold up. A strong, healthy nation has a responsibility to help countries in trouble.

We’re not a strong, healthy nation.

We’re not a nation that has the resources to help anymore. We were. We squandered it. Now our leaders are just pretending, and affluent Americans are playing along. They’re doing it at the expense of the poorest Americans, which happen to include a lot of young people who can’t afford food, gas, or even rent. They see no future for themselves in this world. They understand that we can’t afford another fossil fuel war, regardless of who wins.

It’s unforgivable.

It won’t stop them from trying.

Whether it’s Boris Johnson or Joe Biden, I think western leaders will be eager to push us into a full-scale war by the end of the year. To them at least, it’s far easier than dealing with problems like famine and disease.

It’s what they know.

Biden in particular is a dinosaur who knows nothing but the geopolitics of the fossil fuel era. He might’ve memorized some talking points about climate change for campaign speeches and debates, but the guy doesn’t get it. As he continues to approve oil and gas contracts far outpacing Donald Trump, it’s clear that he has absolutely no intention of trying to find a third way to deal with Putin. He’s also sadly incapable of appreciating the scope of our problems.

Biden and Johnson are both incredibly unpopular. When you reach this level of unpopularity, you get desperate.

They might try a hail mary.

WWIII will echo the 20th-century wars, but with far higher stakes. Superpowers with nuclear weapons have never fought each other before, especially not in a time when their own natural resources are literally drying up in severe droughts and heat waves, or blowing away in super storms. Our own military released a report saying climate change would disrupt their operations. On top of that, we’re not the same Americans who won against Nazi Germany.

We’re ghosts.

This time, we’re the Nazis.

America has become a fascist country.

We’re not even healthy fascists.

By and large, Americans are overworked and exhausted. We’re riddled with obesity and heart disease, diabetes, sleep disorders, drug addictions, and poor mental health. We’re currently allowing two different viruses to spread through our population with zero mitigation efforts.

Meanwhile, our most powerful adversaries control most of the world’s natural resources. One of them has deep food stockpiles. They’ve also spent the last year doing everything possible to protect their citizens from disease. They’re expanding their military and diplomatic reach.

They’re ready to take us on.

We’re not prepared.

We’ll lose.