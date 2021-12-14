We’re Living in Pandemic Limbo
For some of us, it never ends.
He’s not happy with his grade.
He wants more positive feedback on his paper, which spends twenty pages “showing” why masks and vaccines don’t work.
I’ve already given him an A, along with some neutral comments. There was a time when I tried to offer suggestions. He didn’t listen, just lectured me on why I was wrong and why he wasn’t going to re…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to OK Doomer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.