He could finish a marathon in under three hours. That means he ran each mile in less than seven minutes. Then he got Covid. Now he can’t do a 5K without stopping twice to catch his breath.

He was triple-vaxxed.

He’s one of thousands of athletes going through the exact same thing, all of them describing their symptoms online and giving each other advice on recovery. The current wisdom is that it takes months to get back to your old self. If you push it too hard, you up your chances of Long Covid. You also elevate your risk of heart attack and stroke.

Yes, even for the “mild” Omicron, which doctors say is doing incredible damage to people’s blood vessels and causing blood clots in disturbing numbers of patients.

These stories aren’t hard to find.

They’re everywhere.

So you know, if seasoned marathoners are having a hard time with “mild” Covid, the rest of us shouldn’t be so eager to get it.

Ya think?

Omicron is wrecking healthy people.

So, let’s get this out of the way:

It doesn’t matter how healthy you are. Covid is devastating fit people. It’s leaving them utterly wrecked for months after their infection. We’re talking about everyone from runners and soccer players to body builders and yoga teachers. We’re talking about fitness gurus. We’re talking about the ones who drink kale smoothies for breakfast.

Yes, even Omicron.

In fact, especially Omicron.

All of the “mild” symptoms are hiding the deeper, vascular damage this virus does to your body. In fact, healthy fit people seem to be the ones discovering their vascular damage sooner, and experiencing it in more profound ways. That makes sense. After all, they’re the ones most likely to try and pick up their exercise routines after they feel better.

So, there’s the irony.

The healthier you are, the more likely you are to push yourself after an infection, and wind up with chronic illness. The “milder” your infection, the bigger the trap you fall in. That means we’ve likely got a bunch of sedentary Americans post-infection who think they’re fine.

They’re not.

The media lied to us, big time.

The mainstream media has done an absolutely terrible job since Omicron emerged. They leapt at the first mention of a “milder” infection. Ever since, they’ve refused to let go.

Every single day, it’s the same thing.

Every story you see pretends the pandemic is coming to an end, because cases have outstripped hospitalizations and deaths. They’ve played with statistics, and even suggested that the children getting extremely sick and dying with Covid don’t matter as much, simply because they make up a seemingly tiny portion of the overall shit storm.

Let’s be clear, this is not a good thing.

It’s not good that hundreds of thousands of people are getting infected with Covid every single day.

A “mild” case of Covid means absolutely nothing.

Up to a third of these supposedly mild cases will lead to serious complications down the road. You might not realize it until one day you go for a hike, and you have to stop for breath five times.

By then, it’ll be too late.

Covid is not a respiratory virus. Doctors are finding more and more evidence that it’s a vascular disease. It can trigger autoimmune disorders. It’s not something you want to mess with.

That’s what the media should be reporting. It’s what the doctors and nurses are talking about. It’s what we’re going to see in the next round of studies in medical journals, the huge fallout from the reckless strategy of letting a dangerous virus spread unchecked through the entire western developed world, despite urgent warnings.

It’s disturbing that you can learn more from doctors on social media than the news networks that are supposed to be keeping us informed, so we can make the right decisions about our health. Instead, lately they seem to be more interested in convincing everyone the pandemic is over, and that anyone who doesn’t want to get infected is simply experiencing “Covid anxiety,” rather than trying to protect their health.

It’s sad, and dangerous.

The pandemic isn’t over.

You’ve probably heard of BA.2 now, classified as a subvariant of Omicron and according to the news, “nothing to panic about.”

Well…

Of course they’d say that.

The chatter among doctors is that BA.2 isn’t a subvariant, but a variant in its own right, and the World Health Organization has simply declined to give it name because they don’t want to freak anyone out. After all, it would mean that variants are evolving faster.

That’s not calming.

It’s scary.

That would challenge the prevailing narrative that the pandemic is drawing to a close, an idea so many people desperately cling to, even if it winds up killing and debilitating millions more.

It’s the ultimate selfishness.

Every single one of us wants this pandemic to end, but we’ve gone down this hole five or six times now. We should know better. Pretending it’s over doesn’t make it over. It makes everything worse.

You shouldn’t want to “live with Covid.”

If you really watch and listen to what’s going on, it’s not that hard to see where we’re at with the pandemic.

It’s not good:

You can definitely get reinfected. Lots of people get sicker each time, because Covid does permanent damage to your organs and immune system. Vaccines and boosters keep you out of the hospital, but they don’t protect you from Long Covid. We’re never going to reach herd immunity with vaccines and prior infection. That ship sank last year.

When pundits and op-ed columnists spout off about “living with Covid,” they have no idea what they’re talking about. They envision some alternate reality where we get annual boosters and sort of pretend to wear a mask during winter, like a fashion accessory.

Sure, that was the original plan.

That’s what we were all looking forward to. Unfortunately, the anti-vaxxers ruined it for us. Podcast bros and alt-right news channels decided there was too much profit in misinformation. The CDC made a series of bad judgement calls, the worst being their misguided advice to ditch masks, even as a new variant tore through the world.

Now, here we are.

In reality, living with Covid means the anxiety and stress we’re dealing with now never goes away. It means boosters are always two variants too late. It means vaccine immunity wanes faster and faster, even if it’s still better than no protection at all. Basically, it means everyone gets sick with a debilitating disease every couple of months. Excess deaths go up and up as more and more people feel the pain of chronic illness.

Our mental health continues to erode. Shortages go on and on. Schools continue to open and close. Nurses keep quitting, along with teachers and essential workers. Certain hospitals close down. So do certain colleges. Our economy crumbles. Social unrest drives increasingly erratic and aggressive behavior. Our children grow up in a decade marked by scarcity and unpredictability. Our coveted conveniences become things of the past. Everyone always feels slightly miserable.

That’s what “living with Covid” means.

It’s not worth it.

Omicron taught us a lesson.

When you let a dangerous disease rip through a country, it doesn’t matter if you lock anything down. From now on, the virus will do that for us. There’s plenty of people now to tell us what a “mild” Covid infection feels like, and it’s nothing remotely like a cold or the flu.

It’s an awful, terrifying experience.

That’s what Omicron showed us, an eerie glimpse into what “living with Covid” is going to look like. It’ll be January 2022, on infinite repeat. I’m not sure we learned the lesson very well, because Americans seem more committed than ever to the lie that the pandemic is finally over, and we can all go back to Applebee’s and Hooters.

Frankly, I don’t get it.

Sure, I miss eating at restaurants. I miss meeting people for coffee. I miss the freedom of just going to a store to browse. I miss concerts. I don’t miss all that nearly enough to risk my health for it. If anything, going out into the world at all these days just reminds me how much it bugged me. The traffic. The bad drivers. The pointless meetings. The jerks.

If that’s “normal,” you can have it.

As we speak, there’s a subvariant spreading that deserves its own name. It probably won’t get one. The mainstream media keeps running stories asking the same naive questions. “Is this it?”

“Is it really over this time?”

No, of course it’s not.

The odds of making it through a Covid infection unscathed are actually against you, especially once you finally accept that most of us will just keep catching it over and over, until it finally does some real damage. That’s not statistics. That’s Russian roulette.

Eventually, you lose.

You can win Russian roulette ten times. If the eleventh time gets you, that’s the only one that matters.

There’s not one single good reason to expect this pandemic is over. We’re not safe. In fact, the smokey cloud of wishful thinking makes the situation worse than ever. Covid has turned into an insidious disease that causes mild symptoms in the short term, but incredible damage long term. When you think about it, that’s the perfect advantage. You don’t have to become less deadly if you simply trick your host into thinking you’re not. This could be the story of the 2020s, the decade a bunch of spoiled western countries kept the world mired in a pandemic with their misguided short term thinking, their greed, and their magical thinking.

In case I’m accused of pessimism, I’ll remind everyone that the solution to our problem is cheap and easy. It costs 25 cents to produce an N95 mask. If we all wore them responsibly for a few weeks, this mess would be over. Instead, we seem more interested in comforting lies.

The future looks dimmer.

If we keep going in this direction, we’re looking at a future filled with chronic illness and stagnation on an epic scale. Everyone will be too sick to work, and too broken to enjoy anything. Here’s how a formerly healthy, young Oxford professor describes his battle with Covid:

A year later, I did not have the energy to leave the house. Formerly, I was a marathon runner, but I brought on a bad relapse with a 700m walk. Many people have it much, much, worse. The cost of Long Covid is not just going to be in the most severe cases — the early deaths, the permanently bed-bound — it is also going to be in all the lost years, all the lost dreams, all the lives that never quite reach their former potential.

The virus is evolving quickly.

We’re not.