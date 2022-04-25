I’m seeing so many posts right now from people who are suffering and bewildered. Their “mild” Omicron infections are turning into heart problems and organ failure. Their family and friends are lying in ER beds. They don’t understand. They were young. They were healthy.

The chaos is starting.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has utterly failed to uphold their sworn duties to protect and defend lives. They’ve sat back and allowed judges to strike down all of their mandates. Biden himself won’t say a word about the continued need to mask, simply muttering, “It’s up to them.”

Biden’s defenders often ask what he’s supposed to do.

Well, he’s supposed to level with us.

He’s supposed to be honest.

Biden can’t control the courts, but he can control his mouth. We’ve seen him shoot it off a lot over his lifetime. And yet, he won’t vocally advocate for masks. He knows it’s an unpopular opinion.

In this sense, he’s no better than Trump.

There is a coordinated campaign among the administration and the media to persuade people off masks, because they’re now seen as a “scarlet letter” and a sign of lingering “fears.” That’s how Americans see them, not as a life saving tool, but as a source of shame.

It’s incredibly disappointing.

Of course, none of these people seem to remember the true lesson Nathaniel Hawthorne was trying to teach us in his novel, or how Hester Prynne takes that letter and turns it into a symbol of pride.

That’s what I’m doing with mine.

It’s not just about masks.

The FDA has stalled approval of Moderna’s Covid vaccine for children five and under. They say they don’t want to “confuse” parents by approving theirs first, and then approving Pfizer’s down the line.

There are 19 million children in this age group, and health experts call them “sitting ducks” for infection, especially as America strips off masks and pretends to get on with their lives.

We’re not stupid, by the way.

We know how to choose between two different vaccines with different dosages and schedules. We figured all that out the first round, and then again when it was time for boosters. We also know that the FDA’s condescending justification hides a deeper motive.

Frankly, we think the FDA is catering to Pfizer, who botched their own trial for the five and under group by administering a dose that was too low. Moderna took a more effective approach. They got the data first.

The Moderna vaccine is effective.

We shouldn’t be waiting.

Lives are on the line.

Of course, Pfizer spends millions of dollars lobbying congress every year. So it’s pretty easy to see why the FDA would abandon logic and public health, playing favorites with a mega corporation for cash.

Also, shame on Pfizer.

Pfizer has made billions of dollars on Covid vaccines alone. I guess they’re not happy with that. They have to sabotage children’s health so they don’t miss out on the lucrative early bird window, when all the most eager parents rush to their pediatrician to get shots.

This is what happens when you privatize vaccines, which is something health experts warned about. Giving corporations exclusive patents on these vaccines has led to a nightmare of competing interests, all of it over money rather than the greater good.

For the record, it’s not the FDA’s job to make decisions on the behalf of parents. Their only job is to evaluate the safety of the vaccine.

That’s it.

They’re clearly exceeding their authority here, and other branches of the government have every reason to compel the process forward. I hope they will, but I’m not holding my breath.

The Biden administration has also sat on vital information on the waning efficacy of vaccines, as well as the growing avalanche on Long Covid showing us that even vaccinated Americans are far more vulnerable to prolonged complications than we thought. Some studies are saying a third of recovering patients will see their qualify of life affected.

Here’s the bottom line:

America is in a terrible place with Covid. People seem to be shielding themselves from reality with wishful thinking that the pandemic is over. The Biden administration has all of the data that proves otherwise. Although this information is public and accessible, they know most people don’t spend their time reading medical journals and scientific studies. They know most Americans are just desperate to get on with their lives, and they know the majority of MAGA Republicans are a pain to deal with.

I completely understand why Biden would feel fatigued on this front. I get why he and Fauci and the others would feel like throwing their hands up, telling Americans what they want to hear, letting them think what they want, and washing their hands of the whole mess.

I feel like that every day.

However, I’m not the president.

Our politicians have a responsibility to tell the truth, and to lead by example. They have to do this even when it’s not convenient or politically expedient. They also have to understand that the vast majority of Americans aren’t like them. They don’t have first class access to the latest treatments. They don’t have teams of doctors who watch them constantly. They don’t have their own fleets of cars and helicopters to transport them straight to the hospital when they’re not feeling well.

The rest of us can’t work from home at our choosing. We have to go to work and deal with the maskless anti-vaxxers, who feel more emboldened than ever. They’re not content to leave us alone. Now they’re harassing us in public, telling us to remove our masks.

The rest of us don’t get direct access to hospitals when we get sick. We get to spend upwards of 20 hours in the emergency room.

Vocal “pro normal” personalities like Leana Wen live in such a privileged space it’s hard to describe. As an elite professor and pundit, she lives a completely different life from the ordinary American. She’s not qualified to be telling anyone about risk assessment or living with Covid.

Frankly, she doesn’t walk in the same world.

The most able, affluent Americans can only get on with their lives at the direct expense of the people they’re leaving behind. Their reluctance to wear masks speaks volumes about the utter lack of empathy in this contrary, on both ends of the political spectrum. Leana Wen recently had a meltdown on Twitter, talking about how persecuted she felt after getting extreme pushback from a wide range of other health experts. I wish she could translate those feelings for a moment, and think about how we feel when she erases us from her public health stance, basically saying we can get “treatment” after they’ve infected us with a virus we’ve spent the last two years doing everything we could to avoid.

Actually, a lot of us can’t get treatment.

The healthcare system is broken. It collapses further with each new wave, and more people are doomed to eternal suffering. I’m not exaggerating. This is how people with Long Covid describe it.

Eternal suffering.

I don’t want that, for anyone.

This is not respect for our basic human rights. It doesn’t matter how much you couch your views in the language of civility and politeness. What these people advocate for, and what our administration now endorses, is a form of systemic violence and hate. There’s no way around it.

I shouldn’t be this surprised.

Lately I’ve been watching old videos of Joe Biden from the early 2000s, when he joined the “rush to war” crowd against Iraq. He’s a far cry from the benevolent grandpa he plays now. All of this has reminded me that Biden isn’t our savior from fascism. He’s an opportunist. He’s a corrupt war hawk, and a neoliberal at heart. When it comes to his unfiltered personality, he’s actually not far from Trump. He’s an angry, aggressive, condescending misogynist who got a woke makeover.

I guess I should’ve seen it coming.

All of this is to say: Biden is throwing us all under the bus right now, especially when it comes to the pandemic. He knows that letting this disease go endemic is an absolute disaster, slowly unfolding before our eyes.

People really don’t understand what’s happening.

They will, and it’s going to be heartbreaking.

I suppose at the end of the day, a 79-year-old man isn’t going to care much about the consequences of his poor leadership. They’re not going to affect him very much. He won’t have to live with them for very long.

We will.