Winter begins early this year, even if it’s still 90 degrees outside.

Did you know the pandemic is over?

The president recently went on a national news show and said just that. He made the declaration. Sure, he acknowledged we still have a “problem” with Covid, but he’s not actually doing anything about those problems. For a solid year now, his administration has played politics. They’ve engineered a reality that leaves us completely vulnerable to the virus.

In fact, some journalists are finally starting to ask:

Is Covid trashing our immune systems?

(The answer is yes.)

This is the reason why I started snorting Enovid like crack back in August (okay, 2-3 times a day), and also shoving this thing up my nose every other night. I had Covid once. It was the sickest I’ve ever been. At one point, I did think I was dying, and I’m not being dramatic. So while I certainly don’t recommend just taking my advice off the cuff, I think many of us have reached a point of desperation. Public health has abandoned us. We’re on our own.

On the one hand, they act like they still care. The white house task force “warns” us about new surges, and they make a tepid little push for funding. They do little or nothing to combat misinformation about masks. If anything, they’ve presided over the removal of masks from public spaces.

Why?

There’s no other reason than optics.

There’s only one reason to do what the Biden administration has done, and that’s appearances. They want a hollow victory.

They’re selling it hard.

It’s one thing to claim hollow victories on purely political issues, but this is public health. Millions of lives are at stake. Millions of people are going to get Covid. If it doesn’t kill them, it risks disabling them for life.

Let’s get very real for a moment.

There’s only one reason deaths and hospitalizations are down, and that’s because states changed the criteria for counting them. Originally if you died from Covid within 60 days, you were rightly counted in the national statistics. States have cut that time in half, to 30 days. They’ve also stopped counting about half of Covid hospitalizations. It’s about appearances.

Things are getting worse, not better.

Getting rid of masks is just like George W. Bush saying “mission accomplished” about Iraq all those years ago. No, the mission wasn’t accomplished. The mission had only just begun. We failed our mission, and that led directly to the emergence of ISIS, and the dawn of never-ending wars. We spent trillions of dollars blowing up poor villages, while letting our own poverty fester. You could even say the inordinate amount of money we spent on wars instead of our actual economy created the conditions for the rise of fascism here in the U.S.

Anyway…

Our failures in the Middle East align perfectly with our failures on Covid. They stem from the exact same kind of thinking. We declare victory far too soon, and we don’t pay attention to actual facts.

We kill the innocent.

Liberals are anti-mask now.

Liberals have increasingly turned against masks, for many of the same reasons they railed against a year ago. Now they haul out all the same debunked talking points, as if we don’t remember…

There is, in fact, no solid evidence that masking harms children’s cognitive or linguistic development. There’s no evidence it hurts them socially. That’s because children don’t mask 24 hours a day. They can take them off with family members and close friends. They can take them off outside.

They can take them off during video calls.

The same goes for adults.

It’s absurd to argue that masks and remote learning have hurt us, when the opposite is true. Mass infection with Covid has hurt us. It’s causing its own epidemic of brain damage and organ failure. It’s destroying our immune systems. It’s tanking our economy. All of this information is online, published in reputable journals. It’s even discussed in a handful of media outlets.

We’re simply ignoring it.

Our failure is complete.

True, Covid has turned endemic.

It’s endemic because we failed. Our failure started well before the pandemic itself, when we watched the emergence of a vocal anti-vaxx movement and sat back, casually judging them while defending their “free speech.”

Trump supporters made masks a political stand, then libertarians and moderates blamed “liberals” for not being nicer to them.

The CDC and FDA spent about six months lying to the public, hiding breakthrough infections and dragging their feet on authorizing boosters. They made children under five wait an entire extra year.

It was cruel.

The Supreme Court killed mask mandates, and Biden backed off because it was politically risky to get involved. Even now, he could set an example by himself wearing a mask. He chooses not to.

Again, appearances…

Here’s what will happen.

I keep writing about Covid because, well, our politicians and health officials keep saying and doing incredibly stupid things.

So…

There’s going to be a massive wave.

There’s going to be a fall wave, and a winter wave. They’re going to be bigger than anything we’ve ever seen, because practically nobody’s wearing masks anymore. They’re also dragging their feet on boosters.

Joe Biden will get Covid…

Again.

The ERs will overflow with patients, but this time it’s going to be far worse because they’re far more understaffed. Get ready to wait 10, 12, 14 hours. Only the luckiest, most privileged people will avoid that.

More people will drop dead.

More young people will have to leave the workforce.

It’ll hit the economy harder, and labor shortages will get worse. Idiots will sit back and accuse us of doomsaying and fear mongering, until they finally wind up in the hospital, or with a pacemaker. The only ones who have a chance of going out of this are the ones who keep wearing a mask, even when they’re harassed and ridiculed, even when they’re gaslit and called crazy.

Democrats will probably do well in the midterms, but at what cost? They’ll take office in January to find themselves in charge of a dumpster fire, having completely shirked any moral authority on Covid whatsoever. You see, they’ll be the ones who disappeared a disease for political expediency.

How’s that for irony?