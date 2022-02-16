It was a warm, beautiful day in February.

Neighbors smiled and waved. Men shouted greetings as they passed me in their big trucks. You’d think everything was fine, except February’s supposed to be cold and wet. Everyone’s so happy now because they’re all getting to do whatever they want. That’s the real reason. These men in their big trucks are kind and gentle until they suspect you’re not one of them, and then some of them feel it’s their patriotic duty to ram you.

Sure, I still enjoyed my afternoon walk.

There was a hint of dissonance.

The economy is slipping, but it’s okay.

All you really have to do is talk to people.

The shelves are getting sparser and sparser. Businesses are hiccuping hours. Lines are long. Customers are angry.

It’s getting harder to find basic stuff. You can’t buy a used car for much less than twenty grand. Inflation has sailed past its highest point in 40 years, and that’s just the official number.

We know it’s a low ball.

The stock market is diving, and world economies are teetering on multiple asset bubbles. Companies are raising prices on everything they can. They’re saying they don’t have a choice. Meanwhile, they post record profits. CEOs keep winning huge bonuses, but they’ll only give their workers the tiniest little raises. They act like they’re donating a lung.

It’s a weird situation. The people who care have zero power, and the people with all the power have zero empathy.

You’d think the heads of shipping companies would show a little concern about the supply chain, but they don’t. They’re making more money than ever, even as ports stay clogged and people wait weeks or months for food, medicine, and clothing. That’s how the economy works. If you’re at the top, nothing affects you, so there’s no reason to change anything. Meanwhile, our cheerful politicians talk about job creation.

Numbers. Numbers. Numbers.

Never people.

The pandemic is out of control, but that’s fine.

This morning, I read a tweet from a distraught parent. Anti-mask protestors broke into her child’s elementary school and terrorized students and teachers. This is what the violent right does. They talk about protecting children from psychological trauma, while inflicting it on them.

We keep seeing the same pattern. These people never cared about their own rights and freedoms, just stomping on ours.

It’s their MO.

Countries are lifting all their restrictions, and half the world is celebrating the end of the pandemic. They’re not paying attention to the mudslide of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. They’re not paying attention to the endless onslaught of new research about Long Covid crippling people for months and years after their “recovery.”

I think we know why they’re doing it. There’s a wave of misplaced optimism, but it’s more than that. Leaders are capitulating to the violence, and they’re bowing to the heads of capitalism who demand the return of their expendable workforce, to meet quarterly predictions.

The public is living in total denial.

They don’t want to hear about the severe, chronic illness that follows recovery from “mild” infection. They keep saying, “Where’s your evidence?” When we show them the evidence, they ignore it.

We know why.

They don’t care. They want to worship podcast gods and washed-up comedians who embody their toxic male fantasies. They want to talk about how these influencer bros “respect their audiences,” when the reality is, they don’t. If they did, they wouldn’t be convincing their listeners that endangering their own health and breaking our hospitals is an exercise in intellectual freedom, and that white supremacists are simply misunderstood patriots. They wouldn’t be doing it for money.

And yet, here they are.

They’re rich.

The optimists have lost their minds.

You know it’s bad when the people who claim to be optimists get even more obnoxious and out-of-touch. If they’re not telling us we’re going to save the planet by mining cryptocurrency from volcanoes, they’re predicting we’ll be living on other planets soon.

Sure, why not?

The nearest habitable planet is Proxima B. It’s roughly four light years away from Earth. It would take us 6,000 years to get there using the most advanced space travel technology available right now.

The optimists are saying we don’t have to save this planet anymore, because we’ll colonize Mars. Sure, whatever.

I don’t think they get it.

You know, maybe the best way to practice colonizing the galaxy is to stop ruining the only planet we know for sure we can actually live on. If we fuck up a planet that was already ideal for supporting human life, I don’t think we have great odds of completely transforming another one that doesn’t even have a breathable atmosphere.

We could change the world right now.

Conversations with optimists don’t go very well anymore, because we don’t even share the same reality.

If you disagree with anything they say, you’re being negative. If you think we should be focusing on different things, you’re a pessimist. According to them, we’re going to cure cancer and end hunger. We’re going to give everyone smart phones and free internet.

Well, sure.

Here’s the problem…

We could end hunger right now. We could give everyone free internet right now. We could give everyone free healthcare, and free cancer screenings and early treatment right now. We don’t have to wait.

In fact, cities tried to do the whole free internet thing a few years ago. Dark money from billionaires stopped it dead in its tracks. My internet service provider currently wants me to pay $150 a month to upgrade my wifi. They won’t stop texting me about it. They’re not blowing up my phone trying to offer me free stuff. They want my money.

Everyone wants my money.

And yours…

This is the problem with the optimists: They sit around and complain about everyone who sees reality for what it is. They pull these outlandish predictions out of their butts, because they sound good. They defend the very people working against us, trashing the environment, jacking up prices on everything, and working us to death. When we call them on it, they tell us one day if we’re good boys and girls we’ll get everything we ever wanted. Except we could have it all right here and now.

The reason we don’t is because the super rich have soaked up all the excess capital. They’re not using it to save the world. They have absolutely no intention of helping humanity.

They never did.

The solutions are so simple, they’re boring.

The optimists keep saying they know what the problems are, and they don’t need anyone to point out the obvious.

You know what?

I think we do.

I think the optimists are leading everyone straight off a cliff. In fact, they already have in some ways. Every single pandemic surge, every single economic crash, every single recession, it’s all the doing of optimists and they’re wishful thinking. They cause it.

I think if people actually understood the depth and scope of our problems, they wouldn’t be defending millionaire podcast bros and their freedom of speech. I don’t think they’d be looking the other way when anti-maskers terrorize little kids, but then fuming over the “psychological trauma” caused by mask mandates. I don’t think they’d be touting Bitcoin and telling us we’re going to cure cancer and end world hunger, when we can’t even untangle our supply chains, because the people in charge aren’t willing to risk their profits and quarterly earnings.

This is where we are.

With this current attitude, we’re fucked.

We’re not asking everyone to run around and panic. Ironically, that’s what all these optimists do whenever their predictions don’t come true. When life smacks an optimist in the face, they don’t handle it very well. Have you noticed? They completely fall apart.

They’re useless.

All we really want is for people to stop predicting things will just work out, without us all having to pitch and and do things we don’t want to. See, being a real human being means you don’t live completely in the world of hope, or the world of doom. You do both. You enjoy your nice walk on a warm day in February, while still appreciating that it’s because of climate change, and that it should, in fact, feel cold and wet.

Unfucking the world requires a clear and practical assessment of our problems. The solutions are staring us right in the face. They’re a little uncomfortable, and they’re slightly inconvenient. And if you don’t know what the solutions are to climate change, poverty, homelessness, hunger, pandemics, and fake news, then you haven’t been listening for the last 20 years, because they’ve been offered again and again and again. They’re not sexy. They’re not exciting. They’re boring.

They’re not profitable.

They just work.