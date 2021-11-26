You don’t have to be a genius to know that kidnapping the most beautiful woman on earth could cause a few problems.

You don’t have to be a prophet, either.

Nobody ever talks about Cassandra, the world’s first doomsayer. She could see the future. It was a gift from the gods.

Cassandra managed to slight those gods (something that happens a lot), so they added a curse — nobody would believe her. When she predicted the fall of Troy, the Trojans didn’t listen.

Troy fell.

There’s only one thing missing from The Iliad, and that’s a bunch of dudes running around saying, “It’s not that bad!”

It would be sadly appropriate.

Complacency has upended countless lives.

Do you know anyone who’s dealt with Covid?

I mean, really dealt with it.

Many of us do.

You can take the pandemic as a crash course in Murphy’s Law. So far, everything the Cassandras predicted has happened. The virus turned out to be airborne. It mutated. It infected younger people. Hospitals were overwhelmed. Nurses quit by the thousands. Now we have a variant named Omicron that can probably elude vaccines.

This isn’t a game of gotcha.

Each time we learned something new about the virus, people tried to speak up. They were shouted down and shamed. It cost lives. It created additional months of stress and sacrifice.

We’re still doing it.

We’re still ignoring warnings. We’re still shaming people for trying to protect themselves, and then acting surprised when they get sick, but not all that concerned about them.

One thing has become normal:

Cruel indifference.

There’s a new form of shaming.

Catastrophizing is a buzzword now.

“Stop panicking” is a catchphrase.

Sunny optimists use it to dismiss anything they don’t want to hear, regardless of the facts. They stole this word from psychology. Originally, it referred to a chronic practice of exaggerating irrational fears and broadcasting them. Catastrophizers are always looking for validation from their peers, because reality never confirms their predictions. They engage in endless cycles of worry, but it’s unproductive.

We’re overusing this word now. The general public have turned it into a weapon against anyone who tries to urge caution when it’s warranted. I see it practically all the time.

I’ve been accused of it.

Honestly, I’ve lost count of the op-ed pieces telling us to stop “panicking” and “fear mongering.” Some of them were even written by doctors, who turned out to be dead wrong.

Influencers have also latched onto this word. They use it to promote cultural narcissism, another new norm.

Apparently, empathy isn’t cool anymore.

More and more, it feels like we live in a world where nobody cares about anything until it happens to them. That’s when they want the violins to play. Until then, they’ll pursue their own happiness at everyone’s expense. They don’t just practice this brand of narcissism.

They preach it.

Positivity has become a disease.

Have you noticed?

This strange mania has swept over half the world. They walk around telling everyone to smile and show gratitude, no matter what they’ve been through or what they’re up against. All too often, it translates into a casual indifference toward other people’s struggles.

They slap a grin on us to keep stock prices buoyed.

This pattern of calling people out for doomsaying and catastrophizing has done incredible damage to our pandemic response.

It’s a public health menace.

On a broader note, it also does incredible damage to our mental health. As more research keeps showing, it’s actually not good for us to practice positive thinking. It’s not good for us to force ourselves to smile, and it’s not good for us to silence our fears and doubts.

Optimists are actually more likely to overreact when things don’t go their way. They’re less resilient. They’re less prepared. They’re more likely to blame other people for their setbacks.

It’s actually making us fragile.

It’s making us angrier.

The shaming has to stop.

When someone calls you a catastrophizer for expressing genuine concerns, it’s nothing short of abuse.

Imagine telling the parent of an unvaccinated child that they’re just panicking, and to grow up. Then their child gets sick, and winds up in the hospital. Look at what these people do when they turn out to be wrong, and there was something to worry about.

They don’t apologize.

They shrug.

We’ve gone down this road too many times.

The Cassandras aren’t inventing these problems. It’s the narcissistic optimists. Our bosses keep trying to cajole us back into the office so they can micromanage us. Entitled parents keep complaining about masks and school closings. Businesses keep opening too soon. Politicians and shouting heads on television keep feeding the outrage.

It’s all driven by greed.

These are the exact behaviors that keep making everything worse. It’s not just about the pandemic, either. It’s about our approach to climate change, the economy, and everything else.

Optimists are putting their own selfish desires for normalcy and profits ahead of our health and safety. It’s a catastrophic failure of empathy. Many of these people don’t have dependents, or jobs that put them in harm’s way. They’ve never endured actual trauma before.

What they’re saying is simple.

They don’t care.

Just once, if everyone had done what they were supposed to, then things might’ve actually gone back to normal.

This is the irony that ancient Greeks captured in their epics and tragedies. You can be blessed with foresight, but cursed with ignorance. Heroes cause the very disasters they’re trying to avoid.

It’s almost funny.

Listen to Cassandra for once.

So, here we are.

Just the other day, a big magazine published an essay saying politicians should be the ones to declare the end of the pandemic, not scientists. It was a bizarre reversal of everything we’ve heard.

It also figures.

Politicians and CEOs get to live in a little bubble. So do celebrities and star athletes. That’s exactly what they’ve been doing. Billionaires like Peter Thiel have islands they can escape to whenever things go bad. They can compel their staff to get vaccines and wear masks.

That’s the safety money can buy. It’s also the luxury of optimism. You can be wrong, and it doesn’t really matter.

The rest of us, not so much.

So, the rise of Omicron doesn’t shock many of us. We were bracing for it. Now the question is whether our world leaders will do the smart thing, and give scientists all the tools they need to produce a new vaccine and roll it out as swiftly as possible. Something tells me we’re not going to do this. Something tells me we’re going to drag our feet. Something tells me the right wing news media is going to dismiss the dangers.

Our leaders are going to underplay the threats, and try to make us go back to work because we’re “boosted.”

In classic Greek fashion, our narcissistic rush to victory has continually led us to ruin. Just once, I wonder if we can listen to Cassandra and not do something incredibly stupid. Of course, that would make me an optimist. So I’m not exactly counting on it.

Maybe I’ll be surprised.