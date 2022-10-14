My cousin used to work in a vitamin shop.

She never watched The Dr. Oz Show, but she always knew when he was peddling some new miracle in a bottle. The phone started ringing nonstop. Within hours, she’d be flanked by eager dieters wanting green coffee bean extract or bone broth stock. They always sold out of whatever he plugged on the air. Basically, she was living “The Oz Effect.” The guy could sell anything.

Dr. Oz got busted for marketing untested, sometimes unsafe supplements and overstating their benefits. Nobody held him accountable. He kept on doing it. Back at the beginning of the pandemic, he was even hawking hydroxychloroquine on Fox News. Americans trusted him because he mixed truth with magical thinking. He went on morning talk shows to tout diet and exercise, but on his own show he plugged all kinds of sketchy health science.

Once, Oz even went on live television and suggested it was okay for 2-3 percent of all children to die. He called it “a trade-off some folks would consider” in the name of getting back to “normal.”

He’s not a good person.

Now Dr. Oz is running for Senate.

I know, it’s absurd.

It comes straight out of dystopian satire.

Dr. Oz shouldn’t stand a chance in hell of getting elected to the U.S. Senate, but that’s how things always start out over here in the land of opportunity. Some con artist launches a political campaign. Americans laugh it off.

They say they’ll never vote for that guy.

Then they do.

Dr. Oz trailed way behind his opponent John Fetterman earlier this year, but he’s been gaining ground recently after Fetterman’s stroke.

Americans sincerely want to believe they’re too smart to fall for cult leaders like Dr. Oz. They won’t say they support someone like that. It’s too embarrassing. So they wait until election day and cast their vote in secret.

Then they act surprised.

We saw this play out in 2016. Trump didn’t stand a chance at first. Almost every poll showed him losing by wide margins. Even he thought he was going to lose. In the days leading up to the election, he was clearly laying the groundwork to blame his humiliating loss on a rigged system.

Then he won.

Sure, Russian troll farms helped Trump by pumping out a barrage of fake news, but it was Americans who fell for it. They fell for fake news in the exact same way they fell for Dr. Oz’s miracles in a bottle.

It’s the same thing.

The media is helping Dr. Oz.

Something interesting is happening in the media.

Watch.

They’re starting to turn on John Fetterman. They’re not talking about his stance on labor unions or healthcare.

They’re focusing on his “fitness for office.” They’re asking if he’ll be able to fulfill his duties as a senator because he had a stroke a few months ago. Apparently, he needs a few small accommodations now.

Apparently, that’s a sin.

The media won’t stop talking about his special needs, and asking whether that disqualifies him from office. They’re planting doubt and fear in voters. Why? It’s a good story, that’s all.

If the media helps Dr. Oz beat Fetterman, they can spend the next six years covering a lunatic. That’s more interesting. It’s a better story to have a quack doctor in public office than a decent human being.

That’s all they care about.

It would be hilarious if it weren’t so demoralizing, and so typical of what the so-called “liberal news media” does. They’re pushing a narrative.

Never mind that Dr. Oz was hawking miracle cures during a pandemic. Never mind his eugenicist stance on sending vulnerable school children to their deaths in the name of economic expediency. Never mind that he built his massive wealth by defrauding the sick and vulnerable.

The media isn’t really talking about that.

I guess it’s old news.

The new sexy question is whether a recovering stroke patient will need some accommodations in order to serve the country.

Apparently, Americans should wonder what’s better, a man who needs accommodations, or a eugenicist con artist.

It’s scary.

Dr. Oz should scare everyone.

Most of my immediate readers probably agree on this front, but I’ll bet you know a lot of people who either don’t care or find themselves falling into the toxic media narrative about Fetterman’s fitness.

They need waking up.

I wasn’t wild about Fetterman, and I’m still not. I think he’s been pandering a little bit on climate change. I’m not impressed that he chased down an innocent black man and held him at gunpoint.

Still, I’d rather have Fetterman than Oz. If that’s the shitty choice we’re presented with, let’s make the less shitty one.

Fetterman supports a living wage and affordable healthcare. He seems to care about things other than himself.

I like that.

It’s amusing to make fun of Dr. Oz, but think about him holding the power of elected office. He’ll get to decide on a federal abortion ban. He’ll get to decide on supreme court justices. He’ll get to decide what kind of medical care and access your parents get. We’re talking about the guy whose campaign advisor said his opponent had a stroke because he didn’t eat enough vegetables.

If you know anyone in Pennsylvania, ask them if they want an east coast elitist diet guru deciding if their daughters and granddaughters can get abortions. Ask them if they want a closet eugenicist quack deciding what kind of healthcare their parents and children can afford. Ask them if they want yet another TV personality deciding how much they pay for medicine.

I bet they don’t.