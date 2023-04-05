I’d never heard the sky growl before.

That’s the only way to describe the sound. It wasn’t like normal thunder. It didn’t rumble or clap. There was strong rain for a few moments, but then it stopped. The air got heavy with quiet.

We knew we were in the presence of something.

It felt like we were being stalked.

My spouse was watching the local news on his phone. They were going nuts. I’d never seen them so animated. There was an actual tornado on the ground, and they were trying to pin its location. They were trying to get it on screen, but it was just a bunch of gray.

There was this low tearing sound, a gush of wet wind here and there. Mostly, it was just quiet, all except the reports coming from our phone. This thing was tossing around 18-wheelers like matchbox cars. It was splitting trees in half. They were having trouble showing exactly where it was on the radar. Turns out, that’s because it was right on top of us. They were relying on eye witnesses.

Now it’s official. We survived a tornado, a powerful one on the upper end of the Fujita scale. It went right by us, a few streets over, but we didn’t get any serious damage, barely a torn branch.

Others didn’t get so lucky.

They lost homes.

They bled.

That’s how tornadoes work. That’s why they’re so terrifying. They’re the perfect embodiment of doom. They show up with barely any warning. You can’t predict what they’ll do. They spare one family, and take everything from the next. If you survive, or you don’t, there’s no greater power to thank or blame it for. You can’t find a reason for what happened. There’s no greater meaning or lesson to be learned.

The tornado went one way and not another.

That’s all you get.

There’s context, of course. We’re entering El Nino. Climate change isn’t theoretical anymore. The deniers will keep calling it “weather,” and we’ll know they’re full of shit. The storms are getting worse. There’s more of them now. Even as I write this, millions are getting ready to hide in their bathrooms yet again, days later.

We are…

It’s not my first dance with a tornado. My home got hit when I was a kid. It tore giant pine trees out of the ground. It turned a basketball pole into a pretzel. We got lucky then, too.

Others didn’t.

We saw lots of storms growing up, but they happened over ten years. So far this year, it looks like we’ll have a decade of bad weather compressed into a few weeks. There’s a lot of feelings in the aftermath of a tornado like this. There’s a sense of relief, even gratitude — even if there’s nobody to thank. There’s irritation at friends who say things like, “God was watching over you,” because he wasn’t. There’s no God to watch over us, to make decisions about who lives or dies. It sounds a little narcissistic to imagine a god sparing us while wiping out my friend’s house.

Are we really that special?

No, we’re not.

Just lucky.

There’s anger at the climate deniers, and there’s more anger at the ones who act like they’re going to save the world with their little electric vehicles, without making a single change to any of their other habits. Anyway, I’ve said enough about that.

There’s a sense of futility…

There’s also a strange sense of validation. All last year, I studied and prepped for a life that was going to look and feel very different from what I was promised as a kid. I read through books like David Pogue’s How to Prepare for Climate Change. I started storing emergency food and water. We got a solar backup system.

Turns out, I was right.

We used all of my preps last week. Despite all the scorn and ridicule directed at me last year, I was right, and on a deeply personal level. I wasn’t paranoid. I wasn’t doomscrolling and freaking out for no reason. I was preparing for a new world, and that new world came in hot. It couldn’t have signaled its arrival with any more clarity.

I’ve spent the last few months wondering exactly where we are now, and I think I’ve finally got a handle on it.

We’re post-doom.

I’m no longer trying to prevent the worst of climate change. The worst of climate change has already happened, at least the beginning of the worst. I lived it. It almost killed my entire family. So, I don’t need to make predictions anymore. It’s present tense. It’s part of the reality I deal with now. It’s not just tornadoes, either. It’s all kinds of things I thought would probably never happen. They’re just normal now. After all, we’re currently under yet another tornado watch.

Who knows?

I remember the days when you could sort of brush off a tornado watch. I guess those days are over.

I’ll miss them.

Now that I think about it, I have to wonder if my daughter will ever know the innocent thrill of just watching a thunderstorm now. If the last month heralds the future (I think it does), then that feels over. Now every spring storm harbors potential tornadoes. It’s not just our imaginations. The National Weather Service says so. It tells us. Every week finds us getting ready to hide in our bathroom again.

I didn’t exactly plan on that.

When we inspected our emergency supplies, I made sure to add FFP3 masks to our bugout bags. It made me realize something. I’m already planning for how to respond to a disaster within a disaster. I already know I can’t lean on my community, not like I thought I could. My community wants to give me a disabling virus.

That’s not very helpful.

Welcome to the world we live in now. If your house gets knocked over by a tornado, that’s the least of your problems. You’d better not let your pets get lost in the chaos, btw. They might bring home bird flu. I wish I could say I was just being sarcastic, but it could happen.

It’s already happening.

I’m aware that maybe you don’t want to read things like this. Maybe you’d rather be skimming hot takes on aging celebrities.

Well, don’t let me stop you.

Have at it.

Last year, I predicted there would come a time when we wouldn’t just be scrolling bad news on our phones. We’d be the bad news. We’d be the thing that other people read about.

I was right.

It’s not all terrible.

At least now I have a good comeback when someone tells me I’m overreacting or selling fear. I lived through a spiraling vortex of death. What the hell have they dealt with?

What do they know about it?

Nothing.

Sure, that sounds dramatic. Maybe you’ll cut me some slack, given the circumstances. It didn’t take much. All we did was race down to the school to grab our daughter, on a road that would be covered in debris an hour later. We just shielded our child’s body in case our house fell in on us. We just sat there and waited for death.

Anyway…

There’s one thing I’ve thought a lot about over the last few months. It’s how you can live in a world like this. It’s how you can still find joy and beauty, things to get excited about, things to look forward to, when odds are you’re going to die in a flood, a heat wave, a drought, a storm, or a pandemic. Those of us 40 and under, we’ll be lucky if we even make it to our 60s. So how do you live with that knowledge?

It’s simple, really.

You don’t have a choice. You either get excited and look forward to things, despite the future, or you give up now.

That’s not for everyone.

I get it.

Some people can only live in denial. They don’t want to change their habits. They don’t want to deal with reality. I’ve started to make peace with that. After all, am I really going to spend the next 20 years saying the same thing over and over again, every single day? I’m already tired of it. I think I’ll take a few days off in between.

As the survivor of multiple traumas now, I just have one request.

It’s a simple one.

If you’re not going to do anything to help, can you just stop being such a huge asshole about it? Can you stop beating up millennials and zoomers, calling us lazy and entitled every chance you get? Can you stop going around telling everyone everything’s going to be okay, just to make yourself feel better? Can you not tell the survivors of climate disasters, “It’s just weather?” If you’re going to jet around the world, can you stop trying to justify it? And can you stop telling us that we can have our fossil fuels and eat them, too? It’s just annoying. When you do all of that, it feels like you’re rubbing it in at this point.

Anyway, it’s funny.

Me and my town are now the doom that other people are scrolling on their phones. I can watch my own narrow brush with climate fate on YouTube. I’m not a doomer anymore.

I am the doom.