It’s hard to know where to start these days.

Right now I’m watching a press briefing with Ashish Jha, the current white house Covid response coordinator. He’s talking about the FDA finally approving vaccines for children under five. The longer he talks, the less confident I am that there’s going to be a smooth rollout of vaccines for this age group, whose parents have already waited an insanely long two years.

During that time, they’ve fucked up just about everything imaginable. The FDA meddled in the trials and wound up extending them far longer than necessary. Then they dragged their feet on approving Moderna’s vaccine, all so they could approve it alongside Pfizer — a clear demonstration of favoritism, given that Pfizer has a powerful lobby in D.C. and donates millions to politicians on both sides of the aisle. End result: Children are getting sick, and winding up with chronic illnesses. Either that, or parents are enduring enormous stress keeping their kids safe from a hedonistic society that only cares about their own personal pleasure. The minute they speak up, they’re shouted down.

And then we have…

Ah, yes, another virus gathering steam as minimizers turn out in force to make the strongest possible argument against taking it seriously. Despite significant and mounting evidence that monkeypox has started mutating and adapting to human airborne spread, the same people who dismissed Covid are busy trying to convince everyone that monkeypox only spreads through “close contact” (aka sex), and only seems to infect LGBT people. We know this narrative exists for one reason:

Westerner’s won’t wear masks.

If only…

It’s not hard to look on social media and see more and more people complaining about symptoms like swollen lymph nodes and rashes. They can’t get tested because they don’t meet the criteria laid out by health officials. You know, it’s a little hard to track a virus if you don’t test sick people.

That seems to be exactly the point.

Abundant research has told us that disease mitigations actually help the economy. They don’t hurt it. What really hurts is letting these diseases spread freely around the world, decimating the workforce. And if the research hasn’t convinced everyone, the impact should be pretty self-evident by now.

I mean, look around.

The economy is cratering. Businesses can’t stay open. Everyone’s sick. Data shows us that not only has Covid killed at least a million people, it’s disabled an additional 1 million. These are just the official numbers, back from the beginning of 2022. It’s bound to be far worse by now.

We’re heading into uncharted territory with variants, and it’s clear we’re not going to boost our way out of future waves. Our government is vastly undercounting cases and deaths, but they can’t hide the increasingly self-evident impact of their disorganized response and deceptive messaging. People are waking up, and starting to realize their leaders put short term gains ahead of everyone and everything else. Imagine what shape we’ll be in once monkeypox really takes off.

Humans are resilient creatures. We’re capable of handling major challenges, but not if we’ve all got our heads up our asses.

That’s the problem here.

Our society has devolved into a bunch of individuals hellbent on personal gratification at all cost. Millions of people out there don’t even seem capable of making good long term decisions for their own benefit. It doesn’t help that their bosses, along with politicians and media, are happy to take advantage of their worst impulses and nurture their worst selves.

So, here we are.

Affluent Americans and politicians feel like they’re ready to take on China and Russia in what’s increasingly looking like WWIII, which is already well underway depending on what political scientists you talk to.

It’s a serious miscalculation.

We’re in a sad state. Americans are too sick to work. They’re too poor to buy food. They’re angry and exhausted. Our hospitals and schools are in tatters. We’re in no kind of shape to endure the hardships of a war, not even on the civilian side. The American empire was already fading, and poor leadership is accelerating the decline. If we go to war now, we’ll lose.

A country that can’t even feed its own infants, or stop mass shootings, or house its exploding homeless population, has no business starting conflicts with other countries. On top of that, every minute we spend antagonizing them is a missed opportunity to implore them to work with us to transition to renewable energy. It’s the only way out of our global death spiral. There’s been a lot of progress on this side, but it’s wasted if we plunge the world into a fossil fuel war. If it tears you up inside to think of the lives lost in Europe, think about the millions more we’re condemning to death in the years ahead, including children. They won’t die from bombs.

They’ll die from hunger, disease, and exposure.

It’ll be our fault.

We had a solid 20 years to fix our domestic problems. Instead, we let them get worse while playing world police. Now they’re crashing into each other, and we can barely keep our heads up. This is what it looks like when you run out of time and chances, and don’t even realize it.

I’m not sure what the world is going to look like in six months. I think by the end of the year, we’ll have a definitive answer about the direction we’re heading in, and what form civilization will take.

We’ll find out.