Here’s something I see pretty often:

You’ve explained the problem. What’s the solution?

It’s a bad faith argument.

Let’s face it, the world is in deep trouble. From climate change to economic collapse, we have a hundred problems. The thing is, they’re not unsolvable. We know exactly what to do. The issue is that people keep asking for solutions, but they don’t listen to them.

Why?

The solutions aren’t easy. They’re hard. They’re inconvenient. They ask for sacrifices. People would rather complain about their personal freedoms and fall back on toxic positivity, telling everyone it’s all going to be fine, which is just an excuse to keep doing nothing.

Here’s the solutions:

We need permanent travel restrictions.

Jets consume enormous amounts of resources. They release enormous amounts of carbon into the atmosphere.

So…

Starting tomorrow, no more flying for civilians. We can make exceptions for things like emergencies and funerals.

Does that sound tough?

Well, too bad.

Same thing goes for billionaires.

No more private jets. No more exotic vacations. If you fly somewhere on a private jet, then the government will track that and charge you a premium carbon tax, one that hurts. If you don’t pay it, they’ll seize your assets and turn your precious company into a state-owned business.

The key point is this: If you travel anywhere by plane, you’d better have a damn good reason from now on. Will people still drive? Yes, but it makes you think twice when the trip is 20 hours instead of three, and costs a lot more — because we’re going to tax gasoline, too.

That’s the situation.

We need serious carbon sequester.

The most cost effective way to capture carbon right now is to plant trees. We should be planting shit tons of them. I’m donating thousands of dollars to organizations that do very little except plant trees and restore vegetation. It’s the biggest bang for the buck I’ve found.

We also need to be researching the hell out of carbon sequester technology. A carbon capturing plant just went live in Reykjavik, Iceland. It turns carbon into limestone. Right now it’s a time-consuming, expensive process. That’s how every new technology in history starts out. With more investment and research, technologies improve.

This tech needs money.

We need a massive infusion of public and private investment in carbon capture technologies. The research is showing us that it’s our last shot. Combined with other extreme measures, it just might save us from living through an era of disaster and total devastation.

Stop investing in bitcoin from volcanoes.

Invest in carbon capture.

We need to invest in green cities.

A world population of 8 billion people and counting can’t bug out to the woods and start farming. Sorry, it’s not fair.

It’s just the truth.

I spent most of my adult life living in godawful apartments.

It didn’t have to be that bad.

Cities have a reputation for being dirty, dangerous, and depressing. That’s because we don’t invest in them. Imagine if major urban centers around the world actually poured money into public transportation and housing where people could enjoy life instead of desperately trying to escape into the suburbs. Several urban renewal projects have shown how quickly you can change a place from a hellhole to a paradise.

We don’t need anymore suburbs. They’re not an efficient way to organize societies. They’re an ecological drain.

We need better cities.

We need to invest in green suburbs.

Operating a gas-powered leaf blower doesn’t exactly translate into driving a pickup truck from New York to L.A.

Still, it’s pretty close.

Either way, you’re doing a lot of damage. Not to mention, you’re disrupting the ecosystem. Leafs are supposed to decay on the ground. They’re not supposed to be packed up into plastic trash bags and carted off to a landfill. That’s a tragedy on its own.

Just because you live in a neighborhood, that doesn’t mean you have to live inside a bubble of white fragility.

You don’t have to waste endless amounts of water keeping up a lawn, and you don’t have to release tons of carbon into the air operating all kinds of expensive equipment.

You can let your yard grow wild. If your neighborhood association complains, then run against them. Give them hell.

Plant food in your backyard.

Get some rain barrels.

We need to invest in water.

Over the next ten years, water is going to become the most priceless commodity in the world. We don’t treat water with nearly the respect it deserves, and we’d better start right now.

We need to get smart.

Every single person should have a water consumption dashboard. It should tell us when we’re using too much.

We should listen to it.

Utilities should start charging us a little more for water right now. Studies have shown modest price increases lead to significant reductions in water waste, especially if they tell you up front.

As I’ve learned, some cities and countries already give people hefty fines for overusing water. It hasn’t gotten that bad in America yet. If we can step up right now, it probably won’t.

We also need to be building sustainable desalination plants.

We’re going to need them.

We need to invest in green energy.

Coal is killing us.

I don’t care what some old asshole from West Virginia says. We can’t let one industry be the doom of the entire world. If Joe Manchin really cared about his constituents, he would be fighting to make his state the clean energy capitol of the world. He should be investing in job retraining programs and public education, so they have better opportunities other than working in coal mines for another generation.

We need massive investments in solar and wind. We should be giving nuclear energy a second look.

This isn’t rocket science. We’ve known this for a long time, but coal and fossil fuel tycoons keep buying off politicians and spreading misinformation. They’re the ones telling everyone it’s all going to be fine.

Maybe you can see why.

It’s in their interest to convince everyone it’s all going to be okay, that we don’t need swift and radical action. They profit from things staying mostly the way they already are, and downplaying the crisis.

They don’t care about us. They believe they’ll secure enough cash to ride out the climate apocalypse in little bunkers.

That’s their plan.

We could derail that plan easily enough, by voting. Anytime a politician acts in the interest of coal and big oil, we give them the boot. We can send a clear message to the tycoons that they if they don’t start investing in clean energy, then they’ll lose everything.

It’s simple enough.

We need to invest in education.

Knowledge is everything.

Knowledge leads to skills and innovation. It creates an informed, compassionate citizenry who takes care of its sick and poor. It’s the bedrock of great civilizations, and the key to the future.

Education is how we create and pass on knowledge from one generation to the next. Ironically, it’s last on the list.

It gets the least funding.

It’s truly pathetic how Americans as a whole treat the stewards of knowledge and culture these days. We don’t pay them enough. We give them zero voice or control on how to teach. There have been countless breakthroughs and innovations in pedagogy, but most people don’t even know what pedagogy is. They regard it with suspicion.

Imagine if we funded education the same way we fund our military, or even half as much. Instead of dumping billions of dollars into projects that go nowhere, we could create an army of brilliant coders, architects, engineers, musicians, dancers, and artists. Imagine if we actually paid teachers what they were worth, and only recruited the best.

We would be unstoppable.

Consume less.

For Americans, this is the hardest part. We want to blame everyone else for the state of the planet, including a jet-lagged old man who falls asleep during speeches about climate change.

Guess what?

It starts with you. Corporations are always going to cave into surges in demand. Americans buying cheap plastic crap is exactly why China reverted to coal, and is backtracking on its climate targets.

By consuming less, I think we can also include having fewer kids.

Sorry, it’s true.

We had one kid. We’re not having more.

We’ve made sure it won’t happen.

Think about all the stuff sitting in cargo ships. We don’t need half of it, we just think we do. If we keep consuming like this, we’re going to wind up extinct in a few decades, or very close.

Watch and see.

We could do all of this tomorrow.

People like me are often accused of wallowing in despair and pessimism. Well, what I see is a world with so much great potential, wallowing in selfishness and greed. We can’t see past our personal freedoms.

The keys to the future are jangling right in front of us. We just have to grab them. Nothing I described here is impossible.

It’s not even that hard.

It’s all insanely doable. So if you want to ask what would make someone like me optimistic, what would give me hope, I just told you. It’s this list. We could start doing it. Will we, though?

I guess we’ll see.