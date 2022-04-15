Here we go again (and again and again).

Deaths are going vertical in the UK and Canada. In many places, you can’t get a hospital bed. You can’t get an ambulance. Patients are crowded in hallways and waiting rooms. It’s taking them 20 hours just to see a doctor. Patients are being discharged while they’re still sick.

A year ago all this was horrific to imagine, but now it’s almost tedious.

We’ve been down this ditch five times now.

This’ll be the sixth.

The big difference this time is that our vaccines have eroded. They offer some protection, but not nearly as much as they did a year ago. The latest data is that 40 percent of severe cases and deaths occur among vaccinated people. If you’ve been under the impression that a vaccine/booster alone will protect you (and not a good N95 mask), then now’s the time to change course.

I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of living in a world where every single thing, from pandemics to climate change, is twisted into some personal responsibility that we have to deal with on our own. I’m tired of living in a world where rich people, including our politicians, enjoy a comfortable bubble of protection while the rest of us have to put up with their stupid decisions.

It’s one of the reasons I keep writing, to remind myself and anyone who will listen that we’re not crazy, and we’re not alone.

Just a month ago, everyone from op-ed columnists to politicians were declaring the pandemic was over. Newspapers were running stories calling anyone worried about the virus an “alarmist,” and writing about us like conspiracy theorists, assuring everyone there wouldn’t be another wave.

Well, they were wrong (again).

Now they’re doing a 180.

We’re chasing our tails.

It just keeps getting worse and worse.

Every time cases start to rise in western countries, a flurry of news stories hit our feeds telling us to calm down, don’t panic. They tell us we don’t know much about this new variant yet. Just carry on.

Every time, it’s a lie.

This will be the sixth time that the news media colludes with government officials and sellout doctors in a coordinated campaign to sell us a fake normal, when almost all of them know better. Some of them are getting pressured to lie. Some of them are getting paid, or they’re offered plush consulting gigs down the line. All they have to do is sabotage public health.

They don’t care about us, at all.

They’re happy to kill us.

We’ve left children utterly defenseless.

A growing number of parents are livid.

For a year now, we’ve waited for vaccines and treatments for the youngest age group (5 and under) while drug makers dragged out their trials as long as possible and approval agencies took their sweet time reviewing applications, fretting over how it might look if they “rushed” toward approval.

Meanwhile, the same media machine lied to parents and assured them their children were at an “extremely low risk” for Covid.

That was also a lie.

New studies and data are now telling us that children and young adults are extremely vulnerable to Covid. They’re dying in higher numbers, but they’re also suffering from complications like seizures and blood clots. Many of these children will never be the same again, and their parents are heart-broken and angry.

This is what a lot of people don’t understand about studies. Every number is a real person who got screwed over by bad decisions.

Schools have bowed to pressure from violent extremists and dropped mask mandates, while neglecting to upgrade their ventilation systems because it’s “not necessary.” The poor decision making has left people on their own to mask up and build box fan filters (corsi-rosenthal boxes) to bootstrap their way through a pandemic where public health has completely failed to do its job.

The end result is that Covid is having an impact on future generations comparable to all of our other diseases combined. We talk about “learning loss” and poor test performance. Well, imagine how that’ll be going when a third of our students have their brains and bodies pulverized by revolving rounds of viral infection for the next several years. School performance is heading to new lows.

We’re going to be living with the consequences….

For a long time.

We’ve stigmatized common sense.

Right now, corporate sellout sham doctors are taking to prominent venues to talk to us about the “high cost” of pandemic precautions, even as they lecture everyone on taking personal responsibility for a public health crisis.

It’s shameful, and dangerous.

Some of these doctors have gone overboard, ridiculing cities like Philadelphia for “prematurely” reinstating mask mandates.

One of them even foolishly waxed philosophical on how reinstating masks “too soon” could mean nobody wears masks if a “new variant arises.” Let’s face it, this is a catastrophically stupid argument. The entire point of masking is not only to protect us as individuals, but to halt transmission and prevent the very evolution of new variants that she’s warning about.

Once you’ve waited for hospitalizations and deaths to tell you there’s a problem, you’ve waited far too late.

Everywhere we turn, we seem to be mocked and gaslit for exercising the most basic common sense, like wearing a mask before it’s “necessary.” That’s what the entire idea of precuation means, doing something to prevent a problem, and not waiting until it becomes an undeniable crisis. The experts that concern troll us about our mental health or the “cost of masking” are actively ignoring all of the other costs of letting a virus run wild through the world’s population.

Those costs are much higher.

Sellout doctors are showing malicious indifference.

When these doctors go on mainstream media to promote mass infection, they’re showing a malicious indifference to our health. They know what they’re doing. They’re doing it for money, and attention.

They’re first order narcissists.

Not only have I read studies on Long Covid, I’ve poured over the heartfelt articles and tweets of Long Covid patients, thousands of them, including the healthy young athletes who had to postpone or give up their careers, or the promising medical students and engineers who killed themselves because they couldn’t endure the pain and anguish of severe chronic disease.

That’s the cost of our reckless, selfish version of normal that derides masks and clings to waning vaccines. That’s what I don’t want to happen to my family, or anyone else. It’s exactly what the talking heads want us to ignore.

These experts aren’t ignorant of Long Covid. They read studies. A very vocal network of advocates have told them about the ocean of chronic illness we’re creating by mass reinfecting everyone every other month.

They know better. Despite their knowledge, they’re still getting on television and telling everyone to get on with their lives. They’re still gently ridiculing masks and normalizing mass illness.

These people are dangerous our health.

Frankly, it’s evil.

Covid is a disaster for the economy.

Small business owners and even larger companies are starting to see what happens when they lobby and campaign for the removal of protections. It only took one wave of mass infection with Omicron to cripple our workforce and do potentially permanent damage to our supply chains.

Apparently, we didn’t learn.

The public generally accepted the prevailing narrative that after we forced infection on everyone back in January and February, killing off our elderly and disabled populations, then we would slide into the glorious normal we’d been spent the last two years yearning for.

It didn’t happen.

Millions of Americans are just now waking up to the hangover of their infection party, realizing that the stubborn fatigue and brain fog they’re living through won’t be going away anytime soon. They might be stuck with it for months, even years. They’re also learning about their elevated risk of heart disease and stroke.

They won’t get to enjoy the normal they were promised.

As it turns out, that was a trap.

As we slog through this sixth wave, we’re going to see more businesses closed, more shipping delays, more lost orders, more school disruptions, and more people forced onto disability or into early retirement.

The variants are happening faster.

America is just now starting to feel the grisly consequences of the sixth wave. Meanwhile, a new wave is already starting in Europe. Denmark’s cases were dropping, but they’ve now plateaued. They’re ticking up again.

Scientists have found several new variants, all over the world. Some are subvariants. Some are recombinants.

All of them are more contagious.

This is what many epidemiologists and virologists tried to warn everyone about a few months ago, when nations across the world decided they were going to drop mask and vaccine mandates and just let everyone get infected. They told us this reckless strategy would unloose a cascade of variants.

They told us it would wreak havoc on our precious economy.

Now, it’s happening.

There won’t be a lull between waves anymore. Any break we get will be an artificial one, caused by the dismantling of our testing infrastructure. God only knows what society is going to look like as our systems get pounded with endless waves of disease that we seem increasingly apathetic about.

I guess we’ll see.

This is the cost of normal.

This is the true cost of clinging to a pre-pandemic normal that’s not coming back. We’re not helping anyone with our false hope and wishful thinking. If anything, we’re inflicting more pain and trauma.

Nobody’s going to benefit from this.

The only slight glimmer of good news is that new treatments are currently in the works. Scientists are doing human trials on a nasal spray that promises to block the ACE2 handshake and prevent infection from all future variants. If we had any sense, we’d fast track the trials and approval.

There’s also Paxlovid, which does a miraculous job against Covid — and it’s even helping Long Covid patients. Contrary to what we’re told, it’s in extremely short supply and only given to a small handful of people. This problem won’t ease up until nearly the end of the year.

Meanwhile, we’ve got to stop fussing about masks. We’ve got to stop pretending that vaccinated people aren’t spreading the disease, and we’ve got to stop acting like vaccinated people aren’t getting extremely sick and dying.

They are.

It’s time to put our masks back on. It’s time to stop listening to sellout doctors on mainstream news networks. It’s time to stop gaslighting people for taking precautions, instead of waiting until it’s too late.

It’s time for a little common sense.

It’s the best tool we’ve got.