CDC Data/Excel

Since about February of 2022, American politicians and health officials have been touting low death numbers as a sign that we beat Covid and the pandemic is over. The president said as much during his State of the Union Address. Several months later, he said it again during 60 Minutes.

It’s not exactly true.

Doctors have always debated how to classify Covid deaths. As Deborah Birx said at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, “If someone dies with COVID-19, we are counting that as a COVID-19 death.”

Critics bashed that method, saying it was too broad. Since then, governments have gradually narrowed their criteria. Now some states don't count someone’s death unless it happens within 30 days of a positive test result. Some governments exclude deaths from reinfections. Going into 2023, China “will only count people who tested positive for Covid and die of respiratory failure.” As you can imagine, these changes have dropped the official death count significantly—pretty much all over the world. Here in the U.S., The CDC and Covid Task Force have been quick to take credit for the decline. They attribute it to vaccines.

It’s not that simple.

We’ve known governments have probably been undercounting deaths for a long time. As the CEO of a life insurance company told The Guardian, “Death rates are up 40% over what they were pre-pandemic.” A 2021 piece in STAT discusses studies that also point to a significant undercounting of Covid deaths, saying the problem was the worst in red states and rural areas. Another piece in Scientific American also talks about the undercounting of Covid deaths.

Attention to that problem has faded as the urgency of normal has grown louder over the last year. Health officials are willing to look the other way. In a lot of cases, they’re even contributing to the false sense of comfort as they bow to public and political pressure to move on, even as new variants cause new waves. The media settled on the fantasy narrative that Covid had somehow become milder after Omicron, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

The true death count gets even fuzzier when you consider the rising complaints about false negatives on Covid antigen tests, especially with Omicron and later variants. As Zoya Qureshi writes for The Atlantic, “People are fed up with rapid tests. That problem isn’t likely to be solved anytime soon.” It’s entirely possible that you could die from complications of Covid, and nobody would think to test you for it. This is happening more and more often.

So, that’s just great.

Hospitals and state health departments actually have wide latitude in deciding how to classify someone’s death. With Covid, things get complicated. As many doctors will tell you, “COVID-19 can cause an extraordinarily wide range of clinical complications...While pneumonia and respiratory failure are the most common manifestations, it can also cause blood clots, including strokes and heart attacks… It’s usually a cascade of events that lead to death.”

Medical examiners make the final call.

A steady deluge of medical research is showing us Covid’s true impact on our bodies. It’s causing brain damage, blood clots, strokes, seizures, heart attacks, and more. We’ve also confirmed that it damages our immune systems. Still, it’s been hard to quantify that damage, given all the confusion.

There’s one way to get a better sense of Covid’s impact, and that’s to look at all-cause mortality rates. The CDC compiles this data.

So I made a chart.

Here it is:

This is the same basic chart as the one I used for the featured image. It compares all-cause mortality from 2017-2019 to 2020-2022, week by week. I’ve added some data points so you can look at actual numbers for reference.

As you can see, it’s… concerning.

The blue line represents all-cause mortality from January 2017 through November 2019. During the peak of cold season in 2018, we were seeing 64,000 deaths a week. That was actually a pretty bad season for flu and RSV. Mortality dropped to about 50,000 deaths per week the following summer.

The red line represents mortality from January 2020 through November 2022. Our cold seasons have seen significantly more deaths. Even last winter during “mild” Omicron, we peaked at just under 86,000 deaths per week. That’s not a significant drop at all from the winter of 2020/2021. Even during the summer months, mortality has remained much higher than it was.

Look at the summer of 2022 compared to the winter of 2018/2019. We’re now averaging more deaths during vacation season than we were during cold season. In other words, more people are dying during the summer now than they used to die during the winter.

Look here:

This chart compares mortality from November 2018-April 2019 to May-October 2022. Seriously, look at this comparison. Our nice, relaxing summers and falls now make our winters look mild by comparison.

We call that “normal.”

Even with vaccines and boosters, we’re staying about 5,000-,6000 deaths per week higher than we were before Covid’s arrival, and that’s all year round. Our cold seasons are killing well over 20,000 more people per week.

This isn’t good.

This data tells us that we haven’t beaten Covid.

It confirms the studies that tell us it’s killing people even after they’ve recovered from mild infections. It’s driving up deaths from other causes, because it increases our risk of everything from heart disease to stroke while making us more vulnerable to other conditions and diseases.

Now let’s take a look at what happens to all-cause mortality when you subtract out the CDC’s official Covid deaths.

Do things look any better?

Take a look:

Wow, look at that.

Again, the red line represents overall mortality since the beginning of 2020. The blue line represents overall mortality before the pandemic, from 2017-2019. Even when you pull out the official Covid deaths, overall mortality remains significantly higher throughout the year, with a couple of exceptions.

Let’s drill down on some numbers.

I’m going to subtract the official Covid deaths from all-cause mortality for the second half of 2022. Then I’m going to compare those numbers to all-cause mortality from the second half of 2019.

Take a look:

Even when you strip out the CDC’s official Covid deaths, we’re still seeing thousands of additional deaths per week compared to 2019. Nothing else really explains the discrepancy. Covid is the only difference. To be extra sure, I broke up all-cause mortality by year. Here’s how 2022 compares to previous years, even when you don’t count official Covid deaths:

That big red line shows us a large, sustained increase in overall mortality throughout this past year, and it confirms the medical research. Something is driving up deaths, and the studies point to Covid.

We’re seeing thousands of additional deaths per week, even during summer months when they’re supposed to be lower.

We won’t see reliable figures for the 2022-23 cold season for a few more months. Based on this data plus the news reports we’re seeing, I’d expect bad news. This is what happens when the public gets complacent. It’s what happens when health officials don’t do their jobs.

People die.

It doesn’t have to be this way. We don’t need lockdowns. We need N95 masks and better indoor air quality. We need ventilation. We need HEPA purifiers. We need tests that work. We need sick leave. We need funding for better vaccines and treatments. Instead, it looks like our leaders have been fidgeting with numbers and criteria in order to tell us a convenient fiction.

So, how did I make these charts?

It’s not as hard as it looks.

First, you just go to the CDC’s webpage where they keep weekly death counts for 2014-19. Then you go to their webpage where they store the data for 2020-2022. Then you export it to Excel. Once you’re in Excel, you make your own tables combining weekly all-cause mortality data for 2017-2022. After that, you can arrange the data however you want and tell Excel to make graphs.

I’m not a data scientist, but I’m a sociolinguistics nerd who used to spend my time counting and analyzing parts of discourse. As Zach Quintos’s character in Margin Call says, “It’s just numbers, really. Just changing what you're adding up.” I wanted to see Covid’s real impact on mortality.

Now we have a pretty good idea.

I’m not the only one doing this, but there aren’t many. Folks on Twitter are making graphs based on the CDC’s data. There’s also a working group that compiles and analyzes excess deaths in Australia.

Some of us have known that our governments are undercounting Covid deaths for a range of reasons, especially given the continued neglect of Long Covid. Still, it’s been hard to convince our friends and families. They’ve bought into the mainstream narrative, and they’re convinced we don’t need to bother with masks or air filters anymore. There’s been a palpable sense of condescension toward anyone who still takes Covid seriously, especially in the media. As new variants like Kraken emerge, it’s putting our lives and families at risk.

Maybe this will help.