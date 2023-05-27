It’s not over.

It’s never going to be “over.”

There’s still a lot we don’t know.

On the other hand, things feel a little more stable than they did last summer. Some of us have spent the last three years learning the science of disease. We’ve been listening to actual experts. We’ve honed our medical literacy. We actually understand how N95 masks work. We know what FFP3 means. We know where to get it. We possess a basic understanding of how to clean the air. We know how our own immune systems work. (You can read a collection of information I’ve gathered here.) We’re immune to disinformation. If you’re like me, you even have a stock of emergency supplies, and you keep it updated. We’ve done everything mostly right.

Back in 2020, most of us didn't know any of this. We didn’t know what to do. We didn’t have any idea what would happen.

We were just scared.

I don’t know about you, but I’m not scared anymore. I’m not happy about how things have gone. I’m still angry at our government and the corporate media. I mourn who and what we’ve lost. I still don’t feel safe going anywhere near crowded places, even if they’re outdoors. I dread the possibility of having to go into a hospital, because I know a lot of the staff won’t be wearing protection. I know Covid circulates freely year round now, and that’s why the waves have flattened. I know that one out of ten people who get Covid—including children—will wind up suffering long term illness that lasts months, years, or for the rest of their lives. I know a million people and counting have died in the U.S., and that millions more have suffered organ and brain damage from which they probably won’t fully recover.

For us, every day is Covid awareness day.

We put on a mask when we leave the house, just like we buckle our seatbelts when we get behind a steering wheel.

A pattern has set in.

We have some sense of what to expect, even if it’s not what we want. Fear comes from uncertainty and unpredictability. I don’t feel much uncertainty anymore, at least in terms of what my family has to do in order to stay safe.

We know where most of the world stands. We know how misinformed they are. We know they secretly worry about it, just like they’re worried about climate change, but they’ve been conditioned to ignore it. Most of them are putting up an act. When they make comments about our masks, we know they’re trying to make themselves feel better. They say they’re not living in fear.

Of course they are.

They live in fear of other people’s judgment. They’re scared to put on a mask because someone will make fun of them.

They also live in fear of Covid.

They just don’t admit it.

We know we won’t get through to all of them. We know that eventually, though, we can get through to some of them, as long as we’re persistent. We don’t always have to talk about it, either. The mask itself says a lot.

It’s just going to take time.

Meanwhile, we have to mask up. We have to demand clean air. We have to keep our distance from the general public.

There’s a little bit of good news. At least in the U.S., wastewater surveillance has been looking better than it did 2022. I don’t feel like my daughter faces mortal danger every time she leaves the house, but that’s because we’ve gone to great lengths to ensure her safety. She’s a steadfast mask wearer.

She prefers to keep it on.

We’ve given five large HEPA air purifiers to our school, and they use them. They spend most of their time outside. If we didn’t have that, we would be homeschooling her. There’s no way we’re ever sending our child to a poorly ventilated school to catch Covid and everything else five times a year.

That’s not even up for debate.

For most of us, the loss of our old life still weighs on us. The pain has softened a little. We don’t miss it as much.

We’ve fully processed the fact that our government committed social murder. They sacrificed millions of lives for the sake of billionaires and corporations. They pressured the mass media to lie and spread misinformation, just like anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists had been doing. They’ve done a mediocre job with vaccines, with boosters that largely wear off every six months. There doesn’t seem to be any real plan to produce better ones anytime soon.

We get it.

Those of us in the know, we stopped counting on vaccines a long time ago. Most of us keep them updated as a hedge. Meanwhile, we keep right on with our FFP3 masks, our air filters, and whatever else might help. As for the Great Barrington Plan, we just shake our heads. The irony is that by trying to save the economy and urge normal, they wound up doing far greater damage. In the end, these corporate pigs and sham doctors are terrible at long-term thinking. They don’t know how to do it. They only care about money in the short term, and they can never grasp the relationship between their personal prosperity and the greater good.

A few months ago, we saw clear evidence that the super rich do understand the risk of Covid. We saw the clean air technology they deployed at the WEF conference in Davos. While it infuriated us, it also confirmed what we’d suspected. They know exactly what they’re doing.

They just don’t care.

We’ll always be at odds with the super rich. They will always invest billions of dollars into persuading the public to sacrifice themselves for the economy. They’ll always enrich themselves at everyone else’s expense. We’ll always have to go to great lengths to protect each other from them.

That’s probably not going to change.

Consequently, we’ve distanced ourselves from friends and family who can’t quite see the uncomfortable truths or can’t bring themselves to admit they were bamboozled (to use Carl Sagan’s words).

We’ve learned to speak up for ourselves and declare our boundaries. Maybe they’ve even given up and stopped concern-trolling us as much, and we’ve backed off from trying to make them understand facts. We still try, but we also know when we need to rest and recuperate. It takes work. It takes energy.

It’s hard.

We’re in a stalemate with the ones we care about.

We’ve made peace with it.

My family will be seeing some anti-vaxx relatives later this summer. They’re not conservative. We can stand to be around them now as long as they follow some basic precautions, but it’s never going to be the same. I’ll never stay up drinking with them and talking about weird stuff again.

We’ll never sleep under the same roof.

I’ve accepted that.

We count ourselves lucky that some accident or emergency hasn’t compelled us into a hospital where nobody, not even doctors or nurses, wears a mask anymore. We count ourselves lucky that we can work online. It’s a true privilege to work somewhere safe from exposure to Covid. If you don’t have that, then you deal with more stress than anxiety than you deserve.

We got through some horrible stuff.

We didn’t get through it unscathed. We’re scarred. We’re damaged, either physically or emotionally, some of us more than others. We’re still struggling.

But we’re still here, and that counts for something.

It has to.