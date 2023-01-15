A man walks into an urgent care center. He asks for a Covid test. The staff tell him that a test costs $160. Insurance won’t cover it.

He leaves.

A woman walks into a pharmacy. She asks for Paxlovid. The pharmacist won’t fill her prescription. Despite her coughing and woozy demeanor, he says she isn’t symptomatic. She doesn’t meet the criteria.

She leaves.

American healthcare officials brag about ending the pandemic. It couldn’t be a bigger lie. Things are worse than ever. Our government has completely failed to get the coronavirus under control. Rather than admit their mistakes, they’re now engaged in a full-blown coverup operation.

The media accuses China of hiding the truth, but they’ve merely been adopting policies that the U.S. and other western countries started implementing a year ago. Our politicians have done everything they can to suppress knowledge about the threat that Americans still face.

Our media publishes outright propaganda.

There’s no other way to describe the level of bias and misinformation spread by “experts” who’ve sold their credentials to the administration. For the last year, they’ve pushed one lie after another.

First, they told us the virus had become “mild,” when the truth was that it was merely taking longer to kill. Next, they told us we were achieving herd immunity through repeated infection, when the truth was that repeated infections were making us sicker and increasing our chances of hospitalization and long term health problems. Then they told us that masks and lockdowns had made us more vulnerable to common illnesses like flu and RSV. They called it “immunity debt,” when the truth was that Covid has damaged our immune systems.

The lies just keep coming.

Now, anyone who dares to speak up against these lies gets labeled a “fearmonger.” The media routinely publishes veiled attacks on those of us who continue to wear masks or try to protect ourselves.

Meanwhile, the current administration continues to completely ignore shortages of vital medicines and medical equipment as they continue to pump out an endless stream of self-congratulations. You’d expect this level of deception and neglect from places like Russia or North Korea.

It’s happening here, in the U.S.

The facts speak for themselves, and you can find them in the barrage of scientific studies that come out every month. There’s no doubt among actual experts. Continuing to catch and spread Covid will drive our mortality rates higher and higher, while driving life expectancy lower.

This isn’t new.

America has a long heritage of ignoring disease. Our government sat back and watched HIV ravage the population for half a decade before lifting a finger to fund research and treatments. It didn’t happen until athletes and celebrities started coming forward with stories about their infections. American politicians also spent most of the nineteenth century ignoring smallpox, because it was mainly infecting and traumatizing former slaves.

As Jim Downs writes in The Atlantic, American governments have almost always done nothing to help people in critical times of need. Smallpox thrived “not because of a lack of protocols or knowledge—a vaccine even existed—but because political leaders simply didn’t care about the group that was getting sick.” My own dives through history show astonishing levels of neglect. Even during severe droughts and dustbowls, state and local governments refused to help ordinary people. They were scared it would make them “lazy.” FDR was a striking departure from the norm, and even he didn’t help everyone. When you look at history, what’s happening now fits into an unsettling but predictable pattern.

So, what can we look forward to?

We can expect the CDC and other healthcare officials to become increasingly reluctant to speak the truth. The lies are going to become increasingly audacious, just like any liar has to continue telling bigger fictions in order to spin the facts. After a certain point, the deception will become so obvious that even ordinary Americans will start to see through it, despite their own strong desire to continue indulging this Matrix-style normal they’ve invested so much in.

Slowly, everyone will start to wake up. As more of their coworkers sink into prolonged illness, they’ll realize something strange is going on. As more of their friends and family die suddenly, they’ll start to see.

As more people suffer strokes and heart attacks on live television, it will become impossible to ignore the consequences. The denial and wishful thinking will reach unbearable levels before then.

We can expect the conspiracy theorists to get much louder this year. As healthcare officials work harder to spin the truth about Covid, they’re going to leave a huge void for narratives about the vaccine. Through their silence, the administration will become complicit in these lies.

They’ll give them credibility.

It’s going to be especially hard for many of us. We’re going to have to show more resolve than ever. We’re going to have to endure epic levels of peer pressure and gaslighting. The silver lining is that people will finally start to embrace reality again. We’ve seen this before in history, too.

It takes an excruciating amount of time, but the public comes around. During the Great Stink of 1858, the stench got so bad that London finally invested in sewer systems. It’s hard to say how much death and suffering it’ll take to galvanize western governments and businesses to invest in clean air, but we know that eventually we’ll reach a tipping point, especially as experts and informed citizens like us continue to push and speak out.

The question is what our healthcare system as well as our broader society will look like by then. Our hospitals have already collapsed. You can expect to wait hours for an ambulance in many places. A recent article in Time predicts a grim future where there’s a good chance you can’t get to a hospital in time, there’s not an ICU bed waiting for you, and the nurse you’d normally expect is either striking for a living wage or too exhausted to think straight. For a peek into this future, you can look at what’s happening in London, where people are literally dying by the hundreds every week as they wait in crammed hallways and ERs.

As you can see, even the mainstream media can’t completely suppress the truth. Even as some outlets continue to spin, others are compelled to report on the devastating consequences of our poor policy choices. Even countries like Sweden, once hailed as a model of “living with Covid,” can’t hide the disaster that’s befalling them now as their deaths shoot to their highest points yet.

So yes, it’s worse than ever.

It doesn’t matter what our governments or our media do to cover that up. We know, and we aren’t going to be quiet.

There’s too much at stake.

The truth is on our side. People like us are continuing to compile and present the ever-growing stacks of evidence.

Stay strong.

Stay safe.