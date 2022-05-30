“Case fatality is not very high because it is 3–6 percent.”

That statement came from a World Health Organization briefing on monkeypox, a virus that’s infected most of the world in just a couple of weeks. Now we’re seeing infections start to explode in Britain. They just added another 71 cases. Even as the WHO upgraded the public health risk to “moderate,” there seems to be a stunning amount of indifference and minimizing going on.

I think that’s the point.

Once again, mainstream media have latched onto the word “mild,” this time relative to smallpox. For those of us who paid attention in school, it’s not comforting to know a disease poses a smaller threat than one of the most lethal viruses in human history.

It just sounds that way.

That’s the point.

The early reporting on monkeypox has all the vibes of Covid. There’s an unhealthy amount of denial going on. The same people who shrugged off warnings in 2020 are making the exact same moves now.

I think we know what’s really going on.

A majority of our public health officials have given up. They’re no longer in the business of persuading the public to do the right thing. It’s all about keeping the economy humming now, for as long as possible, until it inevitably caves in on itself as millions of people fall prey to disease and famine. They’re going to provide the facts, but they’re going to sugarcoat them as much as possible. I mean, consider the alternative.

It’s finally sinking in for some of us that the general public is utterly incapable of responding to pandemics. They won’t wear masks or socially distance. They’ll just rush out and panic-buy toilet paper. They’ll start fights. They’ll storm government buildings with assault weapons. They’ll block traffic with their big rigs, and bring the supply chain to a complete standstill.

Given all of that, I can see their reasoning. They’re using doublespeak on purpose, giving smart people the information they need, while providing spin to keep easily-panicked people calm.

It’s just the truth.

Back in December 2021, the Biden administration very clearly signaled to the press that they wanted a “mild” disease, because they’d run out of solutions. The vaccines are clearly only good for a few months, and we might’ve even hit our maximum immunity with three shots. A fourth dose doesn’t seem to do much good. Vaccines designed specifically for Omicron don’t seem to work all too well, either. We need a completely different vaccine design. In other words, we’re back to square one.

The only effective tool we have right now are masks and ventilation, and maybe social distancing for anyone who can take any more of that. Those of us who pay attention already know all of this information. The general public lives in willful ignorance, and our politicians and media are happy to keep them there.

Once again, consider the alternative.

Going back to masks would look like a clear failure for Democrats ahead of crucial midterm elections. Half the country wouldn’t do it anyway. A third of the country would actively fight it.

Violence would skyrocket.

Look at what Canadian truckers did over mask and vaccine mandates. The American trucker convoy fizzled, but only because our mandates were already expiring. The Supreme Court, along with a handful of federal judges, ensured their death. Democrats put up zero fight.

The only people who would go back to masks are already wearing them. Everyone else just sort of wore a mask. They wore them tucked under chins and dangling under noses. They took them off all the time. That kind of mask wearing does absolutely nothing to stop the spread of disease, especially now that we’ve got a truly airborne virus.

So while it’s true that mask mandates work, they only work on intelligent, educated populations. I’m afraid we don’t qualify anymore.

All of this is just to say:

If you’re concerned about monkeypox, on top of worsening surges of Covid, you’re not crazy. You’re just paying attention. The minimizing isn’t really intended for you. It’s intended to keep all the violent, aggressive crazies in line as long as possible, until all hell breaks loose.

Of course, it’s also intended to pressure as many people as possible into working their lousy, minimum wage jobs. It’s intended to trick people into eating out at restaurants and going on vacations for as long as possible. The American economy is a service oriented economy now. Without rampant consumerism, it falls apart.

It’s going to fall apart anyway, of course, once a quarter of the population is to sick to work, and another quarter of them is covered in lesions. Our leaders have marched us into an unwinnable situation. The economy falls apart if we commit to public health. It falls apart if we let disease spread everywhere. Advocating for public health also provokes a bunch of violent, fascistic conspiracy theorists who are already seriously angry about lab grown meat in peach tree dishes and vaccines in salad dressing.

So, stock up on N95 masks and disinfectant. Get a good air purifier (Honeywell, Coway, etc), and a CO2 monitor. Get your garden started if you haven’t, and stock up on bulk food items. Get your rain catchment system set up. Learn how to tap your water heater for emergency use.

Nobody can plan for every single scenario, but at least you won’t be stampeded over the last pack of bottled water.

Things are about to get weird.