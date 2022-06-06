We’re still having the same arguments we did two years ago, despite huge breakthroughs in public health.

It’s not productive.

Over the weekend, I saw a prominent writer for a major magazine waste an entire afternoon on Twitter arguing with people over SARS-2. These arguments always end the same way, with SARS minimizers framing the problem in the most reductive ways possible and then throwing their hands up before they say, “What’s the solution, then?” I’m not sure they want solutions, but we’ll talk about them anyway.

My family has stayed SARS free for two years now, even with our kid going to preschool now. We don’t know if we can keep that up indefinitely, but we’re taking a ton of reasonable steps to minimize the risk.

We’re trying.

Yes, masks.

There’s a growing number of people who seem to think masks are somehow hurting their mental health.

Sorry, that’s bullshit.

The original anti-maskers were shouting about their personal freedoms. Now there’s a new generation on the woke liberal side. They don’t want to sound like MAGA heads, so they’re substituting the phrase “mental health,” because it makes them sound less selfish.

But enough about masks.

They’re one tool.

CO2 monitors.

You need a tool that can give you a rough estimate of how much virus could lurk in a given space. Knowing that can help you decide when to improve the ventilation in a space by opening doors and windows, running a fan, or just getting the hell out of there because it’s a cloud of disease.

There’s actual instruments that can directly measure viral particles, but they’re insanely expensive. You can get a CO2 monitor for a couple hundred bucks or less. Some go for under $100. The most reliable brands I’m seeing are made by Honeywell and Aranet.

Yeah, that’s expensive.

Then again…

It’s an investment in your health.

CO2 monitors are useful because we humans exhale CO2 when we breathe. So if you can track that, you have a rough gauge for your risk of catching Covid, or any other disease floating around out there (like monkeypox). These monitors measure CO2 in parts per million (ppm). The lower the ppm, the lower your risk of infection or transmission.

Here’s a rough breakdown:

In spaces with medium activity, you want to keep the CO2 under 700 ppm. That gives you an infection risk of 3.4 percent or less. Keeping it under 500 ppm is even better. Once the ppm crosses over 1000, your risk of infection rises to 5 percent or higher. That’s according to the guidelines we got from our Honeywell transmission risk monitor.

It’s more difficult to reduce your infection risk in high activity settings like gyms, or really cramped spaces with poor circulation. At places like bars and restaurants, a ppm of 800 or above gives you a 25 percent infection risk. That’s why health officials were so adamant about shutting them down, and why the most honest ones will tell you to continue avoiding them. More and more people are getting CO2 monitors and posting about them. They’re showing us just how high the ppm gets in these places. I’ve seen people describe crowded indoor gatherings with 3000 and 4000 ppm, even 6000 ppm. That gives you some idea of how they become superspreader events. With that much exhalation going on, your infection risk rises to a near certainty.

Ventilation helps, but only so much. That’s why you’re still better off avoiding crowded places, especially ones where you know you’ll eventually have to take off your mask to eat or drink.

HEPA air purifiers.

Most people still don’t know about these things.

It’s weird.

One of the best things you can do for a classroom or an office is install a HEPA air purifier. They use the highest grade filters, and they circulate the air all day. They’re not 100 percent, just like masks aren’t. Still, you’re far better off with than without. The best brands I’ve found are Coway, Honeywell, Levoit, Okaysou, Blueair, and Hathaspace. Personally, we went with Coway and Honeywell because they’re the sturdiest.

The main thing to look for in a HEPA air purifier is the CADR (clean air delivery rate). It’s measured in cubic meters per hour. The higher, the better. A higher CADR means it’s exchanging more air and removing more particles.

Most brands will tell you what size room they’re built for. These aren’t cheap, either. Again, they’re an investment. Unfortunately, staying safe in countries that don’t take viruses seriously means more of the collective responsibility falls on us as individuals, and that’s not changing anytime soon.

I know parents who are fed up with the poor leadership and messaging from public health agencies and school boards, so they’re crowd-funding HEPA air purifiers for their schools to protect their kids.

They make a huge difference.

Real solutions aren’t easy or free.

We still have a chance.

It’s not “living in fear” to redesign life around outdoor events, or to think more about ventilation and airflow in public places.

It’s not incredibly complex, either.

We could keep living relatively normal lives if we just rethought how we did things. We could move more classes outdoors. We could rework restaurants and offices to feel more like outdoor spaces, with windows and ventilation designed to let in more fresh air. It would’ve cost some money, that’s all.

Our Covid Relief funding gave states millions and millions of dollars specifically for this purpose, and we didn’t use it. I guess most people thought it would be a waste of money. It was easier and cheaper to believe the virus would magically go away, and then try to convince everyone it was mild.

That’s not working out very well.

Here’s the truth about most of the people who throw their hands up and say, “What’s the solution, then?” They don’t want solutions. They aren’t looking for them, and they almost never listen to them. They just want to ignore the problem, and then complain when people don’t let them forget.

We have solutions. They’re not fun. They’re not cool or super cheap. They come with mild costs and inconveniences.

Here’s the thing, though.

They work.