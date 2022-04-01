The world is about to starve.

Okay, rich people will be fine. The rest of us have a hard couple of years coming, much sooner than we think.

For months now, people have been talking about thinning shelves and supply shortages. The media has done a great job of blaming it on pent up demand from Covid-19, but let’s be honest. That’s not the real reason. Most Americans stopped taking the pandemic seriously a year ago. If these problems were simply the result of supply chain snarls, we would’ve figured them out by now. Instead they’re getting even worse.

The problem goes much deeper, and nobody’s doing anything about it. The media has finally picked up on it. Magazines like TIME are saying we’re in for the biggest global food crisis since WWII.

Global food crisis is a pretty phrase for famine.

There’s a lot of factors in play. There’s climate change and soil erosion. There’s our growing population. There’s labor shortages, caused by our very refusal to control an ongoing pandemic. There’s bird flu. There’s war. These problems are spinning out into other problems.

Of course, the media will insist that it’s the Middle Eastern and African countries that will get hit the hardest and the fastest (The MENA region). They’re right, but it won’t stop there. The media is only telling one half of the story. It’s an old story, and a comforting one. White people in the U.S. are accustomed to hearing vague things about drought and famine in far-off nations whose names they can’t pronounce. They’re largely okay with wars disrupting foreign food chains. As we speak, western countries are letting Afghans slowly starve.

These problems will definitely hit America.

The war in Ukraine has disrupted planting season. Ukraine would normally be preparing a large portion of Europe’s grain supply right now. They can’t farm because they’re too busy dodging bombs and bullets.

Our sanctions are hitting Russia hard, but they’re also blowing up in our faces. Together, Russia and China supply most of the world with the fertilizer and raw metals they need to produce food.

Right now, the spice isn’t flowing.

We think over here in the west, especially America, that we’re exempt from the problems that happen in the rest of the world. We’re used to every other country bending over backward to keep us happy.

Well, not so much anymore.

Russia and China are working together to undermine the dollar. They’re squeezing the global supply chain. To be honest, they don’t have a great reason to play nice and help us anymore. We’ve been horrible to them. We’ve used them as a source of cheap labor for decades. Our leaders seem to think we can combat Russian aggression by plunging the world even deeper into instability. They’re expecting everyone to sacrifice, but they’re not sacrificing along with us.

It’s making things worse.

It’s not just the war in Ukraine.

The mainstream media will do their best to blame food shortages on Russia, but that’s really just part of the story. It’s a distraction from the continued record-breaking droughts that now plague 60 percent of the U.S.

This is our fault.

We’ve done a poor job responding to climate change. We’ve done a poor job transitioning to sustainable agriculture and food chains. The average American just keeps pounding Big Macs. The same jerks who spent the last two years calling Covid a hoax are still denying climate change, and they’re pushing our farmlands to their breaking points.

The billionaires who control our agriculture industry are happy to continue feeding everyone a steady diet of highly-processed meats. They’ll grow meat in a lab and sell it to us before suggesting we eat something different. They’re fine letting people go hungry if they can’t afford food.

It’s happening right now.

Food insecurity afflicts way more Americans than our government and mainstream media want to admit. Up to a third of us don’t get enough food on a regular basis. Meanwhile, the Americans who can afford to eat are supporting astonishing food waste. Restaurants and grocery stores throw away up to 40 percent of the food we produce every year.

That’s almost half.

Think about that for a minute. Ask what kind of country decimates its bread basket to produce egregious amounts of food, then throws it away. We don’t even stop there. We lock the dumpsters up.

This is a country just begging for famine.

We’re going to get it.

Famine will collapse the global economy.

People don’t seem to grasp that famine in other parts of the world will ripple through the entire globe. First it’s going to collapse our supply chains, even worse than now. When European and Middle Eastern countries can’t feed their people, then they’re not going to work. They’re not going to make our cheap goods. There won’t be anyone to ship them over the ocean and then drive them to our stores.

There’s going to be refugees.

Those refugees will overwhelm stable countries.

Our agriculture system doesn’t live in a vacuum. We get fertilizer from all over the world, including Canada. Fertilizer supplies are shrinking. The logistics networks to transport that fertilizer are falling apart. Everything we do, from farming to stocking grocery stores, relies on raw materials as well as goods and services produced and shipped all over the world.

Let’s put it this way: If China can’t get rubber to make tires, then tractors in America can’t plow fields.

They can’t ship it.

If one part of the world doesn’t have the food they need, they can’t make the other stuff we need to make our food. It just kinda goes back and forth like that until nobody can do anything.

We should be preparing right now.

Our governments should be getting ready now. They should be preparing local supply chains with local resources. They should be pouring money into it, and coming up with innovative solutions. More than anything, we should be conserving the food we’ve got and not throwing it away.

Of course, we’re not.

China seems to have caught this problem early on. While we’ve been throwing food away, they’ve been stockpiling it.

Good for them.

Experts are telling us that we’re inevitably going to need to build up local infrastructure. Some sectors are working fast, others are dragging. There should be a national food preparedness plan.

I’m not seeing it.

The president even warned about this, but the administration seems to be playing a different game. They seem to be telling us it won’t hit the U.S. that hard, which is a flagrant lie based on exceptionalism.

In other words, it’s “don’t worry.”

Don’t clean out grocery stores.

This is the part where a doomsayer or fear monger would tell you to head to your store right now and clean out the meat and dairy aisle.

No, don’t do that.

Panic-buying is going to produce more waste. People who hoard and panic-buy don’t plan for anything. They just react. In fact, these people are part of the reason why the government isn’t transparent with us.

You don’t have to panic.

What we can do is stock up on foods that last a long time. We can slowly build up a stash of bulk dry goods. You can brace yourself for a future without eggs and milk and ground beef, or even chicken. You can figure out what to substitute in its place. You can get used to simpler, less-processed foods. You can learn to enjoy them.

You can try to grow some food yourself.

We can also think about other people. We can donate extra money to food banks, so they’re not scrambling for canned corn.

The most unfortunate part about this is that there’s no short-term solutions. If we don’t have food, then we don’t have food. If we can’t ship the food, then we can’t ship it. These problems aren’t new. Like everything else, experts were warning us about all of this for at least a decade. It looks like the billionaires are coming up with a plan for themselves, and they’ve left us out of it.

The worst thing we can do is just carry on like everything’s fine.

It won’t be.