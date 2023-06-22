Some of us are lugging around a weight we can’t describe. We feel abandoned and erased, but it’s more than that. We feel wounded. We feel anger. We feel resentment. We feel a sense of existential dread and a loss of agency, tinged with demoralization. It’s always there. It goes far beyond burnout.

The feeling never goes away.

There’s a word for it.

Moral injury.

A psychiatrist named Jonathan Shay introduced the term in the 1990s. It originally described veterans. Since then, psychologists have applied it to doctors and nurses who have to make impossible choices. They’ve also applied it to teachers, social workers, and refugees. It’s not just about choices. Moral injury refers to any situation where someone has to do something or witness something they find deeply unethical. They have to hurt someone.

They have to live with it.

It scars them.

Of course, what if you’re the one it happens to? Maybe you’re the one being hurt, threatened, persecuted, traumatized, silenced, and gaslit. Maybe you know it’s happening, and you feel powerless to stop it. You don’t see a future where it ends, much less a day of justice or vindication.

Aren’t you morally injured?

Our cultural norms almost never give us the time or space we need to process our emotions. Our leaders don’t give us the tools to deal with the tragic events in our lives. More often, they deprive us of those tools. They try to convince us to hide our needs and plaster over them with fake smiles. They urge us not to feel. They teach us to minimize and trivialize the feelings of others. They want us to treat our anxiety and depression with consumer spending.

They want us to keep hustling.

It’s not a bad thing to stop and reflect on the moral injuries we’ve endured over the last several years. It’s necessary for us to heal. We can’t just do it once and then move on. For most people, it’s an ongoing process.

People accuse us of wallowing in doom and gloom. They blame us for the world’s mental health crisis. They don’t get it. Maybe they don’t want to. We’re trying to create the space we need to feel again.

It’s a vital part of our mental health.

It’s cathartic.

For years now, we’ve watched everyone around us make decisions that compromise our health and threaten our lives. We’ve watched them disregard our wishes, even our rights. They laugh and roll their eyes. They act like they know more about our minds and bodies than we do.

They’ve made decisions on our behalf, without telling us. They’ve put us in harm’s way while hiding their betrayal.

They’ve lied to us.

They’ve talked about their own rights and freedoms. They’ve elevated their own sense of convenience above us and then justified it. They’ve routinely asserted that our lives matter less than their personal preferences. They’ve lectured us on personal responsibility, while they show none. They’ve expressed a will to kill us in the pursuit of their own fun, pleasure, and entertainment.

If we look healthy, everyone lies to us. They tell us we’ll be fine, our children will be fine. They don’t say it to make us feel better.

They’re comforting themselves.

We’ve lost touch with our friends and families. Our coworkers pass casual judgment on us while showing a reckless disregard for everyone around them. They ignore everything we say, or they dismiss it with the most superficial forms of false hope and optimism. Even when they pretend to listen, they wear a look of smug condescension. They spout platitudes like, “It’s in god’s hands.”

What if you don’t believe in god?

Then you’re bad.

Every day, some sham doctor or corporate flunky writes a column or goes on a podcast show to bash us. They say we’re undermining the economy. They say we’re keeping everyone from making money. They call us mentally ill. Doctors and public health officials tell our loved ones to accept the likelihood of our preventable deaths. If something bad happens to us, it’s our fault. There’s something wrong with us. We’re sick and weak. We’re damaged goods. We don’t matter much anyway. We’re holding everyone back. We deserve to be culled.

We fight to be taken seriously, every day.

We endure abuse, every day.

The most affluent members of society forced the poor and vulnerable to sacrifice themselves. They lied to them about the risks they faced. They refused to give them basic protections. They denied them access to basic healthcare. They deprived them of social safety nets, leaving them no choice but to harm themselves. They committed social murder on an incalculable scale. They’re still doing it. Now they throw those deaths in our faces. They blame us.

They try to make us feel guilty.

They say if essential workers had to die to make them rich, then we should have to die to keep them rich. They spend millions to ensure the health and safety of their own families. Sometimes, they use our money.

They don’t even try to hide it.

They call that fair.

We’ve changed. We’ve seen people at their worst. We’ve lost touch with friends and family. We’ve watched them turn on us. We’ve learned that everyone has an ethical limit, a point at which their moral compass fails and they make terrible decisions for everyone, including themselves.

They aren’t trying to be cruel.

They just are.

We don’t feel like we can trust anyone anymore, not with the things that matter most. In many ways, we’re right. We can’t.

And yet, we have to pretend—at least long enough to get through a workday. That’s what it means to be morally injured now. We live with daily reminders that our lives don’t matter. We live between threats to our health and gaslighting judgment from everyone around us. We can’t go online without someone insulting us for refusing to play along with lies and misinformation.

The psychology on moral injury and trauma offers a few different solutions. I’ve only found one that really works for the particular form of moral injury that we endure. It’s simple, and it’s powerful.

It’s a sense of purpose.

Whether it’s the pandemic or climate change, a sense of purpose pulls us through. If you’re the last person on earth who cares about something, that’s an important job. We can do the best we can with the time and resources we have left. We’re going to stand up for ourselves and the things we believe in.

Maybe that sounds naive.

There’s one other thing that pulls us through, and that’s a sense of humor, a sense of irony. If nothing else, some of us are hanging around out of a sense of morbid curiosity. We want to see how it all plays out. We’re going to make fun of people who abuse their wealth, power, and influence.

Maye that’s enough.

Cheers.